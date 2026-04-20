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“More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode
Two men pictured side by side, one in a brown jacket and red shirt, the other in a black suit at an HBO Max event related to Euphoria creator backlash.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Since Euphoria Season 3 premiered on April 12, creator Sam Levinson has faced backlash on social media. The season features bold and controversial scenes that have drawn viewers’ ire.

The second episode, which dropped on Sunday (April 19), continued the controversy, with one scene drawing severe backlash online. Viewers were shocked by the casual use of a racial slur and found it offensive despite the narrative context.

Highlights
  • Fans slammed ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 after a scene featured repeated racial slurs.
  • Viewers compared creator Sam Levinson to Quentin Tarantino over the language.
  • Levinson discussed the controversial racial dynamics in an interview, defending the use of offensive words.

As a result, many fans criticized Levinson on X.

“He feeling like Mr. Tarantino,” one person wrote.

RELATED:

    Euphoria Season 3’s latest episode uses an offensive racial slur

    “More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

    Image credits: HBO

    The third season added Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje to its main cast. He plays Alamo Brown, an African American gang leader who deals in controlled substances. 

    Episode 3 offers deeper insight into the character as he becomes embroiled in a conflict with Laurie, who heads a rival gang. He takes Rue as punishment after Laurie sells him a consignment laced with fentanyl.

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    During their heated conversation, one of Laurie’s henchmen calls Alamo the n-word. The slur is used again later in the episode as an insult.

    However, Alamo doesn’t appear offended until Laurie calls him a pig, which deeply hurts him. After fixating on the remark, Alamo retaliates by sending a live hog to Laurie’s home.

    Fans slam Sam Levinson’s use of racial slurs in Euphoria

    “More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    After the episode aired, viewers took to social media to voice their displeasure. On X, many compared creator Sam Levinson to Quentin Tarantino, who is known for using the n-word in several of his films.

    “He is the Quentin Tarantino of this generation,” one viewer jokingly said. 

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    A second wrote, “He loved it so bad he had to do it twice.”

    “His favorite word this season,” a third person added. 

    “More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

    Image credits: HBO

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    Despite the backlash, some users argued that the slurs were the least problematic aspect of Levinson’s writing in Season 3. Others defended him, citing the show’s mature themes.

    “Please stop watching mature TV, go back to watching whatever Disney shows you guys are used to,” one user commented in his defense. 

    Euphoria creator explains racial dynamics in Season 3 

    “More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

    In an interview with Variety, Levinson and actor Akinnuoye-Agbaje discussed the episode’s use of racial slurs and how they shaped Alamo’s storyline. 

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    The showrunner explained why being called a pig was more insulting to Alamo than the n-word, describing it as an entry point into the character’s psychology.

    “It was a way of playing with the absurdity of racial dynamics,” Levinson stated.

    “More Reason To Not Watch”: ‘Euphoria’ Creator Faces Fresh Backlash Over Offensive Scene In Latest Episode

    Image credits: HBO

    Akinnuoye-Agbaje said that the idea of his character being more offended by the pig comment than the n-word was interesting and allowed him to dive deeper into Alamo’s trauma and insecurity. 

    “It’s a wonderful way to unveil the layers of insecurity, paranoia, and trauma in Alamo — the bizarreness of it,” he shared. 

    Levinson previously faced backlash for an adult-content creation storyline centered on Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie. Despite his best efforts to defend the storyline, some viewers continue to find it offensive and distasteful.

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    Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't like? Don't watch.

    3
    3points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how are they going to get their fix of outrage?

    1
    1point
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    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More manufactured outrage. That is how some people talk in real life, so if the writer is going for a realistic depiction then there are going to be slurs. What do people expect to hear? 'Gosh darn it, you person of colour'? And before the bad-faith interpretation crew start in on me, no, I'm not defending racism, I'm defending a realistic approach to writing.

    3
    3points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't like? Don't watch.

    3
    3points
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how are they going to get their fix of outrage?

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    More manufactured outrage. That is how some people talk in real life, so if the writer is going for a realistic depiction then there are going to be slurs. What do people expect to hear? 'Gosh darn it, you person of colour'? And before the bad-faith interpretation crew start in on me, no, I'm not defending racism, I'm defending a realistic approach to writing.

    3
    3points
    reply
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