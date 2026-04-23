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“Quite Unclassy”: Fans Trash Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Wedding Over One Detail
Sydney Sweeney as Cassie from Euphoria in a wedding dress, looking quite unclassy, with her mother by her side.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Quite Unclassy”: Fans Trash Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Wedding Over One Detail

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Euphoria season 3 has faced backlash, largely due to a controversial storyline centered on Sydney Sweeney.

With the next episode of the scandalous teen drama dropping this Sunday, another controversy is already brewing. Ahead of its release, HBO shared first looks at Cassie and Nate’s much-awaited wedding.

However, one detail in the wedding photos caught fans by surprise, prompting viewers to roast the show online.

Highlights
  • Fans roast Euphoria season 3 wedding photos over a surprising detail.
  • Viewers question Cassie and Nate’s toxic relationship ahead of the wedding episode.
  • Sydney Sweeney faces fresh backlash for defending Cassie’s controversial storyline.

“This wedding still not making sense to me,” one viewer said. 

RELATED:

    Euphoria season 3 reveals a new look at Sydney Sweeney’s wedding scene

    Sydney Sweeney Euphoria wedding scene, holding hands with the groom, smiling in a white strapless gown and veil.

    Image credits: HBO

    In recent weeks, Sydney Sweeney has come under fire on social media over her character’s storyline. Creator Sam Levinson’s handling of the subplot and broader character writing has also drawn criticism from longtime fans.

    Season 3 sees Cassie turn to adult content creation to fund her dream wedding with Nate (Jacob Elordi). In the upcoming episode, the couple finally ties the knot, with HBO offering a new glimpse of the ceremony.

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    One image shows a wedding welcome sign alongside a photo of the couple. However, instead of their full names, the board uses their nicknames. However, instead of featuring their actual names, the board mentions their nicknames. 

    Fans call out Euphoria’s big wedding scene over a glaring detail

    A welcome sign for a Euphoria wedding with Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, framed with flowers and greenery.

    Image credits: HBO

    Fans quickly pointed out the issue with the welcome sign on social media, noting that “Nate” and “Cassie” aren’t their real names.

    Cassie’s full name is Cassandra Howard, while Nate is short for Nathaniel Jacobs. This led X users to question why the wedding sign used nicknames. Some wondered if Levinson had overlooked their full names or had simply forgotten them.

    “Cassie & Nate instead of Cassandra and Nathan is quite unclassy,” one user commented. 

    Another wrote, “50k on flowers but nicknames on the Canva invite is diabolical. I can’t wait for this mess.” 

    Three men in suits at a wedding ceremony. Two groomsmen wear orange boutonnieres. Euphoria Wedding scene.

    Image credits: HBO

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    “Ghetto and low class,” a third person said. 

    Some fans took issue with the entire wedding setup, including the welcome sign. They criticized Cassie’s taste, calling the event “tacky” and “cheap.”

    Others argued that Nate and Cassie’s relationship is extremely toxic and that their marriage makes little sense.

    “I’m just attending for the mess,” one fan said. 

    Sydney Sweeney defends her character’s controversial storyline in season 3

    Sydney Sweeney in her Euphoria wedding dress, holding a pink bouquet, walking down the aisle with another woman. Fans trash detail.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Since the Season 3 premiere, Sweeney has faced backlash for scenes in which her character poses as a dog and a baby while creating adult content for money.

    Despite many viewers calling these scenes unnecessary and degrading, the 28-year-old actress defended the ruanchy storyline in a behind-the-scenes snippet.

    She said Cassie is confident in her body and feels no shame about filming explicit content, adding that the character knows how to profit from it and even enjoys it.

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    “That’s her version of the American dream,” she said.

    Sydney Sweeney in a wedding dress, looking forward with two women in pink dresses beside her. Euphoria wedding scene.

    Image credits: HBO

    Sweeney’s statement earned further backlash on X, with fans pointing out that earlier seasons portrayed Cassie as an attention seeker, making her defense feel inconsistent.

    One user said, “She’s literally playing herself. She ain’t fooling anyone.”

    “She’s so happy to have her character be a mess and a loser,” another added. 

    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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