ADVERTISEMENT

A man claiming to be the high school boyfriend of Diamond-certified songstress Taylor Swift has weighed in on her engagement to Travis Kelce, and his reaction has the internet buzzing.

The post on X comes two days after the Anti-Hero high-grosser posted an image of her now-fiancée down on one knee, popping the big question.

The image, with comments turned off, went viral, attracting more than 34 million likes.

Highlights Andy Slye posted a throwback photo with Taylor Swift, claiming they dated in high school.

His post racked up more than 36 million views, outpacing Swift’s own engagement reveal.

Slye, now a married wedding photographer, often jokes about his connection to the singer.

But if the numbers are anything to go by, the man who referred to her as his high school girlfriend, Andy Slye’s most recent social media activity is even more popular, with fans wondering if he actually dated the pop star.

RELATED:

Andrew Slye’s post is more popular than Taylor Swift’s engagement announcement

Share icon

Image credits: David Eulitt/Getty

Slye took to X with a photo (viewed 36,5 million times) of himself and the singer standing together, arm-in-arm, with the caption:

ADVERTISEMENT

“That feeling when your girlfriend from high school finally gets engaged,” as a nod to the high-profile duo’s Instagram post.

The accompanying text took on a bleaker note: “I used to tell myself: Andrew, it’ll be okay. She wasn’t right for you.” Then, “I just hope her husband isn’t some handsome buff football player.”

It is not the first time Slye posted on the topic.

The man claiming to be Swift’s ex is a married wedding videographer

Share icon

Image credits: taylorswift

A day later, Slye posted a picture of his Tesla’s center console display on the same platform, which displayed Swift’s hit The Best Day on the playlist.

“It’s Friday, and my car is driving itself,” he captioned the image. “Let’s have the best day, fam.”

Among the slew of comments in the thread came the observation: “Looks like you’re a wedding photographer… Maybe she can use one coming up?!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Slye is indeed a wedding videographer who is happily married.

He even told netizens that he “wouldn’t have hit it off” with his wife “if it weren’t for Taylor.”

Share icon

Image credits: slye

He claimed it was the first thing they spoke about when they met and that her music helped them bond.

“Now we film weddings as a husband/wife team.”

He says they talk regularly but it is normally a one way conversation with him listening

As for the question about whether he would be interested in rendering his services to the billionaire singer, he retorted: “She might have a limited budget. We’ll see.”

Share icon

Image credits: slye

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Which song of hers was about you?” came the next question, The one where she says “I love the gap between your teeth,” Slye responded.

“LOL have you guys spoken since?” asked a Swiftie.

“It’s mostly a one way conversation where I listen to her,” came the response.

So did Andy Slye really date Taylor Swift?

Slye is popular for his YouTube Tesla reviews which have garnered him 300,000 subscribers. He has also been known for his self disparaging remarks involving Swift which have appeared on X since 2023.

Share icon

Image credits: slye

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

More recently, Slye dropped a video explaining his affiliation with the songstress, saying that they actually only met in 2008.

In the face of ever present danger of falling foul of Swifties, he emphasized that he is a fan but that he and Swift never dated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He goes on to say that while the photo did in fact include an ex, he has cropped her out of the now-viral photo

When asked about the date the photo was taken, he relayed the question to Grok

Share icon

Image credits: taylorswift

“Wow, now that is a small world,” observed one commenter.

“Hope you are invited to the wedding,” said another, then they asked for the receipts, saying “What year was the picture from?”

Instead of answering, Slye redirected the question to X’s AI Grok, which responded with:

“I’m not sure about the exact date, but based on the styles and Taylor’s appearance, it appears to be from 2007 or 2008 during her early career.”

Share icon

Image credits: slye

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As a testimony to the seed of doubt this reaction planted, another netizen quipped “How the f**k would Grok know?”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement was years in the making, at least if you ask fans and self-proclaimed insiders

Rumors of an upcoming engagement have been swirling around the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end and the singer months after they started dating in 2023.

The real truth about me and Taylor https://t.co/1PYrMAjNJNpic.twitter.com/NJaHIZ0Oml — Andy Slye (@slye) August 29, 2025

Previously, Bored Panda reported Swift braving freezing temperatures to watch her boyfriend play.

Further fueling the fire was insider claims that Kelce planned on retiring.

“Once he is done playing, the conversation (about proposing to Swift) will be front and center,” the Daily Mailquoted a source saying.

Swifties are a collective emotional mess

Share icon

Image credits: taylorswift

This time around, thanks to Swift’s recent image and the ensuing caption, which reads, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” there are no doubts about their plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

And fans are getting emotional about it.

“I’m getting choked up talking about it,” a Swiftie from Florida named Amelia Villano toldToday.

“It just feels like such good news for someone who is a stranger but doesn’t feel like a stranger.”

Some netizens think Andy Slye dodged a bullet

Share icon

Image credits: SMXthots

Share icon

Image credits: kevrobin45

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: vandarte34

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Arkypatriot

Share icon

Image credits: JerimiahLee

Share icon

Image credits: dictionaryhill

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: na_option

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: 0xMistBlade

Share icon

Image credits: DaStraatosphere

Share icon

Image credits: yourtechguy100

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: IHODLBTC

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: kdazilma

Share icon

Image credits: sailomb

Share icon

Image credits: The_One_Realty

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: DakotaGarman

ADVERTISEMENT