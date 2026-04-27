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“Literal Funeral”: Sydney Sweeney’s Unhinged Meltdown In Euphoria Season 3 Has Fans Screaming
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria Season 3 looks distraught as Jacob Elordi's Nate smiles, possibly a literal funeral scene.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Literal Funeral”: Sydney Sweeney’s Unhinged Meltdown In Euphoria Season 3 Has Fans Screaming

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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After weeks of buildup, Euphoria season 3 finally delivered Nate and Cassie’s wedding in episode 3.

Given the couple’s despicable actions, fans weren’t expecting a fairytale wedding, only chaos. The episode delivered, with Cassie spiraling into an unhinged meltdown

In its final moments, the episode veered into shocking violence that not only caught fans off guard but also left them screaming.

Highlights
  • Euphoria’s chaotic wedding episode ends with a shocking act of violence, sparking fan frenzy.
  • Sydney Sweeney’s wild breakdown steals the show as viewers erupt online.
  • Sam Levinson revealed how a last-minute rewrite made the chaos even more absurd.

“This wedding turned into a literal funeral,” one viewer reacted. 

RELATED:

    Euphoria season 3’s big wedding episode ends with a bizarre twist 

    Sydney Sweeney smiles in a wedding gown, holding hands with a man in a suit, Euphoria season 3.

    Image credits: HBO

    In episode 3, Nate (Jacob Elordi) and Cassie finally exchange vows before friends and family. But the celebration unravels when Cassie learns about Nate’s debt after loan shark Naz intimidates the newlyweds in front of their guests.

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    Cassie soon spirals and accidentally injures Nate, sparking chaos at the reception. Though they reconcile by night’s end, Naz and one of his henchmen ambush them when they return home.

    Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in a wedding corset, bloody and distraught, on the floor. Euphoria Season 3 meltdown.

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    The intruders brutally attack Nate, while Cassie is injured in the struggle, leaving her with a bloody nose. Naz even cuts off Nate’s toes as a final warning to pay his debt. 

    After the violent incident, Cassie goes into a complete meltdown, obsessing over how her perfect wedding has been ruined.

    Fans react to Sydney Sweeney’s unhinged meltdown in the latest episode 

    Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria Season 3 wedding scene, wearing a white gown, holding a pink bouquet.

    Image credits: HBO

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    The disastrous conclusion to Nate and Cassie’s wedding quickly went viral as viewers shared positive reactions to the episode. 

    On X, fans called Cassie’s reaction selfish and wildly over-the-top, saying it pushed an otherwise tragic scene into absurd comedy.

    “Nate getting beaten up and she’s freaking out over just a little blood, lmfaoooo this marriage is already so doomed,” one viewer wrote. 

    Another commented, “These scenes were so funny because the girl was crying over anything when her husband was being m*rdered right next to her.”

    Three men in suits at a floral outdoor event, likely a wedding. This scene connects to Euphoria Season 3.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Others praised Sydney Sweeney’s performance, especially after some viewers had criticized Cassie’s provocative storyline in the previous episodes.

    “She kinda ate with this one,” one user said. 

    A second stated, “Sydney really played tf out of her character.”

    “She’s driven herself crazy just to win an Emmy,” a third person added.

    Sam Levinson breaks down the violent climax of Nate and Cassie’s wedding

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    Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria, wearing a wedding veil and crying, covering her mouth, showcasing an unhinged meltdown.

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    In a behind-the-scenes snippet, showrunner Sam Levinson broke down the violent ending to Nate and Cassie’s wedding. He said that the attack serves as a breaking point for Cassie, forcing her to confront the gravity of Nate’s situation.

    “The life that she’s been living has been a bit of a fantasy. It wasn’t real,” Levinson said. 

    In the original script, Cassie was meant to attack Naz and defend Nate. But Levinson found Sweeney’s reaction so funny, he rewrote the scene to lean into its absurdity.

    Man in black suit and white shirt, arms crossed, with a reflection on a table. Euphoria Season 3 meltdown.

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

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    “Sydney is absolutely brilliant in that scene. I’m crying with laughter every time I watch it,” he added. 

    After a divisive premiere and polarizing second outing, Euphoria finally earned praise with episode 3. It currently holds a 7.6/10 on IMDb, making it season 3’s highest-rated episode so far.

    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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