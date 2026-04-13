“Needs To Be Locked Up”: Euphoria Creator Slammed After “Nasty” Season 3 Premiere

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Euphoria returned for season 3 on Sunday, and social media was quickly flooded with negative reactions.

The HBO series is no stranger to controversy, but the third season seemingly crossed the line with some scenes. As a result, creator Sam Levinson has come under fire for the creative direction.

On X, fans highlighted disturbing storylines from the new episode. Several viewers found moments hard to digest, leading to serious allegations against Levinson.

Highlights Euphoria season 3 premiere sparks backlash over graphic scenes and controversial storylines.

Viewers criticize creator Sam Levinson’s portrayal of female characters and disturbing plot developments.

Sam Levinson addresses online outrage but says he remains unfazed by criticism.

“Sam Levinson, you will not be roaming the streets free in 5 years,” one user commented.

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Fans call out disgusting scenes in Euphoria season 3 premiere

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Euphoria season 3 premiered on April 12, and the first episode featured several controversial scenes that sparked online outrage.

On X, viewers voiced their disgust at the episode’s graphic depiction of trafficking, which shows Zendaya swallowing narcotic balloons to smuggle them.

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“Truly, that was so nasty, and for him to put that in the first few minutes of the episode,” one fan said.

Another added, “I’m telling y’all that balloon sh*t was so dark-sided.”

Viewers were also disappointed with the treatment of female characters.

Image credits: HBO

Sydney Sweeney’s adult-content storyline, in particular, drew severe backlash. In one scene, Sweeney dresses as a dog while recording content for an adult platform, leaving several viewers uncomfortable.

“Grown woman acting like a dog, making pr*st*tution seem ok, getting pimped out. Sam HAS to get checked out,” one viewer wrote.

A second commented, “Some of these Euphoria scenes…someone check Sam Levinson’s laptop.”

Netizens level serious allegations against Sam Levinson

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Following the episode’s release, criticism toward Levinson surged across social media.

Several fans accused the creator of incorporating his personal fet*shes and se*ual preferences into the show, while others called the writing borderline misogynistic.

As a result, some viewers even called for legal action against Levinson, while others vowed to stop watching the show.

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One user said, “He needs to be locked up.”

“He’s a disgusting degenerate,” a second added.

A third said, “You cannot tell me he doesn’t hate women because how do you put all of them into sw and instead of approaching it with any nuance, you do it for the sole purpose of humiliating and degrading every single one of them.”

Sam Levinson reacts to online outrage over Euphoria

Image credits: HBO

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Levinson bore the brunt of the backlash, as he serves as the show’s primary writer and has penned most episodes. During an interview with The New York Times, Levinson shared his views on the online backlash.

He admitted to seeing the social media reactions but remained largely unaffected by the negative comments. Levinson revealed he watches episodes with friends and family, exchanging the “meanest, cruelest tweets.”

Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

“We get a kick out of it, and then I move on with my life and never watch the episode again or think about it,” he said.

However, Levinson said he was grateful to the fans for their investment in the show. While HBO hasn’t officially confirmed it, he has hinted that season 3 could be the final installment.

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Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.