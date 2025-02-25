ADVERTISEMENT

Many things that were considered normal in the 1990s and early 2000s would likely spark outrage today, making someone a trending topic on X (formerly Twitter) and drawing waves of criticism across their social media pages.

Asking someone about their size is certainly on the list—and that’s what legendary TV host Oprah Winfrey did during a 2004 interview with twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The clip has now resurfaced on social media, leaving many shocked by the question, especially given the rumors at the time that Mary-Kate was struggling with an eating disorder.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey is facing criticism over a resurfaced interview with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

However, the host had no issue addressing this topic directly. “I know a new rumor [that has] recently surfaced has really upset you, right?” she began.

“You know, the one about eating.”

“Yeah, you know people are going to write what they’re going to write,” Ashley said, dismissing the personal topic.

“We try not to read the good or the bad because it just comes with the territory.

“Either you’re too fat, too skinny, and people are just gonna write what they…”

“What size are you, by the way?” Oprah inquired.

Image credits: J. Lee/Getty Images

During the 2004 interview, the host asked the twins about the rumors that Mary-Kate was struggling with an eating disorder

The twins lookedsurprised by the question and admitted that they didn’t know their size before Mary-Kate shared that they had always been “petite.”

In an ironic tone, the host responded, “Oh, that’s so interesting!”

Oprah has spoken at length about her weight struggles throughout her career. In December 2023, she revealed that she was onweight-loss medication, though she didn’t specify which type.

“I’m obsessed with size, and you’re like, ‘I really don’t know!'” the host told the sisters.

Image credits: allthingscelebrity2021

Oprah also asked the sisters which size they were

A few months after the interview, Mary-Kate checked into a rehabilitation facility to receive treatment foranorexia, an eating disorder characterized by severe calorie restriction, body image disturbance, and, often, low body weight.

The former child star spent six weeks at the facility and was released in July 2004.

The unearthed clip left social media users stunned, with many condemningOprah for her insensitive question.

Image credits: allthingscelebrity2021

“That is very creepy. I have daughters that age. It’s really creepy for a 50-year-old to be asking teens that question,” one critic wrote.

“There has always been a double standard between thin and larger people…many think it is ok to ask what size a thinner person is and make fun of them for being thin…” another remarked.

“Oh, that’s so interesting!” the host responded ironically when the then 18-year-old stars said they didn’t know their size

“For all the frustration Oprah herself has expressed over the years towards every person who questioned her size, apparently, she didn’t think it was a problem to question these young women,” wrote someone else. “Zero empathy.”

A separate user said, “Oprah always made people feel uncomfortable in her interviews. They should have canceled her like they did with Ellen.”

Image credits: Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images

Another uncomfortable interview Mary-Kate and Ashley had to endure was when theysat down with Connie Chung, known for her rapid-fire sharp questions, in 2002.

The actresses, aged 16 at the time, were asked about their virginity.

Some users accused the host, who has spoken at length about her body image struggles, of having “double standards”

“That’s personal. Why would you be asking a 16-year-old that question in the first place?” Ashley later toldRolling Stone about the intrusive question, adding that she got really “angry and defensive.”

The sisters have been in the spotlight since they were only nine months old. The California-born stars began acting as babies in the sitcom Full House, which aired between 1987 and 1995.

They also starred together in severalfilms, including To Grandmother’s House We Go, It Takes Two, Billboard Dad, Passport To Paris, Getting There, and When in Rome.

Fans were quick to point out the “disrespectful” nature of Oprah’s question

