Dennis Goris is that guy who, after a day of crafting messages for nonprofits, kicks back by doodling cartoons that make us snort our coffee—sometimes out of laughter, sometimes out of sheer disbelief at how spot-on they are. His minimalist drawings don’t waste time with unnecessary details; they go straight for the jugular, poking fun at political blunders, social absurdities, and the little contradictions we all live with.

Whether it's a cheeky jab at the latest political circus, a sarcastic take on corporate nonsense, or an eerily accurate depiction of modern life's quirks, Dennis has a way of making you laugh while also forcing you to admit, "Yeah... that's painfully true."

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook