A clip depicting firebrand TV presenter Barbara Walters grilling American pop sensation Taylor Swift about her music and love life has resurfaced.

The snippet — an artifact from a 2014 interview — appears in the trailer for the upcoming Hulu documentary Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything, and shows the late presenter questioning the then Diamond-certified singer with her trademark candor.

“I know you don’t want to talk about guys and I won’t push you,” Walters says in the interview, “but how are you going to find anybody?” she asks.

Walters cast a bright spotlight on Swift’s relationships “that blossom, wither, and die”

Image credits: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Leading up to this interview, Swift’s relationships never lasted longer than a few months and included figures like writer, singer, and guitarist John Mayer, Spider-Man star Jake Gyllenhaal, One Direction singer Harry Styles, and Robert F. Kennedy’s son, Conor, who is now fighting in Ukraine.

In another documentary released by the ABC news network just over a decade ago, Walters described Swift’s dating history as “a chronicle of high-profile relationships that blossom, whither, die and then get turned into song lyrics.”

Swift has her own understanding of this routine and told Walters:

“If a guy shares his experience in writing, he is brave.”

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

“If a woman shares her experience in writing, she’s oversharing, overemotional, and might be crazy—or watch out, she’ll write a song about you,” to which Walters agreed enthusiastically, nodding her head and saying, “Well, there is that.”

But “that,” to Swift, is a joke that “is so old” and comes “from a place of such sexism.”

Image credits: ABC News

Still, Walters’ perception of Swift, as expressed in the 2014 documentary, was that “as [Swift] has becomes more famous, so have the boyfriends.”

The rumors of engagement are back, and speculation of Kelce retiring is fueling them

Following the 2014 interview, Swift dated Calvin Harris between 2015 and 2016, Tom Hiddleston in 2016, and Joe Alwyn in a relationship that lasted nearly six years (2017-2023).

Image credits: ABC News

As with celebs who date long-term, rumors of engagement swirled, but their 2023 breakup put an end to the idea.

Matty Healy was next in line, but having lasted only a month, he was barely a blip on the radar compared to what Swift left behind.

Image credits: ABC News

Her current relationship with Travis Kelce began in the same year (2023) and is fraught with rumors of a looming marriage proposal that started mere months after the two became an item.

Bored Panda, at the time, learned that fans were discussing the possibility of the two getting engaged after a YouTube video depicted the artist enduring freezing temperatures to watch her paramour play in the Chiefs’ match against the Miami Dolphins the same month.

Image credits: andrewspruill_

The rumor gathered impetus thanks to tabloids claiming sources hinted in the same direction.

A Daily Mail exclusive cited an unnamed insider as fueling the ongoing speculation, with rumors that the tight end planned to retire from professional football.

“Once he is done playing, the conversation (about proposing to Swift) will be front and center,” the source reportedly said.

Image credits: ABC News

Bored Panda has reached out to Kelce and Swift’s publicists for comment.

The video is one of many scenes featured in the upcoming documentary, but it’s far from the most awkward

The teaser comes ahead of Barbara Walters: Tell Me Everything’s premiere, which is slated to take place at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12 and air on Hulu from the 23rd of the same month.

Image credits: ABC News

The same trailer depicts the Kardashians in the line of fire, being called out for what Walters dubbed a lack of talent.

Oprah Winfrey, who earned herself the Queen of Talk moniker, burst into tears while speaking to Walters, who also went as far to ask Courtney Love if she’d used illegal substances in front of her children.

Image credits: ABC News

The trailer captures the moment she braced Donald Trump in 2015 and slammed him for his perceived lack of humility.

Martha Stewart endured her fair share of media scrutiny following her 2004 insider trading trial and the ensuing five-month prison sentence—still, Walters gave her no reprieve: She asked her, point-blank, “Why do so many people hate you?”

Stewart responded, saying everyone has people who love and hate them. Walters, ever the unsparing, looked her dead in the eye and said: “No, not everybody has people who hate them.”

Social Media is as polarized on Taylor Swift’s love life as they are on the upcoming Barbara Walter’s documentary

