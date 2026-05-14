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Dennis Goris is a cartoonist and visual storyteller known for his clean, minimalist drawing style and sharp sense of humor. Through simple yet powerful illustrations, he captures complex ideas about society, politics, and everyday human behavior, distilling them into images that are easy to understand but often carry a deeper message. His work stands out for its ability to say a lot with very little, using minimal lines, strong composition, and clever visual metaphors to highlight irony, contradiction, and the absurdities of modern life.

Across his work, Dennis often blends humor with social commentary, creating cartoons that are both entertaining and thought-provoking. Whether addressing current events, cultural trends, or relatable daily situations, his illustrations invite viewers to pause and reflect while also enjoying the wit behind each piece. 

Scroll down to explore the latest cartoons by Goris, where he tackles some of the most sensitive topics in today’s modern society.

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook

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#1

These Brutally Honest One Panel Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Modern Life (60 New Pics)

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    rspanther avatar
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    panther
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    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, he has not, and never will.

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    These Brutally Honest One Panel Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Modern Life (60 New Pics)

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    rspanther avatar
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    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not so much revisits as guts the voting rights act.

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    These Brutally Honest One Panel Comics Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Modern Life (60 New Pics)

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    Kaz
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    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    86? I... Don't get it.

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