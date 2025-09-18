Today we’ve rounded up the best answers to Reddit’s “What’s a cheat code at your job that only employees would know?” — think little life-hacks, and smart shortcuts that feel like real-life game glitches. Keep scrolling to steal a few and up your work game.

If you’ve ever searched “hack for…”, you know the internet is stuffed with shortcuts , some sketchy, some genius. The real gold, though, comes from people who actually do the job every day. Those are the tips that save time, stop stress, and make you look inexplicably competent.

#1 As a journalist, here's a cheat code: When interviewing someone important, always ask your most important question twice - once at the beginning when they're prepared, and once at the end when they're relaxed. The second answer is usually more honest and revealing. Also, if someone says 'no comment' to a question, try rephrasing it as a statement instead of a question - people often feel compelled to correct you, giving you the information anyway.



ImSamIam: Also utilize silence. In general people don't like to be the last to speak so if you don't respond and let it get quiet for a moment, they'll usually keep talking.

#2 We have to clock in on our phones with GPS on. I found our if I'm late I can just change the system time setting on my phone and it'll register the clock in at that time, then you can immediately change it back to 'automatic network time' and if you gonback you'll see the timesheet app be updated instantly. So if I'm 10 mins late I'll change the system time to 6am, clock in, then put automatic time back on and the app will say I've been clocked in for those 10 mins. I haven't told any of my coworkers in fear of these jackasses messing it up for me.



Abrahms_4: This is one of those keep your damn mouth shut situations. We had a guy would do this, leave his phone in the building on one of the housekeepers carts and leave. So it looked like he was just moving around the whole shift. He got caught when the manager used that cart one night and found his phone. Guy had been doing it for like 2 years.

#3 When booking a flight through our travel system, only the cheapest flight is marked as to “green“, if it’s within a certain range of that flight it’s „yellow“ it requires and explanation on why you need the more expensive flight and your higher up needs to approve manually, all other flights are „red“ and need to be approved by even higher up management and usually get declined because you should get the green or yellow flights.



If you want to book one of these red flights (because it’s a better connection, better airline, more convenient time) without approval you can just set the search parameters for the departure time to exactly the what the preferred flight is departing at. The system then sees it as the cheapest flight for those parameters and you can book without any further approval.



gsfgf: Employers that make you take s****y flights are the worst. Like, I get wanting people to take the cheapest flight all else being equal but making someone layover in ORD on a flight from CLT to ATL because it’s cheaper should be illegal.

Let’s be honest, finding a good hack feels amazing, right? It makes life easier, work smoother, and sometimes even saves the day when you least expect it. And it’s not just about productivity; sometimes these clever little “cheat codes” are what keep people sane in the chaos of running a business. Employees, freelancers, and entrepreneurs all have their own tricks they swear by. These are the lessons you don’t often find in books but pick up through experience, trial, and error. To get a deeper look into this world of insider wisdom, we sat down with Ankita Chopra from Ankita’s Fashion Hub. With years of experience running her own business, she’s learned what works, what doesn’t, and the small things that actually make a big difference.

#4 I worked for a large international company that would pay for meals on the road. Sometimes, when I was arriving home late at night, rather than stopping off a restaurant for dinner and wasting an hour, I would just buy a gift card for the restaurant with the corporate credit card and expense it as my meal. I used to ask for the cards in irregular amounts, I.e. $45.27 rather than round numbers to keep it seemingly legit. We were allowed to spend up to $65 for dinner, so it didn’t raise flags. Then, I could enjoy a meal with my spouse at a later time.



waterloograd: When I worked for the government as a student, they gave us per diems. So instead of showing receipts they just gave us something like $75 per day to cover food. What we would do is get pizza for dinner, split it and save the leftovers for lunch. Probably made about $50/day doing things like that.



HogGunner1983: They don’t ask for a receipt? When we travel all meals at restaurants must have both the itemized and the signed receipts.

Edit: TIL my company is stricter than I realized on travel expenses 🫠

#5 If you are experiencing homelessness do not tell an intake coordinator/social worker that you had a roof over your head the night before. It can negate your access to services/shelter. You didnt couch surf - you didnt stay with family. You slept in a park/in your car etc…



Edit: adding as an update for my SECOND biggest piece of advice if youre facing becoming unhoused. Find ANYWAY to maintain a gym membership. You will have access to showers, charging your devices, and a third space. Planet fitness could save your life.



BigBennP: That sounds very much like the "show up h**h to d**g rehab rule."

Medicaid pays for 28 days of inpatient d**g treatment. However, medicaid also pays for up to 3 days of inpatient stay for "detoxification." So if someone shows up at a rehab under the influence they can bill for up to 31 days.

This led to certain social workers advising individuals that they needed to use before showing up at rehab so they'd fail a d**g test.

#6 I work at a casino, the cheat code is: don't gamble.

“One of the first things I always recommend is staying organized,” Ankita said with a smile. “It sounds like such a simple thing, but the truth is that it changes everything about how you work.” When you’re juggling suppliers, customers, and daily operations, a lack of organization can create chaos faster than anything else. She explained that something as basic as keeping proper lists or maintaining a structured calendar can reduce unnecessary stress.

#7 I worked in a customer-service-type position with a recorded telephone line.



"You should do what you think is best" is code for "you should do that, but on a recorded line, I can't tell you to do that.".

#8 If you wanna do your job correctly, forget everything a trainer tells you and ask for advice from a coworker who’s been there the longest



-An Amazon employee.

#9 When asked if you have a time for another project, you don't. You're plate is full. Always act like you're super busy. That way you can coast on your current responsibilities and not take on more. We did this because no matter the promises, we never received promised bonuses or raises for extra work.

Of course, staying organized is only part of the picture. “Delegation was something I struggled with at first,” Ankita admitted honestly. Like many entrepreneurs, she started off doing everything herself. At the time, she didn’t fully trust anyone else to handle her growing business the way she wanted. But eventually, the workload became too overwhelming to manage alone, and she realized she had no choice but to let go of control. ADVERTISEMENT The turning point came when she started hiring people for specific tasks and giving them real responsibility. “Learning to delegate properly changed everything,” she said. Not only did her stress decrease, but the business also grew faster because multiple hands were working towards the same goal.

#10 If you call customer service and there’s no option to speak to a person or the automated menu is taking forever just dial 0#0 usually takes you right to a real person. I found this works with most other companies too. It really is an IRL cheat code.

#11 When doing business travel have a friend list their house on Airbnb and book their apt. Have fun and have a great dinner with the hotel and per diem money.

#12 I worked at the library. The librarian in charge of the Teen Center had a policy that every rank and file employee underneath her was empowered to waive up to $50 in fines without asking permission or giving a reason. This was mostly intended to help teenagers who had lost track of some Arthur book when they were 6 and now couldn't get what they needed for high school projects. But we were at liberty to use it for whoever we wished.



So, if they say "no" to waiving your fines at the circulation desk or any other desk, you may just get a yes in the Teen Center, if you're nice.



I changed some adult man's whole life by doing it for him once. He didn't even ask me to. He would always come in to get graphic novels from the teen section but could only read them at the library because he owed $20 in late fees, and that was a lot of money to him. When he asked me if there was any way to get a comic sent over from another branch without placing a hold (which he couldn't do because of his fees), I just took his card and waived the fees. I saw his face change as I gave it back to him and told him what I'd done. Suddenly he was able to read at home at whatever time he wanted. I think about him a lot.



EmotionalFollowing72: Our library stopped all late fees and wiped accounts clean. It’s been a year and there’s been a 30% increase in books checked out and a huge reduction in lost books because people returned them knowing they weren’t going to be fined.

Another lesson Ankita feels strongly about is staying technically up to date. In today’s fast-paced digital world, relying on outdated systems can hold a business back. “Automate tasks where you can, use tools like WhatsApp for business communication, and make sure your website is fully functional,” she explained. This isn’t just about convenience, it’s about keeping pace with how customers want to interact with businesses today. ADVERTISEMENT She shared how using even small automation tools saved her hours every week. Customers could easily place orders, track their purchases, and ask questions without waiting. This gave her more time to focus on the creative side of her work, while also building trust with her audience.

