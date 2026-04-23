“Quite Unclassy”: Fans Trash Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Wedding Over One Detail

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Euphoria season 3 has faced backlash, largely due to a controversial storyline centered on Sydney Sweeney.

With the next episode of the scandalous teen drama dropping this Sunday, another controversy is already brewing. Ahead of its release, HBO shared first looks at Cassie and Nate’s much-awaited wedding.

However, one detail in the wedding photos caught fans by surprise, prompting viewers to roast the show online.

Highlights Fans roast Euphoria season 3 wedding photos over a surprising detail.

Viewers question Cassie and Nate’s toxic relationship ahead of the wedding episode.

Sydney Sweeney faces fresh backlash for defending Cassie’s controversial storyline.

“This wedding still not making sense to me,” one viewer said.

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Euphoria season 3 reveals a new look at Sydney Sweeney’s wedding scene

Image credits: HBO

In recent weeks, Sydney Sweeney has come under fire on social media over her character’s storyline. Creator Sam Levinson’s handling of the subplot and broader character writing has also drawn criticism from longtime fans.

Season 3 sees Cassie turn to adult content creation to fund her dream wedding with Nate (Jacob Elordi). In the upcoming episode, the couple finally ties the knot, with HBO offering a new glimpse of the ceremony.

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One image shows a wedding welcome sign alongside a photo of the couple. However, instead of their full names, the board uses their nicknames. However, instead of featuring their actual names, the board mentions their nicknames.

Fans call out Euphoria’s big wedding scene over a glaring detail

Image credits: HBO

Fans quickly pointed out the issue with the welcome sign on social media, noting that “Nate” and “Cassie” aren’t their real names.

Cassie’s full name is Cassandra Howard, while Nate is short for Nathaniel Jacobs. This led X users to question why the wedding sign used nicknames. Some wondered if Levinson had overlooked their full names or had simply forgotten them.

“Cassie & Nate instead of Cassandra and Nathan is quite unclassy,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “50k on flowers but nicknames on the Canva invite is diabolical. I can’t wait for this mess.”

Image credits: HBO

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“Ghetto and low class,” a third person said.

Some fans took issue with the entire wedding setup, including the welcome sign. They criticized Cassie’s taste, calling the event “tacky” and “cheap.”

Others argued that Nate and Cassie’s relationship is extremely toxic and that their marriage makes little sense.

“I’m just attending for the mess,” one fan said.

Sydney Sweeney defends her character’s controversial storyline in season 3

Image credits: HBO

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Since the Season 3 premiere, Sweeney has faced backlash for scenes in which her character poses as a dog and a baby while creating adult content for money.

Despite many viewers calling these scenes unnecessary and degrading, the 28-year-old actress defended the ruanchy storyline in a behind-the-scenes snippet.

She said Cassie is confident in her body and feels no shame about filming explicit content, adding that the character knows how to profit from it and even enjoys it.

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“That’s her version of the American dream,” she said.

Image credits: HBO

Sweeney’s statement earned further backlash on X, with fans pointing out that earlier seasons portrayed Cassie as an attention seeker, making her defense feel inconsistent.

One user said, “She’s literally playing herself. She ain’t fooling anyone.”

“She’s so happy to have her character be a mess and a loser,” another added.

Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.