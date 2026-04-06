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NASA’s Reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-Year-Old Tweet Has Everyone Talking
Travis Kelce smiling in a white Kansas City Chiefs shirt, highlighting NASAu2019s reply to his 16-year-old tweet.
Celebrities, Entertainment

NASA’s Reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-Year-Old Tweet Has Everyone Talking

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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NASA has finally responded to a Travis Kelce tweet from 16 years ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has some of the funniest posts on Twitter (now X) from the 2010s, which have resurfaced in recent years for their random nature and many spelling mistakes.

One of them, from June 2010, reads, “Gosh I don’t want to work today….. i just wanna sleep in my bed and do nothing with my life!!”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • NASA surprised netizens by responding to a Moon-themed Travis Kelce tweet from 2010
    • The tight end, who is engaged to Taylor Swift, posted about the Moon looking “crazy” and using the scenery to manifest his fame
    • NASA’s response sparked a wave of reactions from Taylor Swift fans, who offered otherworldly suggestions for its Moon mission

    NASA surprised social media by replying to a 16-year-old tweet from NFL star Travis Kelce

    Smiling football player in a Kansas City shirt, linked to NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet buzz

    Image credits: Getty/Candice Ward

    The NFL star also wrote about a trip to IHOP. “I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side!”

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    One of the most viral ones was from April 2011, when he was 21 years old: “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

    In August 2010, Travis shared a message that combined the cosmos with his wish to be successful.

    Screenshot of Travis Kelce’s 2010 tweet about breakfast, highlighting NASA’s popular reply to the 16-year-old tweet.

    Image credits: tkelce

    Screenshot of Travis Kelce’s 2011 tweet about feeding a squirrel bread that went viral after NASA’s reply.

    Image credits: tkelce

    He tweeted, “The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary.”

    On Sunday (April 5), NASA used the context of the Artemis II journey to orbit the Moon to finally respond to the athlete.

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    “It’s been a long time coming…” the space organization wrote, along with a full moon emoji. The message referenced a song lyric by Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift.

    Swifties flooded NASA’s post with jokes and theories, connecting Travis’ tweet to Taylor Swift lyrics and speculating about Easter eggs

    Man in green and white striped sweater and black cap smiling outdoors, related to NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s tweet.

    Image credits: killatrav

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    The sweet response did not go unnoticed on the platform, drawing a wave of reactions from Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties.

    “A Swiftie at NASA isn’t even shocking to me. Of course there’s a swiftie at NASA,” one user said.

    “There’s a blank space joke in here somewhere,” quipped another.

    Travis Kelce's 16-year-old tweet about not wanting to work, with NASA's popular reply sparking online discussion

    Image credits: tkelce

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    Screenshot of Travis Kelce’s 2010 tweet about the moon and his success, noted in a humorous NASA reply trending online.

    Image credits: tkelce

    “Big day for vintage Travis tweets,” celebrated a third user.

    Suddenly I understand why she calls herself an English teacher in the context of their relationship,” wrote a separate fan.

    Another appeared to read too much into the tweet, suggesting it might be a secret Easter egg, a game Taylor has with her fans. “Are you going to send him to the moon??? Like what is this supposed to mean?”

    The Artemis II mission lifted off this week, marking the first crewed lunar fly-around in more than 50 years

    Two people wearing captain and first mate hats at night, related to NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s tweet trending.

    Image credits: killatrav

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    In the comments on NASA’s message, which has received 30,000 likes, some fans asked the space agency to play specific Taylor Swift songs “for the aliens.”

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    “Can you confirm Taylor Swift created Earth while you’re up there?” someone asked.

    Artemis II took off on Wednesday evening (April 1), with the crew bound for a 10-day mission around the Moon.

    Screenshot of NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet about the moon with large public engagement metrics.

    Image credits: tkelce

    Travis Kelce smiling beside Taylor Swift at an event, with fans and purple lighting in the background.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

    The launch was a bit rocky, as astronauts encountered an issue with the high-tech waste management system moments after takeoff.

    The first lunar fly-around mission in over 50 years, Artemis II aims to collect data and imagery from deep space.

    Additionally, it will test the Orion spacecraft for the next lunar landing, expected to take place in 2028 as part of the Artemis IV mission.

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    Astronauts aboard Orion have already traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning NASA alongside a Taylor Swift song lyric from Miss Americana.

    Image credits: bottle_ski55967

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    Smiling man wearing a Bearcats cap and black Nike shirt outdoors with blurred natural background, related to NASA reply tweet discussion.

    Image credits: Getty/Isaiah Vazquez

    In a post on Monday (April 6), NASA shared that the four astronauts aboard Orion, Reid  Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, have already surpassed the record for distance from Earth, traveling farther into space than anyone ever has.

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    “To commemorate the Artemis II mission, the astronauts announced their suggestion to rename certain features on the Moon to honor the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, as well as commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll,” NASA wrote.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

    The crew plans to propose the name Carroll for a crater located at coordinates at 18.86, 273.47 on the Moon to the International Astronomical Union.

    The astronauts will have seven hours of lunar observation. “Crewmembers will photograph both the near and far sides of the Moon and describe what they see.”

    The Orion crew will collect data from deep space and test the spacecraft for a future Moon landing

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    Four astronauts in bright orange NASA spacesuits posing against a dark background, highlighting NASA’s response to Travis Kelce’s tweet.

    Image credits: nasaartemis

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    During the 10-day mission, they also have time to joke around each other. A video shared by NASA shows Koch throwing a sweet  to Hansen, who tries to catch it with his mouth in the zero-gravity environment.

    The last crewed mission to the Moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. Before Artemis II, 24 astronauts traveled to the Moon. Only half of them walked on its surface.

    People reacted to NASA’s response to Travis Kelce’s 2010 tweet about the “crazy” Moon.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet sparking widespread discussion online.

    Image credits: ChelHanson

    Tweet reply mentioning NASA as a Taylor Swift fan, referencing NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet.

    Image credits: wvndtaylqnds

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    Twitter reply highlighting NASA’s response to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet, sparking widespread online discussion.

    Image credits: bunnycattyy

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply showing a user reacting to NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet.

    Image credits: leopotter788

    Tweet showing a user replying to NASA and Travis Kelce about a 16-year-old tweet with a playful comment.

    Image credits: IceWolf_17

    User comment on social media about NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet, expressing love for Taylor's lyrics.

    Image credits: pamelarenee04

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    Screenshot of a tweet replying to NASA, mentioning NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet going viral.

    Image credits: Ultimate_Zen_

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old post with a reference to NASA’s reply trending online.

    Image credits: seastar474

    Screenshot of a social media reply referencing Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet with NASA’s reply trending.

    Image credits: legendsweetener

    Tweet reply saying never delete this please, highlighting NASA’s reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet trending online.

    Image credits: erikalee

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    Screenshot of a tweet in a social media conversation referencing NASA and a 16-year-old tweet related to Travis Kelce.

    Image credits: joshuaashwanth5

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning marriage at the moon related to NASA’s reply trending on social media.

    Image credits: honeyyyy1989

    Twitter reply by Lisa Station mentioning NASA, referencing Travis Kelce’s 16-year-old tweet with social media engagement.

    Image credits: Lisastation__

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
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