#13 If they’ll let you use your own credit card, do it. I racked up 40k in bonus cashback by using my credit card for travel in a 2 year period. They changed the policy and I was one of the only ones that was mad about it.



2-cents: I traveled professionally for 12 years. Between Hilton and southwest I didn’t pay a dime for a single family vacation. It was pretty sweet.



AnchezSanchez: Yeah, I have people on my team earning like $150k and they complain about having to put stuff on their credit card when they travel, and then having to wait while they get expenses back. You're 28 years old, no kids, what are you doing with your money man? Pay on your card and get the points ffs.

#14 Doctor's office here! If you are trying to get in for a sooner appointment, call the office in the morning on days you're available. When patients cancel their appointment on the night before or the same day, we usually have it open because it's such short notice. That's your best shot at getting an appointment really soon. It often works even for providers who have wait lists going out months in advance. Same thing for testing and imaging.



Poopocrat: If you need a fast referral to a subspecialty appointment, ask your doctor to call the physician referral line. If another provider asks me to see someone fast, that patient is offered an appointment within 2 weeks.

Source: am doctor in the USA

#15 Maybe not just my job but if you get emailed something by someone you know is busy and you feel the urgency they convey is not warranted, just bounce it back to them asking a simple question in the guise of clarifying something.



Buys you anything from a few hours to a few days.

Ankita also emphasized something many entrepreneurs overlook: customer support. “It’s underrated, but having good support builds trust and keeps customers coming back,” she said. A great product alone won’t keep people loyal; what matters is how they’re treated when they have questions or issues. She shared how a simple gesture, like responding quickly or resolving a problem without hassle, can turn a one-time buyer into a lifelong customer. In fact, some of her most loyal clients today started out with small issues that were handled with care. “Prioritize customer support,” she advised firmly. “It makes all the difference between a brand people forget and a brand people love.” ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Tape restoration: If VHS smells like vinegar, bake at 130°F for 8 hours. Saves 'unplayable' tapes. Families think it's magic.

#17 My old industry. Yo... Make friends with your professor. Do you know how many sample text books publishers send them? They also can literally just email them and when I worked there we didn't exactly look into why they are asking for another copy. Ok I'm gonna let y'all in on a secret. Textbooks are expensive as hell but the company doesn't make that much money because they spend a s**t load on R & D, printing, and marketing. Also, the authors (unless they are a super popular one) all have s**t contracts where they barely see any money to the point where I've heard stories of them giving students the PDF. I worked in that industry as my "job to get a job" out of college and it was one of the worst run companies I've seen. Nicest people ever and everyone genuinely cared about education and helping people. That didn't change the fact that they budgeted terribly.

#18 We always referred to pooping at work as "earning vacation". And it works for any job.



Let's take 250 workdays per year. Sources will say 260-262, but consider sick and vacation days on average to take about 10 days per year. Plus the math is easier.



250 days @ 8hrs a day is 2000 hours working per year, or 120,000 minutes.



Let's say that you poop each workday for about ten minutes. 10 X 250 days is 2500 minutes or 41.7 hours per year. Just over one week of standard US vacation.



Please wash your hands.

She also touched on the importance of generosity in business. “Don’t shy away from giving discounts when you can,” Ankita continued. In her experience, small price cuts or offers aren’t just about making a sale—they’re about showing appreciation. Customers notice when brands value them, and they’re more likely to return the favor by sticking around. She added that these little gestures create goodwill and word-of-mouth recommendations, which are priceless. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 I used to let nice people at my GameStop store in the early 2000s basically use us as a free game rental service.



There was a 7 day return policy on all used games.

Play it for a week, return it for a different game.



There was a very sweet grandma and her grandson that would come in every week to do this - she loved how happy gaming made her grandkid. It was super wholesome.

#20 I used to work in IT support and if you are good enough at it, computers and other technology will magically start working when you get close to it. People will try to recreate the problems they have been dealing with for hours and will be unable to do it.

