Politics, Climate Change, Today’s Society: 21 New Bold Comics By Dennis Goris
Dennis Goris is that guy who, after a day of crafting messages for nonprofits, kicks back by doodling cartoons that make us snort our coffee—sometimes out of laughter, sometimes out of sheer disbelief at how spot-on they are. His minimalist drawings don’t waste time with unnecessary details; they go straight for the jugular, poking fun at political blunders, social absurdities, and the little contradictions we all live with.
Whether it's a cheeky jab at the latest political circus, a sarcastic take on corporate nonsense, or an eerily accurate depiction of modern life's quirks, Dennis has a way of making you laugh while also forcing you to admit, "Yeah... that's painfully true."
More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Just wanted to read some comics. So tired of politics being plastered everywhere. I come to sites like Bored Panda for a brief escape from all that.
I don't remember seeing a similar set when Biden fell asleep. Not that I disagree with these - Trump, Musk and co are clearly unhinged - but it would be good to see some balance, since they all have huge faults.
That's called confirmation bias. "... the tendency to search for, interpret, favor and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one's prior beliefs or values."Load More Replies...
Just wanted to read some comics. So tired of politics being plastered everywhere. I come to sites like Bored Panda for a brief escape from all that.
I don't remember seeing a similar set when Biden fell asleep. Not that I disagree with these - Trump, Musk and co are clearly unhinged - but it would be good to see some balance, since they all have huge faults.
That's called confirmation bias. "... the tendency to search for, interpret, favor and recall information in a way that confirms or supports one's prior beliefs or values."Load More Replies...