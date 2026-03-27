“They Had A Big Fight”: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Seem “Painfully Awkward” At Awards Show, Fans Say

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed their soft-launch-turned-hard-launch moment at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

But some fans weren’t buying the chemistry they put on display

Fans claimed the engaged couple looked “painfully awkward,” despite packing the PDA and giving sweet shoutouts onstage.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoyed their soft-launch-turned-hard-launch moment at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Highlights Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their official awards show debut as a couple.

The NFL athlete sat in the front row as his fiancée won seven awards at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

“It looks like they’ve broken up but keeping up appearances lol,” one commented on their chemistry.

A source recently claimed that Swift has been under a “ton of stress” with the wedding planning.

All eyes were on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they made their official awards show debut as a couple.

Swift attended the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday night with a total of nine nominations, making her this year’s most nominated artist.

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The NFL athlete was in the front row of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, watching her win seven awards by the end of the night.

Image credits: iHeartRadio

Netizens were quick to pick apart the couple’s chemistry, claiming they looked “painfully awkward” for two people engaged to marry each other.

“They look painfully awkward for a couple that’s constantly framed as ‘endgame’ and is heading toward marriage, the energy feels so staged and the fake surprised ‘oh’ when the camera pans to her? Come on,” a Reddit user said.

“She’s media-trained to the core, she knew the shot was coming,” the same user continued. “Like im sorry their chemistry is nonexistent it’s giving two people very aware they’re being watched, not two people in a relationship.”

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“It looks like they’ve broken up but keeping up appearances lol,” one commented online

Image credits: iHeartRadio

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Remarks like “they don’t actually like each other” and “they’re not attracted to each other” also appeared in the comments section.

“They look like they are still in the ‘getting to know you’ phase,” one said. “There’s no passion.”

“Me with my first gf in 8th grade when we were too nervous to hold hands,” read one comment. Another said, “this is the guy she’s been with almost 3 years? lol alllllllllrighty then!”

Image credits: iHeartRadio

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Ahead of the show, the Love Story singer was alone on the red carpet without her fiancé and posed in a seafoam green corset and miniskirt.

Kelce, who was dressed in a brown leather jacket over a black shirt and pants, reunited with her as she joined the audience for the show.

Swift gave a sweet shout out to her fiancé while accepting her first award of the night

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For her first award of the night, Swift won Best Pop Album of the Year for The Life of A Showgirl. And she gave a sweet shout-out to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end onstage.

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“I think that this album probably also feels very happy and confident and free because that’s the way that I get to feel every single day of my life because of my fiance, who’s here tonight,” she said.

“So thanks for all the vibes,” the singer added.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Swift also walked away with awards for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, and Pop Song of the Year for The Fate of Ophelia.

Her overall tally of iHeartRadio Music Award wins stands at 41, making her iHeartRadio’s most decorated artist of all time.

The pop icon won seven awards in total, and holds the record for iHeartRadio’s most decorated artist of all time

Image credits: iHeartRadio

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” they wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of Kelce on one knee.

Sources claimed they are both equally involved in the planning, and nothing feels “rushed or one-sided.”

The couple announced their engagement in August and have been looking at wedding planning as a “partnership”

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Getty Images

“This isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own,” a source told People in December.

“They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them,” they added.





Citing multiple sources, Page Six claimed the couple have picked June 13, 2026, as the date to tie the knot.

The You Belong With Me singer is “incredibly excited” to get married, but is currently under a “ton of stress” over the logistics, one source claimed to TOI this week.

The singer has been under a “ton of stress” over the logistics,” one insider claimed

Image credits: iHeartRadio

“She’s someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private,” the source said.

The Granny winner has been supportive of Kelce returning to football for another season, and hence, the wedding planning has to revolve around his football schedule, the source claimed.

“Travis handed off most of the planning to Taylor because she has a real vision of what she wants,” the source continued.

“The downside of that is she’s getting very overwhelmed, to the point she’s having sleepless nights as a result.”

“That or the only other reason I can think of is they had a big fight before the event,” one commented online on the couple’s chemistry