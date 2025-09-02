Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Travis Kelce’s Answer About Taylor Swift In Resurfaced ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ Video Stuns Fans
Travis Kelce outdoors wearing blue shirt, sharing his answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video segment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s Answer About Taylor Swift In Resurfaced ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ Video Stuns Fans

marinaurman Marina Urman
Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Years before he proposed to Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was asked about his future wife during a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill.” At the time, he seemingly didn’t see a future with the star.

Travis proposed to Taylor last month in his home garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The lovebirds shared photos from the engagement on social media with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” which has amassed 35 million likes.

Highlights
  • In 2016, Travis Kelce chose Katy Perry to marry over Taylor Swift in a 'Kiss, Marry, Kill' game.
  • Travis proposed to Taylor Swift last month in his home garden.
  • Taylor referenced the resurfaced clip in her song 'So High School,' singing about the 'Marry, Kiss, or Kill' game.

During a recent appearance on the athlete’s New Heights podcast, Taylor adorably described her fiancé as a “human exclamation point” who always brightens everyone’s days.

RELATED:

    Travis Kelce was asked about Taylor Swift in a 2016 game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill”
    Travis Kelce wearing star-patterned shirt and clear glasses, posing casually as fans react to Taylor Swift video answer.

    Image credits: Kevin Winter / Getty Images

    Taylor Swift singing at a piano during a live performance with a focused audience in the background.

    Image credits: Ashok Kumar / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, in 2016, the NFL star appeared to choose Katy Perry over Taylor. 

    During an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Travis played a game of “Kiss, Marry, Kill” with the options being Taylor, Katy and Ariana Grande.

    “That’s messed up. I don’t wanna k*ll any of them,” he began. “Kill Ariana, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone.”

    The couple recently announced their engagement after two years of dating

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift kissing at a crowded event, highlighting Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

    More confidently, he answered, “Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry.”

    The clip has gone viral again following the couple’s engagement news.

    “OK, that was then this is now who cares?” one user asked.

    “He been in love with her for so long. He [was] manifesting,” a separate fan wrote.

    “He knew he wanted to kiss Taylor for sure but didn’t even remember the third option,” another user noted.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with AfterBuzz TV, Travis was asked to choose who he would marry, kiss, or kill between Taylor, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande

    Man in a blue shirt outdoors, discussing Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in resurfaced video that stuns fans.

    Image credits: AfterBuzz TV / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in blue shirt sitting outdoors, discussing Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video clip.

    Image credits: AfterBuzz TV / YouTube

    Social media comment discussing Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced Kiss Marry Kill video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Travis Kelce’s answer involving Taylor Swift in a Kiss Marry Kill video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment praising Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in resurfaced Kiss Marry Kill video, expressing admiration.
    Taylor’s romance with Travis was confirmed in September 2023 when she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium cheering him on alongside his mother.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Just two months earlier, the tight end had revealed on his podcast that he’d tried to woo the Grammy-winning singer at one of her concerts, but she declined to meet him backstage.

    He said he wanted to hand her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she “doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis explained at the time.

    The NFL star said he would marry Katy Perry and kiss Taylor, his future wife

    Woman in a red dress smiling over her shoulder with elegant earrings, related to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift topics.

    Image credits: katyperry / instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women dressed in elegant gowns at a formal event, related to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

    When their relationship became public, fans quickly resurfaced the “Kiss, Marry, Kill” clip. Even Taylor seemed to reference the moment in her song So High School, dedicated to the football star.

    In the track, she describes a love that makes her feel like she’s 16 again and sings, “Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It’s just a game, but really I’m bettin’ on all three for us two.”

    She also mentions other games popular in school, “Truth, dare, spin bottles, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle. Brand new, full throttle. Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

    “Taylor to kiss and… what was the last one? Katy Perry would be to marry,” he said

    Close-up of two smiling women with makeup and red lipstick, related to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift topic.

    Image credits: taylorswift / instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embracing closely outdoors surrounded by flowers, highlighting Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / instagram

    Social media comment reacting with laughter emoji to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in resurfaced video.

    Comment on social media referencing the game kiss, marry, kill with mention of a singer, related to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift.
    Taylor appeared on the New Heights podcast to announce her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, scheduled for release on October 3.

    On the podcast, the Lover hitmaker compared the pressure athletes face to the pressure of being a global pop star, and also shared details about her first date with Travis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nine years later, Travis proposed to Taylor in his home garden in Lee’s Summit, Missouri

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sitting closely on a bench surrounded by flowers, capturing a tender moment together.

    Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love this new world that Travis has shown me,” she said.

    While Taylor has experienced immense pressure on the world stage, the kind of pressure athletes face is “a different type,” since most players have been working their whole lives to make it to the pro football league, even from childhood, something that inspires respect for the songstress.

    Travis Kelce in a light blue suit smiling on the red carpet, related to his answer about Taylor Swift in a viral video.

    Image credits: Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, back when they started dating, Taylor wasn’t that familiar with the football world. During her first date with Travis, she asked him what it was like to line up against his brother, Jason, on the field in Super Bowl 57, something they didn’t do because both brothers played on offense in that Super Bowl.

    “He didn’t even look at me,” the star recalled. “I now know what an insane question that was. He was like, ‘Actually, I’m on the offense and my brother’s on the offense and I’m only on the field at the same time as the defense.’ I thought everyone was on there at the same time.”

    “Someone is sleeping on the couch tonight,” one reader quipped

    Comment mentioning Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced kiss marry kill video surprising fans.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Adam L Ester saying someone is sleeping on the couch tonight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video.

    Comment box displaying text "Katy’s a nut, he got the right one" related to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video.

    Comment from Jim Powers speculating about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s marriage in a ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ video discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Shay Owens expressing concern and amusement about Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift in a resurfaced video.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting with laughter emojis about Travis Kelce’s answer related to Taylor Swift.

    Comment from Brie Pruett mentioning Taylor and Katy, referencing a viral Travis Kelce answer in a Kiss, Marry, Kill video.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Ryan Brown speculating about Travis Kelce and Katy Perry after breakup, related to Travis Kelce’s answer about Taylor Swift.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Ariana grande
    relationship
    taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do like that he rejected the wording for the 'k**l' category and turned it into a 'voted off the island' vibe when answering. He's one of my favourite football players. I can name maybe three.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do like that he rejected the wording for the 'k**l' category and turned it into a 'voted off the island' vibe when answering. He's one of my favourite football players. I can name maybe three.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT