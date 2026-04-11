Sydney Sweeney Exposes Influencer’s Lie, And Gets Praised For It In Resurfaced Screenshots

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Sydney Sweeney has once again gone viral after an old controversy involving a fake influencer resurfaced online and started circulating widely on X.

The incident, which originally unfolded in February 2024, has drawn fresh reactions as users revisit how the actress directly shut down the claim at the time.

As screenshots of her response spread again, many have praised the way Euphoria star handled the situation without hesitation.

Highlights A resurfaced interaction showed Sydney Sweeney calling out a fake influencer who claimed to be her "dietitian".

Sweeney won over fans by debunking the influencer's suggested "food swaps."

It was later revealed that the influencer not only lied about the professional connection but also used a stolen photo of a woman.

“Sydney’s no-BS reply is gold. More celebs need to roast these scammers,” one user wrote.

RELATED:

Sydney Sweeney once brutal response resurfaced after she shut down influencer’s false claim

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The situation began when an Instagram user posted a reel claiming they had worked as Sweeney’s dietician for five years.

“I was Sydney Sweeney’s dietician [sic] for 5 years. This is how I helped her get her dream role with 5 easy food swaps,” the caption read, immediately raising eyebrows due to both the claim and the spelling.

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The video went on to suggest that the actress swapped out her favorite comfort foods, including Kraft Mac and Cheese, as part of a structured diet plan.

However, the claim didn’t go unnoticed.

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Sweeney herself appeared to respond directly under the post, writing, “I don’t know you, and Kraft Mac & Cheese is for life.”

The reply quickly went viral, with screenshots spreading across platforms as people reacted to her shutting down the claim in a single sentence.

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The internet backed her response as people called out the influencer

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As the post gained traction once again, users didn’t hold back in criticizing the false claim.

“It’s not just embarrassing, it’s unethical. You’re literally using someone else’s identity to sell something they have nothing to do with,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Are people not embarrassed to lie like this?” while someone else pointed out, “Incorrect spelling of ‘Dietitian’ is embarrassing for her.”

sydney sweeney ended that scam with one comment and zero punctuation. “i don’t know you and kraft mac n cheese is for life.” no lawyers. no PR team. just facts and carbs. the most powerful response is always the one they didn’t see coming. pic.twitter.com/eFLJr82TaT — Jesshhh (@UnboundFeminist) April 10, 2026

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Others focused on the bigger issue of influencers using celebrity names for credibility.

“They actually need to sue these people. Fake influencers trying to monetise off their names,” one comment read.

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“This is so strange. ” Why would you lie about that like she’s not on the internet and can’t see it,” another user wrote.

Some even mocked the claim itself. “There’s no way that 26-year-old was a dietician for a Hollywood star for 5 years,” one person said.

The controversy didn’t stop there, as the woman in the video revealed a shocking truth

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It later emerged that the image used in the video had been taken from another woman who had no connection to the situation. She addressed the situation, explaining that her photo had been stolen and used without her consent.

“Somebody stole my picture… I do not support what is being said in this video whatsoever, nor do I have any background in nutrition,” she clarified.

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The influencer’s account was eventually deleted, but the situation added to ongoing concerns about misleading ads and fake expertise being promoted online.

As one user put it, “Hmm. They have been doing it for the longest time, and nothing has changed.”

The resurfaced moment came as Sweeney faced renewed attention around Euphoria season 3

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As reported by Bored Panda, the resurfaced clip comes at a time when Sweeney is already in the spotlight ahead of Euphoria season 3.

The actress recently appeared at the show’s premiere on April 7, where her red carpet look drew mixed reactions online. Critics questioned her styling, with some calling it “unusual” while others compared it to past fashion choices.

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At the same time, the show’s trailer also sparked discussion, with viewers revisiting past controversies linked to Sweeney, including her American Eagle campaign and public image.

As one comment read, “People used to get away with this, but celebs are online way too much now for it to work.”

“Incorrect spelling of ‘dietican’ is embarrassing for her,” wrote one user

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