#21 At BK if you order a Whopper "heavy all" it comes with extra everything and looks more like the photo. Also being an insider term, they sometimes think you are a secret shopper from corporate and make it extra good.

Creativity, of course, plays a big role in standing out. “Never underestimate the power of good, unique content,” she said. In an industry flooded with competitors, being authentic and original can set you apart. Ankita believes that people connect emotionally with brands that showcase personality. Whether it’s through quirky social media posts, beautifully styled photos, or heartfelt messages, creativity helps businesses stay memorable.

#22 This is more an industry cheat code.



Best time to buy a new TV is Super Bowl Week.



All MFG.'s are trying to move all their old flagship models during this time to make room for new ones, and you'll get close to Black Friday pricing on flagship models. Black Friday be wary about TV deals. Look at reviews. If there's a lot, and they go back months, go for it. You most likely got a deal, because it's most likely part of their current TV lineup. If there's no reviews or they are only very recent around BF, it was a BF model the MFG. threw together usually with subpar cheaper components JUST for Black Friday pricing. There's a higher chance you'll have issues down the road with that TV. I used to assist a TV buyer for a major US electronics retailer.

#23 Retail: It should go without saying, but you're way more likely to get what you want when you're friendly or at least respectful toward the person working.

#24 Back in the day when I worked on staff, we had a team of runners who would constantly buy all the supplies for the business. Use the business phone number for discounts at the grocery store or cvs or any place we would buy stuff from.



Constant discounts & cash back, but first come first serve to whoever cashed in the points. This was like a decade ago but we used to get a free orange julius at the grocery store with enough points.



I still always use the company phone number at every store, & so does a hundred or more past employees. The points stack up so fast! If I'm still using the number after fifteen years, I wonder how many others are using it too?

She also highlighted the importance of studying competitors, something many small businesses ignore. “Always study your competition,” she said with a knowing smile. By watching what others in her industry were doing, she could identify gaps in the market and avoid repeating mistakes. Competition analysis also gave her insights into pricing, trends, and customer expectations. “Knowing what’s out there helps you figure out where you fit in and how to stand out,” she explained. Finally, Ankita shared one of her little secrets: packaging. “Good packaging makes a big difference, it elevates the customer’s entire experience,” she said. From the moment a package arrives at someone’s doorstep, it sets the tone for how they feel about the product inside. Ankita shared how she often puts extra effort into making her deliveries look thoughtful and premium, even for smaller orders. The result? Customers not only loved the product but also felt special when receiving it.

#25 There's a nook behind one of the containers that's perfect for a mid nightshift nap.



Also, the one bench where my boss office has no view on is perfect for that extra long sun break. (I don't smoke, but I for sure like my sun, so I do take my 'smoke breaks'.) Yes, my work gets done and I have my company phone on me. You need me I'm there, but if the choice is the windowless office or outside on a bench then outside it is.



Also, if you're a temp and they give you the s****y working shoes, ask an employee to get some 'extra shoes for themselves' in your size.

#26 Balloon artist here: You can twist round balloons in half for garlands/semi-arches so you use way less balloons.

#27 I worked at a ridiculously popular coffee chain. Everyone knows the secret menu is made up, but the real cheat code is for the employees.



When someone orders a brewed coffee and says **"Yeah, that's for here,"** we charge them for a small coffee... but we're supposed to give them a *large mug*. The system doesn't care; it's a legacy rule from when the mugs were all one size.



They get a massive coffee for the price of a small just by using two specific words. We'd only do it for people who were nice and said the phrase. The angry customers just got the small cup.

Wrapping up, Ankita stressed one final point: keep things personal. “Build a connection with your customers,” she advised. At the end of the day, people remember how you made them feel. If your products are good and you show genuine care for your audience, they’ll keep coming back no matter what. She believes this personal connection is the true heart of any successful business. “It’s not just about selling,” she concluded, “it’s about building relationships.” For her, this philosophy has turned her small business into a trusted name and continues to guide her as she grows. Well, just like Ankita’s tips, these posts prove that a few simple hacks here and there can make work so much easier. Do you have a favorite hack that helps you get through the day? Share it with us! And don’t forget to pass this along to a colleague who could use a little boost too.

