Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Travis Kelce’s Ex Breaks Silence After Taylor Swift Engagement With Cryptic Post: “He’s Not Coming Back”
Woman with wavy hair wearing a black lace strapless top posing at night, related to Travis Kelce's ex and Taylor Swift engagement.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Travis Kelce’s Ex Breaks Silence After Taylor Swift Engagement With Cryptic Post: “He’s Not Coming Back”

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Kayla Nicole used her social media page to reflect on the meaning of “joy” hours after her ex, Travis Kelce, announced his engagement to Taylor Swift.

The model and sports journalist dated the NFL tight end on and off between 2017 and 2022.

Kayla, who recently suggested that the football player had been unfaithful during their relationship, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 26) to post a video of Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross’ “power reminder on experiencing joy.”

Highlights
  • Kayla Nicole posted a video reflecting on 'joy' versus happiness after Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift was announced.
  • Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement after two years of dating.
  • Kayla recently spoke about a past heartbreak and hinted at infidelity in her relationship with Travis.

In the clip, the actress shares what she believes is the difference between joy and happiness. “I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7-Eleven, and joy is something that you earn and work for and takes practice,” Tracee begins.

RELATED:

    Kayla Nicole shared a cryptic post hours after the news of ex Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s engagement
    A woman posing on a yacht at night wearing a black lace corset and sheer ruched skirt, related to Travis Kelce's ex.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I feel like joy has legs. I feel like joy has feet. I feel like joy has roots. I feel like joy creates space and allows room for more than just a good day,” she continued.

    “I think joy is an attitude. I think joy is a perspective and I think joy is a lens through which I live and look at my life.”

    Woman sitting at a restaurant table in a black dress, posing thoughtfully, related to Travis Kelce's ex breaking silence.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    Nicole said Tracee’s words resonated with her own journey toward a more fulfilling life. Referencing Kay Warren’s self-help book, she wrote, “Read about this concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn’t Enough.

    “I aspire,” she added. “So so good.”

    On the same day, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced they would be saying “I do” after two years of dating. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨,” they captioned a series of photos from the garden proposal, including one of the Kansas City Chiefs player down on one knee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kayla and Travis dated between 2017 and 2022

    Travis Kelce and his ex posing on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event, dressed in formal attire.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

    Couple embracing closely in a garden filled with flowers, capturing an intimate and romantic moment.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    Travis reportedly proposed about two weeks ago at his home.

    The athlete publicly expressed his romantic interest in the Grammy-winning star in 2023. On his New Heights podcast, he shared that he was “a little butthurt” after trying to meet the singer backstage following one of her shows, only for her to turn down the proposal. Not long after, Taylor was spotted at one of his games.

    “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said at the time. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on Tuesday after two years of dating

    Close-up of two hands clasped together, one wearing a large ring and a gold watch, symbolizing engagement and relationship.

    Image credits: taylorswift

    The couple began dating one year after Travis’s relationship with Nicole ended.

    Earlier this year, Nicole, who also hosts a podcast titled The Pre-Game, admitted that she had experienced “heartbreak” after one of her relationships, reigniting speculation that the athlete had cheated on her.

    Travis Kelce's ex wearing a headscarf and bikini, embracing a man with a beard while sitting by the water.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    In an April episode of her podcast, the journalist said she was raised “to believe that a man and woman, if they are in a relationship, if they are married, you are only intended to be with each other.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Without naming any names, she continued: “Have I experienced that in dating and relationships in my life? No. When you are cheated on, the heartbreak and devastation that come with that. The insecurities that come with that. It can be overwhelming.”

    The sports journalist previously suggested the NFL athlete had been unfaithful

    Travis Kelce and woman ice skating together at an outdoor rink during nighttime in warm winter clothing.

    Image credits: killatrav

    Travis Kelce’s ex and Taylor Swift posing together at night wearing matching captain and mate hats.

    Image credits: killatrav

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Nicole shared that so far she hasn’t had “successful, monogamous relationships without any element of cheating.”

    In 2020, after she and Travis had a brief break, the NFL star denied rumors that he had been unfaithful, calling them “fake news” and “a lie” and clarifying they had broken up for a different reason.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On her Instagram page, Kayla shared a reflection on the difference between “joy” and “happiness,” saying the former is “earned”

    Woman speaking into a microphone during an interview, related to Travis Kelce's ex breaking silence after Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Image credits: offthecuff/iamkaylanicole

    Nicole suggested in May that Travis’ relationship with Taylor made her “look good.” 

    When one of her show’s listeners called in for advice about getting over an ex whose new girl is “hot,” Nicole noted: “I think as women, something we struggle with is admitting that the new girl might be popping, might be s**t, might be really hot and there’s no problem in admitting that.”

    Travis Kelce's ex in a close-up selfie wearing a black top, breaking silence after Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Image credits: iamkaylanicole

    The podcaster compared the situation to losing a playoff basketball game to a team that later goes on to win the championship.

    “If you’re gonna lose, I want to lose to the best team now. I want you to move on and go do your big one. Make me look good. Right?”

    Many interpreted the post as Kayla being “sour” about Travis’ engagement news

    Comment from Travis Kelce’s ex Michele Morgan Soule telling him he’s not coming back after Taylor Swift engagement.

    Comment by Antonia Mahoney expressing she is not over Travis Kelce following Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Screenshot of a comment from Brian Knowles discussing Travis Kelce’s ex in relation to Taylor Swift’s engagement.

    Comment by Travis Kelce's ex Brandie Wolfe expressing moving on after Taylor Swift's engagement in a social media post.

    Comment by Abdul Salaam congratulating Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift on their engagement in a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Laura Miller reacting to Travis Kelce's ex after Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Alt text: Social media post from Travis Kelce's ex reacting to Taylor Swift engagement with a cryptic message about him not coming back.

    Comment from Stephen Gillespie reacting to Travis Kelce's ex cryptic post after Taylor Swift engagement.

    Comment from Travis Kelce's ex responding to Taylor Swift engagement with cryptic message saying he is not coming back.

    Screenshot of a social media post from Margaret Grant Hill reacting to Travis Kelce's ex after Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Travis Kelce's ex and her reaction following his engagement to Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Travis Kelce's ex with a cryptic message related to Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Gail McCumber reacting to Travis Kelce's ex breaking silence with a cryptic post.

    Comment from Krish Sha about fumbling and not reaching the end zone, metaphor related to Travis Kelce's ex post after Taylor Swift engagement.

    Screenshot of a fan comment reacting to Travis Kelce's ex breaking silence after Taylor Swift engagement with a cryptic post.

    Screenshot of a comment by Perry Belangel reacting to Travis Kelce’s ex breaking silence after Taylor Swift engagement.

    Text comment by Carl L Lane suggesting she should try Hinge related to Travis Kelce's ex breaking silence after Taylor Swift engagement.

    Text message screenshot showing Cathy Morales telling someone to move on and leave Taylor Swift alone.

    Comment from Travis Kelce’s ex on social media expressing feelings after Taylor Swift engagement news.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying game over you lost in response to Travis Kelce’s ex breaking silence.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    0

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT