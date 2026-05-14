After Met Gala Frenzy Over Celebrity Bodies, Doctor Gives Verdict On The De‑Bloating Treatment Stars Get

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After the Met Gala set social media buzzing earlier this month with close-up photos of celebrity bodies, the conversation quickly shifted from fashion to how stars appear to transform almost overnight before stepping onto the red carpet.

Behind the sculpted silhouettes and camera-ready appearances lies a growing fascination with rapid “de-bloating” treatments reportedly used across Hollywood, often just hours before major events.

Highlights Medical experts revealed a surprising last-minute beauty method that many celebrities reportedly rely on before major red-carpet events.

Unlike traditional fitness routines, the Hollywood-favorite procedure is said to deliver visible results in under an hour.

Hailey Bieber described the treatment as “totally underrated. I swear by them. Live by them.”

Unlike traditional fitness routines that take weeks or months to show visible results, these quick-fix procedures are said to be a last-minute tool for celebrities under intense industry pressure.

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Medical expert weighs in on Hollywood’s latest fixation with “de-bloating” treatments, often used just hours before major red carpet events

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Celebrities often rely on several treatments, in addition to their usual fitness routines, to look and feel their best while facing hundreds of flashing cameras.

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Over the years, a variety of intense compression, thermal, and mechanical procedures have gained popularity, including mineral-rich clay body wraps, deep-tissue contouring massages, and colon cleansing treatments.

However, the latest trend capturing Hollywood’s attention appears to be a popular de-bloating and detoxifying procedure known as lymphatic drainage massage.

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According to Prof. Dr. Sinan, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Turkey, lymphatic drainage massage is a technique designed to support the flow of lymph through the body’s lymphatic system using light, rhythmic pressure.

He told Bored Panda that the procedure “works by helping to stimulate the body’s natural drainage pathways, supporting more efficient fluid movement through the tissues.”

The expert further explained, “The lymphatic system depends largely on muscle activity and external stimulation to circulate fluid. When this slows, fluid can build up and lead to visible puffiness or swelling.”

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The massage helps “reduce temporary fluid retention and bloating,” which is why many people “notice a short-term reduction in swelling afterward.”

Because of its de-puffing effects, several A-listers reportedly use this specialized therapy to rapidly reduce fluid retention, minimize puffiness, and create a more sculpted appearance before major events, “contributing to a fresher overall look.”

Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba, and Hailey Bieber are among the stars who openly swear by the “underrated” lymphatic drainage massage

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Several celebrities have repeatedly spoken about getting lymphatic drainage massages rather than keeping the treatment a Hollywood secret.

In a feature with TIME earlier this month, Hailey Bieber described the treatment as “totally underrated. I swear by them. Live by them.”

“Like, obsessed with lymphatic drainage anything, but the massages specifically, it is really crazy how much water we hold on to in our bodies.”

Similarly, for Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, “the treatment is like hitting a reset button for me.”

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In a separate interview, she shared, “I’m on a plane pretty much once a week, so I’m constantly trying to combat jet lag and inflammation,” adding that the drainage massage helps her feel “lighter.”

Dr. Sinan further emphasized, “Red carpet preparation today goes far beyond makeup and styling… even small reductions in fluid retention may subtly enhance the definition of existing features, which is often why it is incorporated into pre-event routines.”

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However, he cautioned that “in reality, what people are seeing is a temporary decrease in fluid retention rather than any reduction in fat tissue.”

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“The most noticeable change is usually a reduction in bloating and water retention. As excess fluid moves out of the tissues, the area can look slightly more defined, and the skin may appear smoother for a brief period.”

Dr. Sinan continued, “The treatment does not eliminate fat cells or permanently alter body shape. The effect comes from reducing temporary swelling and excess fluid, which can enhance natural definition for a limited time.”

Dr. Sinan emphasized that while the massage may help define the physique, the results are often only a “temporary” quick fix

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When asked how long the results typically last, the surgeon explained, “For most people, the reduction in puffiness might last anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days, depending on factors such as hydration, diet, hormonal fluctuations, activity levels, and overall lymphatic function.”

He further noted that everyday factors such as high salt intake, drinking habits, poor sleep, and long-haul travel can quickly reverse the effects, as they all contribute to fluid retention building up again.

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“The body is in a constant state of fluid movement, so the outcome is never permanent,” he added. “This is why some people choose to repeat sessions regularly, either for events or during post-operative recovery periods.”

Notably, many celebrities reportedly rely on such treatments because fashion houses often loan custom, one-of-a-kind gowns that cannot easily be altered or adjusted for major red carpet appearances.

Failing to fit into a designer look can reportedly jeopardize endorsement deals and strain industry relationships.

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However, the treatment also carries medical significance for some individuals. For example, Selena Gomez, who has been open about living with Lupus, has previously shared that her medication can cause significant water retention.

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Lymphatic drainage massages can help physically stimulate the removal of excess fluids and reduce swelling associated with Gomez’s condition.

According to the expert, “there’s nothing wrong with wanting to look less tired or less bloated, but expectations need to remain realistic”

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Dr. Sinan also highlighted what he considers the biggest misconception surrounding the treatment: the belief that it can “melt fat or deliver a permanent body transformation.”

“There is a tendency for content on social media to overstate what these treatments can realistically achieve,” he explained, adding that maintaining “realistic expectations is key.”

He further stressed, “People are constantly exposed to highly filtered appearances online, which can distort perceptions of what treatments can realistically achieve. It’s important to understand that most visible changes from lymphatic drainage are subtle and temporary.”

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Another growing misconception, according to the expert, is the idea that the massages are entirely risk-free or suitable for everyone.

While they are “generally considered safe when performed correctly,” they are “not appropriate for everyone.”

Dr. Sinan said, “Because the treatment is marketed as wellness-focused, people sometimes assume there are no medical considerations involved, which isn’t always Accurate.”

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“People with certain medical conditions, particularly uncontrolled heart disease, kidney problems, active infections, or blood-clotting disorders, should avoid this type of treatment unless medically cleared.”

He concluded, “There’s nothing wrong with wanting to look less tired or less bloated, but expectations need to remain realistic. These treatments can temporarily improve puffiness and comfort, but they won’t replace healthy lifestyle habits.”

Netizens react to the pros and cons of lymphatic drainage massages as they continue to gain widespread popularity across social media

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