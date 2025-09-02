Travis Kelce’s Answer About Taylor Swift In Resurfaced ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ Video Stuns Fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Years before he proposed to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was asked about his future wife during a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill.” At the time, he seemingly didn’t see a future with the star.

Travis proposed to Taylor last month in his home garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The lovebirds shared photos from the engagement on social media with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” which has amassed 35 million likes.

During a recent appearance on the athlete’s New Heights podcast, Taylor adorably described her fiancé as a “human exclamation point” who always brightens everyone’s days.

Share icon Travis Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift in a 2016 game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill”



Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Image credits: Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

However, in 2016, the NFL star appeared to choose Katy Perry over Taylor.

During an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Travis played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with the options being Taylor, Katy and Ariana Grande.

“That’s messed up. I don’t wanna k*ll any of them,” he began. “Kill Ariana, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone.”

The couple recently announced their engagement after two years of dating

Image credits: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

More confidently, he answered, “Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry.”

The clip has gone viral again following the couple’s engagement news.

“OK, that was then this is now who cares?” one user asked.

“He been in love with her for so long. He [was] manifesting,” a separate fan wrote.

“He knew he wanted to kiss Taylor for sure but didn’t even remember the third option,” another user noted.

In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Travis was asked to choose who he would marry, kiss, or kill between Taylor, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande

Image credits: AfterBuzz TV / YouTube

Image credits: AfterBuzz TV / YouTube

Taylor’s romance with Travis was confirmed in September 2023 when she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering him on alongside his mother.

Just two months earlier, the tight end had revealed on his podcast that he’d tried to woo the Grammy-winning singer at one of her concerts, but she declined to meet him backstage.



He said he wanted to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she “doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained at the time.

The NFL star said he would marry Katy Perry and kiss Taylor, his future wife

Image credits: katyperry / instagram

Image credits: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

When their relationship became public, fans quickly resurfaced the “Kiss, Marry, Kill” clip. Even Taylor seemed to reference the moment in her song So High School, dedicated to the football star.

In the track, she describes a love that makes her feel like she’s 16 again and sings, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It’s just a game, but really I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

She also mentions other games popular in school, “Truth, dare, spin bottles, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle. Brand new, full throttle. Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

“Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry,” he said

Image credits: taylorswift / instagram

Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / instagram

Taylor appeared on the New Heights podcast to announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled for release on October 3.

On the podcast, the Lover hitmaker compared the pressure athletes face to the pressure of being a global pop star, and also shared details about her first date with Travis.

Nine years later, Travis proposed to Taylor in his home garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / instagram

“I love this new world that Travis has shown me,” she said.

While Taylor has experienced immense pressure on the world stage, the kind of pressure athletes face is “a different type,” since most players have been working their whole lives to make it to the pro football league, even from childhood, something that inspires respect for the songstress.

Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

However, back when they started dating, Taylor wasn’t that familiar with the football world. During her first date with Travis, she asked him what it was like to line up against his brother, Jason, on the field in Super Bowl 57, something they didn’t do because both brothers played on offense in that Super Bowl.

“He didn’t even look at me,” the star recalled. “I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”

“Someone is sleeping on the couch tonight,” one reader quipped

