Dennis Goris is that guy who, after a day of crafting messages for nonprofits, kicks back by doodling cartoons that make us snort our coffee—sometimes out of laughter, sometimes out of sheer disbelief at how spot-on they are. His minimalist drawings don’t waste time with unnecessary details; they go straight for the jugular, poking fun at political blunders, social absurdities, and the little contradictions we all live with.

Whether it's a cheeky jab at the latest political circus, a sarcastic take on corporate nonsense, or an eerily accurate depiction of modern life's quirks, Dennis has a way of making you laugh while also forcing you to admit, "Yeah... that's painfully true."

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook

#1

Cartoon of a goose with a golden egg labeled "Old money" and a hen with eggs labeled "New money", illustrating everyday life.

dennisgoris Report

    #2

    Cartoon of Earth humorously discussing its naming history with speech bubbles, by artist exploring everyday life.

    dennisgoris Report

    #3

    Cartoon of two chickens discussing the market, one sitting on eggs.

    dennisgoris Report

    #4

    Cartoon of a mother and child passing a man sitting on the sidewalk, captioned "Oh honey, he was a fact checker."

    dennisgoris Report

    panther
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unemployed twitter/facebook/google worker, take your pick.

    #5

    Cartoon on everyday life showing a boss reassigning a worker from fact checking to gaslighting.

    dennisgoris Report

    #6

    Cartoon on everyday life showing characters labeled diversity, equity, and inclusion asking a person, "Which one of us do you hate?"

    dennisgoris Report

    panther
    panther
    panther
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Apparently all of them. Because only straight white guys named Steve are qualified.

    #7

    Cartoon of Earth swearing, illustrating a humorous take on sensitive subjects in everyday life.

    dennisgoris Report

    #8

    Cartoon of viruses Corona and Rubella discussing challenges in a humorous take on everyday life.

    dennisgoris Report

    #9

    Cartoon highlights everyday life with a patient and doctor discussing Medicaid cancellation, illustrating sensitive subjects.

    dennisgoris Report

    Tamra
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How many millions will find themselves in this exact situation? But hey, we need to finance those tax breaks for the wealthy somehow, right?

    #10

    Cartoon of two virus characters discussing being unsupervised, illustrating everyday life and sensitive subjects.

    dennisgoris Report

    #11

    Cartoon of a car covered in eggshells and yolk, humorously depicting everyday life scenarios.

    dennisgoris Report

    #12

    Cartoon of a couple watching TV, discussing cars, spaceships, and leadership; artist illustrates everyday life.

    dennisgoris Report

    #13

    Cartoon illustrating everyday life with keys, coffee cup labeled "Doge Boy," and USB drive marked "Gov Stuff."

    dennisgoris Report

    #14

    Cartoon by artist featuring an angry donkey talking to a child, set in front of a government building.

    dennisgoris Report

    #15

    Cartoon on everyday life showing a man suggesting to set clock forward four years, illustrating a sensitive subject humorously.

    dennisgoris Report

    #16

    Cartoon illustrating sensitive topics with a political building and humorous resignation message.

    dennisgoris Report

    #17

    Cartoon on everyday life shows restroom keys labeled for boxes, with a martini glass above.

    dennisgoris Report

    #18

    Cartoon on everyday life shows couple in bed, humorously discussing a text about buying a Tesla.

    dennisgoris Report

    #19

    Cartoon illustrating everyday life with Statue of Liberty's message edited using a red marker.

    dennisgoris Report

    #20

    Cartoon on everyday life showing fired experts discussing incompetence in front of large missiles.

    dennisgoris Report

    Tamra
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what happens when you let an idiot in charge who can't find his a$$ with both hands.

    #21

    Cartoon on everyday life with a person measuring snow near a building, illustrating humor about snowfall.

    dennisgoris Report

