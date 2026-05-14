Man Thinks His Girlfriend Is 10/10 Until Discovering Her Anonymous Account On X: “White People Are Ugly”

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How much we can judge a person based on their social media activity depends on how honest they are online. For example, if their connections include friends, family, and coworkers, chances are everything they say is heavily filtered, making it way harder to tell if their posts reflect what they actually believe or feel.

So when one man discovered that his girlfriend had a secret account on X, he decided to investigate what she was sharing there. Turns out, it was filled with racist, sexist, and all sorts of toxic thoughts. The disconnect between the woman he knew and her alter ego bothered him so badly that he eventually turned to Reddit for advice on whether he was overreacting or seeing genuine red flags.

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Snooping on your partner is usually seen as breaking their privacy and something many people say you shouldn’t do

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But this guy went through his girlfriend’s secret Twitter/X account anyway

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Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

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The man later added more information about his relationship

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

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The author of the post also answered some of the biggest questions in the comment section

People have had a lot of reactions to his girlfriend’s content

Eventually, the man decided to confront his girlfriend over her X account

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: IDontliketwittter

But people didn’t buy her excuses