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Sydney Sweeney Exposes Influencer’s Lie, And Gets Praised For It In Resurfaced Screenshots
Sydney Sweeney smiling and looking sideways with long hair and black top against a light beige curtain background.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney Exposes Influencer’s Lie, And Gets Praised For It In Resurfaced Screenshots

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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Sydney Sweeney has once again gone viral after an old controversy involving a fake influencer resurfaced online and started circulating widely on X.

The incident, which originally unfolded in February 2024, has drawn fresh reactions as users revisit how the actress directly shut down the claim at the time.

As screenshots of her response spread again, many have praised the way Euphoria star handled the situation without hesitation.

Highlights
  • A resurfaced interaction showed Sydney Sweeney calling out a fake influencer who claimed to be her "dietitian".
  • Sweeney won over fans by debunking the influencer's suggested "food swaps."
  • It was later revealed that the influencer not only lied about the professional connection but also used a stolen photo of a woman.

“Sydney’s no-BS reply is gold. More celebs need to roast these scammers,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

    Sydney Sweeney once brutal response resurfaced after she shut down influencer’s false claim

    Sydney Sweeney with long blonde hair wearing a white top, captured in a posed portrait against a plain background.

    Image credits: glencocoforhair

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for exposing an influencer’s lie with a supportive comment and engagement metrics.

    Image credits: franklyirdc

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    The situation began when an Instagram user posted a reel claiming they had worked as Sweeney’s dietician for five years.

    “I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician [sic] for 5 years. This is how I helped her get her dream role with 5 easy food swaps,” the caption read, immediately raising eyebrows due to both the claim and the spelling.

    Sydney Sweeney smiling in a white dress with cape sleeves posing outdoors against a rocky background.

    Image credits: glencocoforhair

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply accusing an influencer of lying, related to Sydney Sweeney’s praised exposure of deceit.

    Image credits: ladidaix

    The video went on to suggest that the actress swapped out her favorite comfort foods, including Kraft Mac and Cheese, as part of a structured diet plan.

    However, the claim didn’t go unnoticed.

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    Sydney Sweeney smiling, wearing a black dress with long blonde hair against a beige curtain background.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

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    Screenshot of social media post showing Sydney Sweeney exposing influencer’s lie with praise in comments section.

    Image credits: ma1ybe

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing an influencer for unethical behavior, highlighting Sydney Sweeney exposes influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: softpinkgiggles

    Sweeney herself appeared to respond directly under the post, writing, “I don’t know you, and Kraft Mac & Cheese is for life.”

    The reply quickly went viral, with screenshots spreading across platforms as people reacted to her shutting down the claim in a single sentence.

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    The internet backed her response as people called out the influencer

    Young woman smiling and posing happily in front of movie posters featuring Sydney Sweeney in Christy.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    As the post gained traction once again, users didn’t hold back in criticizing the false claim.

    “It’s not just embarrassing, it’s unethical. You’re literally using someone else’s identity to sell something they have nothing to do with,” one person wrote.

    Another added, “Are people not embarrassed to lie like this?” while someone else pointed out, “Incorrect spelling of ‘Dietitian’ is embarrassing for her.”

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for exposing an influencer's lie in resurfaced screenshots.

    Image credits: ditinlongisland

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    Others focused on the bigger issue of influencers using celebrity names for credibility.

    “They actually need to sue these people. Fake influencers trying to monetise off their names,” one comment read.

    Sydney Sweeney posing in a red dress with long hair, photographed in a stylish dressing room setting.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    “This is so strange. ” Why would you lie about that like she’s not on the internet and can’t see it,” another user wrote.

    Some even mocked the claim itself. “There’s no way that 26-year-old was a dietician for a Hollywood star for 5 years,” one person said.

    The controversy didn’t stop there, as the woman in the video revealed a shocking truth

    Sydney Sweeney smiling and posing with arms raised in front of a lit More at Eleven sign indoors.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for exposing an influencer’s lie with a no-BS reply.

    Image credits: V1rendra_

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    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney for exposing an influencer’s lie in resurfaced social media comments.

    Image credits: linachen_nyc

    It later emerged that the image used in the video had been taken from another woman who had no connection to the situation. She addressed the situation, explaining that her photo had been stolen and used without her consent.

    “Somebody stole my picture… I do not support what is being said in this video whatsoever, nor do I have any background in nutrition,” she clarified.

    Young woman smiling and pointing at a colorful WBC championship belt in an indoor setting, highlighting influencer’s lie exposure.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

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    The influencer’s account was eventually deleted, but the situation added to ongoing concerns about misleading ads and fake expertise being promoted online.

    As one user put it, “Hmm. They have been doing it for the longest time, and nothing has changed.”

    The resurfaced moment came as Sweeney faced renewed attention around Euphoria season 3

    Sydney Sweeney smiling and posing in a black strapless dress against a wooden background.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing an influencer's lie, relevant to Sydney Sweeney exposes influencer’s lie topic.

    Image credits: Loverism__

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    As reported by Bored Panda, the resurfaced clip comes at a time when Sweeney is already in the spotlight ahead of Euphoria season 3.

    The actress recently appeared at the show’s premiere on April 7, where her red carpet look drew mixed reactions online. Critics questioned her styling, with some calling it “unusual” while others compared it to past fashion choices.

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    Sydney Sweeney smiling and posing beside framed photos, capturing a moment linked to exposing influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: sydney_sweeney

    At the same time, the show’s trailer also sparked discussion, with viewers revisiting past controversies linked to Sweeney, including her American Eagle campaign and public image.

    As one comment read, “People used to get away with this, but celebs are online way too much now for it to work.”

    “Incorrect spelling of ‘dietican’ is embarrassing for her,” wrote one user

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling out fraud in a discussion involving Sydney Sweeney exposing influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: officerthorny69

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply where Sydney Sweeney exposes an influencer’s lie and is praised for it.

    Image credits: sjw_sjw_and

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    Screenshot of a social media reply exposing a fake ad and highlighting influencer deception in a viral online exchange.

    Image credits: squirr3latx

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing fake influencers in a conversation about Sydney Sweeney exposing influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: lav__k

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing dietitian spelling error, highlighting Sydney Sweeney exposing influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: MissusGummy

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing defamation and trust in relation to Sydney Sweeney exposing influencer’s lie.

    Image credits: Infernoblaze420

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    Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing an influencer’s incorrect spelling, linked to Sydney Sweeney exposé moments.

    Image credits: chrishoma12

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking a dietitian spelling mistake, related to Sydney Sweeney exposes influencer’s lie topic.

    Image credits: ddlxregui

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Sydney Sweeney exposing an influencer’s lie and receiving praise for it.

    Image credits: YIKESB1TCH

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Sydney Sweeney as she exposes an influencer’s lie in resurfaced social media messages.

    Image credits: fateinthend

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    Screenshot of a Twitter reply calling out an influencer’s lie, related to Sydney Sweeney exposing the truth online.

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    Image credits: Annetstephanie2

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    Samridhi Goel

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