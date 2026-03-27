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“They Had A Big Fight”: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seem “Painfully Awkward” At Awards Show, Fans Say
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at iHeartMusic Awards, standing together amid a lively crowd and colorful stage lights.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“They Had A Big Fight”: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seem “Painfully Awkward” At Awards Show, Fans Say

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed their soft-launch-turned-hard-launch moment at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But some fans weren’t buying the chemistry they put on display

Fans claimed the engaged couple looked “painfully awkward,” despite packing the PDA and giving sweet shoutouts onstage.

RELATED:

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed their soft-launch-turned-hard-launch moment at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a laugh together at the iHeartMusic Awards amid fan theories.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Highlights
    • Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their official awards show debut as a couple.
    • The NFL athlete sat in the front row as his fiancée won seven awards at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
    • “It looks like they’ve broken up but keeping up appearances lol,” one commented on their chemistry.
    • A source recently claimed that Swift has been under a “ton of stress” with the wedding planning.

    All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they made their official awards show debut as a couple.

    Swift attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night with a total of nine nominations, making her this year’s most nominated artist.

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    The NFL athlete was in the front row of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, watching her win seven awards by the end of the night.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce standing together at the iHeartMusic Awards sparking fan theories about their awkward appearance.

    Image credits: iHeartRadio

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at iHeartMusic Awards with awkward body language sparking wild fan theories.

    Netizens were quick to pick apart the couple’s chemistry, claiming they looked “painfully awkward” for two people engaged to marry each other.

    “They look painfully awkward for a couple that’s constantly framed as ‘endgame’ and is heading toward marriage, the energy feels so staged and the fake surprised ‘oh’ when the camera pans to her? Come on,” a Reddit user said.

    “She’s media-trained to the core, she knew the shot was coming,” the same user continued. “Like im sorry their chemistry is nonexistent it’s giving two people very aware they’re being watched, not two people in a relationship.”

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    “It looks like they’ve broken up but keeping up appearances lol,” one commented online

    Taylor Swift holding an award onstage, spotlighted with a microphone, related to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appearance theories.

    Image credits: iHeartRadio

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    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce together at iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories about their awkward appearance.

    Remarks like “they don’t actually like each other” and “they’re not attracted to each other” also appeared in the comments section.

    “They look like they are still in the ‘getting to know you’ phase,” one said. “There’s no passion.”

    “Me with my first gf in 8th grade when we were too nervous to hold hands,” read one comment. Another said, “this is the guy she’s been with almost 3 years? lol alllllllllrighty then!”

    Man in a leather jacket shouting to the crowd during Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce awkward appearance at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Image credits: iHeartRadio

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    Fan comment discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories at an awards show.

    Ahead of the show, the Love Story singer was alone on the red carpet without her fiancé and posed in a seafoam green corset and miniskirt.

    Kelce, who was dressed in a brown leather jacket over a black shirt and pants, reunited with her as she joined the audience for the show.

    Swift gave a sweet shout out to her fiancé while accepting her first award of the night 

    @varietymagazine#TaylorSwift and #TravisKelce attend the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards together. #iHeartAwards2026♬ original sound – Variety
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    For her first award of the night, Swift won Best Pop Album of the Year for The Life of A Showgirl. And she gave a sweet shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end onstage.

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    “I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiance, who’s here tonight,” she said.

    “So thanks for all the vibes,” the singer added.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a moment at the iHeart Music Awards amid fan theories about their awkward appearance.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing an awkward moment on stage at the iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories.

    Swift also walked away with awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Pop Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia.

    Her overall tally of iHeartRadio Music Award wins stands at 41, making her iHeartRadio’s most decorated artist of all time.

    The pop icon won seven awards in total, and holds the record for iHeartRadio’s most decorated artist of all time

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at iHeartMusic Awards appearing awkward amid fan theories in a crowded event setting.

    Image credits: iHeartRadio

    Fan comments discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance at the iHeartMusic Awards sparking wild theories.

    Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating.

    “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of Kelce on one knee.

    Sources claimed they are both equally involved in the planning, and nothing feels “rushed or one-sided.”

    The couple announced their engagement in August and have been looking at wedding planning as a “partnership”

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sharing a moment amid crowd at iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

    “This isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own,” a source told People in December.

    “They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them,” they added.

    @densietv OH HI @Taylor Swift @Taylor Nation #iHEARTAWARDS2026#iheartradio#taylorswift#swifttok#swiftie♬ original sound – denny ⸆⸉


    Fan comment about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Citing multiple sources, Page Six claimed the couple have picked June 13, 2026, as the date to tie the knot.

    The You Belong With Me singer is “incredibly excited” to get married, but is currently under a “ton of stress” over the logistics, one source claimed to TOI this week.

    The singer has been under a “ton of stress” over the logistics,” one insider claimed

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce standing together at iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories about their appearance.

    Image credits: iHeartRadio

    “She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private,” the source said.

    The Granny winner has been supportive of Kelce returning to football for another season, and hence, the wedding planning has to revolve around his football schedule, the source claimed.

    “Travis handed off most of the planning to Taylor because she has a real vision of what she wants,” the source continued.

    “The downside of that is she’s getting very overwhelmed, to the point she’s having sleepless nights as a result.”

    “That or the only other reason I can think of is they had a big fight before the event,” one commented online on the couple’s chemistry

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the iHeartMusic Awards sparking fan theories about their awkward appearance.

    Fan comment reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Text comment discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories online.

    Fan comment on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attending the iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories about their awkward appearance.

    Screenshot of a fan comment speculating on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward appearance at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Fan comment speculating on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories over their awkward appearance.

    Fan comment discussing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward moment at iHeartMusic Awards sparking fan theories.

    Fan reaction image showing comments on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward appearance sparking wild fan theories.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance at iHeartMusic Awards.

    Fan comment reading can he not even pretend to be happy referring to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward appearance at iHeartMusic Awards

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear together at iHeartMusic Awards, sparking fan theories about their "awkward" interaction.

    Text about Kelce’s contract expiring and Taylor Swift not re-signing him, related to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s awkward iHeartMusic Awards appearance.

    Comment reading like a 15-year-old school girl describing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's awkward interaction sparking fan theories.

    Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at iHeartMusic Awards, moments sparking fan theories about their interaction.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get off the internet and get a %*@#€ life.

    3
    3points
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    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody that has a life outside of celebrities and social media GAF about this couple and their future together or apart.

    0
    0points
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    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hear a new (ex)boyfriend song on the way. Cha-Ching!

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get off the internet and get a %*@#€ life.

    3
    3points
    reply
    jls36sclmda avatar
    JSL
    JSL
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nobody that has a life outside of celebrities and social media GAF about this couple and their future together or apart.

    0
    0points
    reply
    antoinettemaldari_1 avatar
    antoinette maldari
    antoinette maldari
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hear a new (ex)boyfriend song on the way. Cha-Ching!

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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