#28 If you tell an old lady it's time to take her medication, she will count every pill, ask what each and every one is for, argue with you about it for ten minutes, insist she doesn't take any medication and that her son is a doctor who told her never to take pills or she would die, then she will choose one pill at random to take and throw the rest on the floor.



If you tell an old lady you need her to try a spoonful of this applesauce you made and tell you what it's missing, she won't even realize she just took 17 pills at once.

#29 I used to work in film and tv as a console programmer. It was a really active gig, where I had to basically have control of the lighting rig at all times. So, I ran wifi network (common for console programmers) that let me use the bathroom or get snacks or coffee. So, 500’ away was a second stage, and that stage had the best poop bathroom. I did a ton of research, communicated with my boss and production a ton about connection the stages wirelessly, and got it accomplished. Got to control my network from the highest quality poop bathroom every day.

#30 My sheep will follow me anywhere if I'm carrying a bucket. Doesn't even have to have anything in it.

#31 If you sit beside the big fancy meeting rooms there's a non-zero chance you might get some leftover snacks.

#32 Here's a double for you...



As the IT guy, when employees needed a tech task done fast(er) or wanted special treatment, they'd bring me a bottle of Mtn Dew or a Payday (candy bar).



I used my personal rewards account to earn points when ordering office equipment.

With 200 employees and an owner who liked the latest and greatest tech for himself and company, I'd rack up a truly significant amount of points quickly. I quickly figured out the employees with kids and those less fortunate, so I'd often use points to buy employees home computers and simple computer parts.

#33 6th floor has the poop bathroom. You can poop in peace since there’s like 3 people that work on that floor.



Editing to clarify that those 3 people are only in the office one day a week, and they have a bathroom closer to them on the north side of the building they always use. The far bathroom on the south side of the building is the poop bathroom, so they won’t fall victim to the poop vapors.



calbert60: Just know, those 3 people despise you. Source: for about a year, i was the only person in my floor and had to deal with a “phantom pooper”. 😂

#34 You know how 90% of the time, restarting a Windows computer fixes whatever issue you're having?



Nearly all our employees will say they've restarted their computer before calling for help. We have a script we can run that shows (without them knowing) the last time they rebooted. It's almost always over a week or so.



So the first thing we'll do is run another script to reboot their computer. We'll say we're "running an update/fix". But we aren't. We're just rebooting it.



And nearly always, that fixes their issue. They think we're wizards, but in reality, we just did what they claimed to have done.

#35 I worked for a D2D cable and internet company.



In some of their markets their network isn’t upgraded and cable signal isn’t scrambled.



So if you pay for internet from them you can plug the coax cable into your TV and get channels 2-99 for free.



The company was called Suddenlink/Optimum/Altice USA.

#36 Not a job cheat code, but a neighborhood cheat code. My parents used to have a lot of parties at their house. They only paid for one garbage can. After the party there would be 2-3 full cans at the curb waiting for the garbage collector. All of the cans always were emptied. The neighbor across the street did the same, but when he had extra cans they were NEVER emptied. He would ask my dad if he got his extras emptied and my dad would say “yeah, always”. What he failed to tell the neighbor (who was also his friend), was that he always left a six pack or a bottle or two of wine behind the cans for the trash collectors. Whenever one of the trash collectors saw my dad they would give him a little salute.

#37 I get to book hotels for some of our employees. As long as we use the company AMEX card for points, we’re good. But there’s no policy about hotel rewards. Long story short, I’ve got a s**t ton of Hilton points for hotel stays that weren’t my own.

#38 Self-Storage. You get your monthly rent raised after a certain amount of time. After a long time, your rent can be a lot higher than a brand new tenant at the same unit size. Ask for a transfer, move your stuff, and now you're paying less rent per month. As long as you have the physical strength and the time to switch units, you'll save money.

#39 The biscuits and gravy "special" is 6.99 but if you ring in biscuits and gravy a la carte is like 5.75.

I only do it for people that are nice to me.

#40 In a casino if you play red and black on a roulette table, game after game, your percentage of getting your money back every hand is 94.47% if the wheel has two greens.



If you do this enough times with high enough bets using your member card, you’ll quickly accrue enough membership points to become the casino’s top tier member (Double Black, or Diamond, or Double Diamond, or whatever it is).



Once you get to top tier membership (and it won’t take you many spins depending on how much you’re betting), everything becomes comped to you - food, drinks, shows, accommodation, spa, everything. You can even get your friends comped.



It’s legal, it’s within their membership rules, it’s practically free (unless a green comes up and you lose hands), and it’s the only true way to beat a casino.



And no, most casino staff are too stupid to realise what you’ve done because the roulette croupier and floor manager won’t have a clue how membership works (ask them and I promise they’ll stutter their way through an answer), and membership tier advancement is automated. To the system you’ll just look like a big better.



Source: managed data analysis at a casino.

#41 No one understands our industry except the people inside of it, but everyone thinks they do. So you can just make s**t up and to keep themselves from looking stupid customers will usually agree to whatever you say.



Sounds unethical, but it's usually done to save the customer a world of headache and problems.

#42 If you hire movers, ask if they offer cash discounts. You can easily get 10%-15% off your bill by paying in cash.



NaturalAd6199: Just make sure you get a signed receipt when you make the cash payment

#43 Half the problems get solved faster if you just ask the right coworker instead of following the process.

#44 Found a vending machine at work that had an odd cheat code, if you put in a five dollar bill then selected your choice of beverage. The vending machine would then give you four quarter, dispense your drink and then return your five bucks automatically. The entire time I work at that job I kept a five dollar bill in my wallet. Never mentioned it to my coworkers.

#45 The printing company you're ordering from has a bunch of talented, bored artists ready and willing to design your c**p for you, and it's usually cheaper than having a freelancer do it (I charge considerably more outside of work). Don't waste your time using AI to generate a design because usually the print company's art department has to re-draw it to make it print-ready and then you're basically spending the money on a design anyway (and sometimes more than usual) instead of having a professional make it right the first time. Even if you're not ordering something to be printed a lot of companies will gladly just take an "art-only" order from you and pass it on to the art team to work on.

#46 Used to work for local government.



One day, I was heading into work early and did a rolling stop at an intersection. Cop nabbed me.



I didn’t have my license with me, but I had my business card. Cop let me off since I worked for the same government that the police do.



I left government years ago, but still have a stack of business cards in my glove box that have come in handy several times.

#47 The New Employee Orientation people (monthly or once every 2 months) offer Donuts for the week, and they never finish them.



Those Donuts are in the breakroom by 2:30PM.

#48 Did a travel job. Needed a new car. Noticed they only logged miles not gas for reimbursement. Got an electric car and the reimbursement paid the lease and insurance.

#49 We only follow the rules when an auditor shows up, because following the rules takes too much time. I think a lot of places could relate to that, though.

#50 Beth brings donuts only on Thursdays.

#51 You don't need keys to get into and start an armored humvee. If you can physically get into a military motor pool, they'd be SUPER easy to steal. Then you have a free humvee.

#52 Putting a warm blanket on your arm will make your veins pop out and be easier to stick.

#53 I work in the mortgage industry. Not sure if all companies are like this, but at mine, each loan officer has a “rate plan” that is largely dependent on job title or experience. The higher their rate plan, the more we charge in fees to make up for the gap between the rate plan and amount we’ll get upon selling your loan.



So for example, working with an entry level loan officer might get you a 6.875% interest rate if paying 1.25% in discount points. But working with their direct supervisor (Senior Vice President) might get you a rate of 6.875% while only paying 1% in discount points. Working with THEIR boss (Executive Vice President) might get you that rate without paying ANY discount points.



Also, you should carefully compare the fees on your Initial Loan Estimate to the ones on your Final Closing Disclosure. There are a lot of rules regarding fee increases and there are many instances where the borrower is owed a massive refund but the loan operations team does not apply one. Make sure to question any increases in your closing fees that aren’t due to “borrower requested changes”.

