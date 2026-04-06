NASA’s Reply to Travis Kelce’s 16-Year-Old Tweet Has Everyone Talking

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NASA has finally responded to a Travis Kelce tweet from 16 years ago.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has some of the funniest posts on Twitter (now X) from the 2010s, which have resurfaced in recent years for their random nature and many spelling mistakes.

One of them, from June 2010, reads, “Gosh I don’t want to work today….. i just wanna sleep in my bed and do nothing with my life!!”

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Highlights NASA surprised netizens by responding to a Moon-themed Travis Kelce tweet from 2010

The tight end, who is engaged to Taylor Swift, posted about the Moon looking “crazy” and using the scenery to manifest his fame

NASA’s response sparked a wave of reactions from Taylor Swift fans, who offered otherworldly suggestions for its Moon mission

NASA surprised social media by replying to a 16-year-old tweet from NFL star Travis Kelce

Image credits: Getty/Candice Ward

The NFL star also wrote about a trip to IHOP. “I love commin here for breakfast! Ummm I think ill have the T-bone steak n Eggs please! Haha with some white toast on the side!”

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One of the most viral ones was from April 2011, when he was 21 years old: “I just gave a squirle a peice of bread and it straight smashed all of it!!!! I had no idea they ate bread like that!! Haha #crazy.”

In August 2010, Travis shared a message that combined the cosmos with his wish to be successful.

Image credits: tkelce

Image credits: tkelce

He tweeted, “The moon looks crazy tonight… Imma chill out here for a little and just visualize my success n vibe to the scenary.”

On Sunday (April 5), NASA used the context of the Artemis II journey to orbit the Moon to finally respond to the athlete.

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“It’s been a long time coming…” the space organization wrote, along with a full moon emoji. The message referenced a song lyric by Travis’ fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Swifties flooded NASA’s post with jokes and theories, connecting Travis’ tweet to Taylor Swift lyrics and speculating about Easter eggs

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The sweet response did not go unnoticed on the platform, drawing a wave of reactions from Taylor Swift fans, known as Swifties.

“A Swiftie at NASA isn’t even shocking to me. Of course there’s a swiftie at NASA,” one user said.

“There’s a blank space joke in here somewhere,” quipped another.

Image credits: tkelce

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Image credits: tkelce

“Big day for vintage Travis tweets,” celebrated a third user.

“Suddenly I understand why she calls herself an English teacher in the context of their relationship,” wrote a separate fan.

Another appeared to read too much into the tweet, suggesting it might be a secret Easter egg, a game Taylor has with her fans. “Are you going to send him to the moon??? Like what is this supposed to mean?”

The Artemis II mission lifted off this week, marking the first crewed lunar fly-around in more than 50 years

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In the comments on NASA’s message, which has received 30,000 likes, some fans asked the space agency to play specific Taylor Swift songs “for the aliens.”

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“Can you confirm Taylor Swift created Earth while you’re up there?” someone asked.

Artemis II took off on Wednesday evening (April 1), with the crew bound for a 10-day mission around the Moon.

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Image credits: Getty/Kevin Mazur

The launch was a bit rocky, as astronauts encountered an issue with the high-tech waste management system moments after takeoff.

The first lunar fly-around mission in over 50 years, Artemis II aims to collect data and imagery from deep space.

Additionally, it will test the Orion spacecraft for the next lunar landing, expected to take place in 2028 as part of the Artemis IV mission.

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Astronauts aboard Orion have already traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history

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Image credits: Getty/Isaiah Vazquez

In a post on Monday (April 6), NASA shared that the four astronauts aboard Orion, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, have already surpassed the record for distance from Earth, traveling farther into space than anyone ever has.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Hammock Koch (@astro_christina)

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“To commemorate the Artemis II mission, the astronauts announced their suggestion to rename certain features on the Moon to honor the Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, as well as commander Reid Wiseman’s late wife, Carroll,” NASA wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The crew plans to propose the name Carroll for a crater located at coordinates at 18.86, 273.47 on the Moon to the International Astronomical Union.

The astronauts will have seven hours of lunar observation. “Crewmembers will photograph both the near and far sides of the Moon and describe what they see.”

The Orion crew will collect data from deep space and test the spacecraft for a future Moon landing

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Image credits: nasaartemis

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DEVELOPING: ARTEMIS II ASTRONAUTS REVEAL SPACE MENU Astronauts spoke about the types of food they ate in space with Mission Specialist Christina Koch, showing various bags of food including shrimp cocktail.#nolimitpic.twitter.com/xW4EyPN7Ur — The Globe & News (@TheGlobeNewt) April 5, 2026

During the 10-day mission, they also have time to joke around each other. A video shared by NASA shows Koch throwing a sweet to Hansen, who tries to catch it with his mouth in the zero-gravity environment.

The last crewed mission to the Moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. Before Artemis II, 24 astronauts traveled to the Moon. Only half of them walked on its surface.

People reacted to NASA’s response to Travis Kelce’s 2010 tweet about the “crazy” Moon.

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