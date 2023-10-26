In 2007, Paris Hilton was invited to the David Letterman show to promote her brand-new perfume, Can Can. Or so she thought.



“How’d you like being in jail?” the late-night host randomly asked.



“Umm… not so much,” answered the businesswoman.



The previous year, Hilton had her license suspended after being caught driving under the influence. A few months later, while on probation, she was pulled over for driving 70 mph in a 35-mph zone without headlights at night, and a judge sentenced her to 75 days in jail.



The magnate referred to the interview–and her feeling of being back-stabbed by Letterman—in a 2021 episode of her podcast, This Is Paris.



As she explained, the famous host had promised that he wouldn’t bring up the arrest but kept “pushing and pushing” her to address it once she got in front of the camera.



“I felt like it was a safe place because I'd been going on Letterman for so many years. He'd always have fun with me and joke around, but I thought he would keep his word on this and I was wrong,” she said.