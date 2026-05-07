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Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2026 Wardrobe Reveals Outfits Even More Daring Than Her Red Carpet Choice
Kim Kardashian in a high-neck metallic pink outfit with bright blue eyeshadow, daring wardrobe choice for Met Gala.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala 2026 Wardrobe Reveals Outfits Even More Daring Than Her Red Carpet Choice

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Kim Kardashian didn’t just have one single fantasy for her 2026 Met Gala look.

She had a gallery of sculpted options before finally reaching the glossy orange breastplate she wore to the Met Gala. Some of the scrapped versions were even more daring and risqué than the final look.

Netizens were irked by the alternate designs, calling them “obscene” and claiming they looked like pictures from the Epstein files.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Kim Kardashian shared a batch of behind-the-scenes photos showing the process that ultimately led to her final 2026 Met Gala look.
    • Netizens said the alternate designs made them uncomfortable, calling them “obscene” and “degrading.”
    • “Why am I feeling so Uncomfortable?” one commented on the pictures.

    Kim Kardashian went through several sculpted options before her final 2026 Met Gala look

    Kim Kardashian in a daring orange and brown gown, showcasing a revealing Met Gala outfit.

    Image credits: TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

    For the 2026 Met Gala on May 4, Kim Kardashian leaned into the “Costume Art” theme and wore a piece of sculpted body armor with a leather half-skirt.

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    The central piece of her look was the orange fiberglass breastplate, originally created by British artist Allen Jones.

    The 88-year-old artist first created the piece, titled “Body Armor,” in the late 1960s for a film he wrote but never produced.

    Supermodel Kate Moss once wore the original piece in a now-famous 2013 portrait.

    Kate Moss next to her metallic body print. Her wardrobe choices are daring and stylish.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    After attending fashion’s biggest night this week, Kim shared a fresh batch of behind-the-scenes photos that show the journey of her final look.

    The team originally planned to paint the body cast pink but later decided to go with orange.

    The photos also suggested that they experimented with a dark version as well.

    The team originally planned to paint the piece pink but eventually decided to go with orange

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine)

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    A comment from a top fan on social media asks about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala wardrobe and navigating stairs.

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    The discarded versions included fully backless body casts, with nothing but leather straps to keep them from falling off her body.

    Another photo in her Instagram carousel captured the reality TV star wearing a sky-blue cropped turtleneck top with faux n*pples, paired with pink silk Ilona bloomers that exposed her derriére.

    Kim Kardashian in a black latex bodysuit, showcasing daring Met Gala wardrobe. Her bold outfit stands on a mirrored table.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    A text message bubble on a white background, asking about a Met Gala theme for Kim Kardashian's wardrobe.

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    The photos, somehow, made netizens uncomfortable. Some called them “degrading” and asked, “Why am I feeling so Uncomfortable?”

    “So obscene,” one said, while another wrote, “I’ve never seen anything so ridiculous.”

    “There is something about this that makes me extremely uncomfortable,” read one comment online

    Kim Kardashian in a shimmering pink, form-fitting Met Gala outfit. Her daring look features bright blue eyeshadow.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    “Anyone else feeling uncomfortable?” one asked.

    Others felt the pictures reminded them of something more sinister.

    “It looks like a picture from Eipstein [sic] file,” one said.

    Another wrote, “The Epstein files reimagined?”

    Kim Kardashian in a form-fitting, shiny orange Met Gala outfit, standing in a bright room. Daring wardrobe choice.

    Image credits: Vogue

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    A social media post with a profile picture and text: What in the 3D printer is going on here? Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2026.

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    The Kardashians star said she decided to reach out to Jones after seeing his work referenced by people in the fashion industry.

    “I’ve always been, like, a big admirer of his work. Allen Jones would be iconic. S*xy. Classic. Cool. Innovative,” she said about seeking his help for her Met Gala appearance.

    The Skims founder called British artist Allen Jones’ work “S*xy. Classic. Cool. Innovative”

    A user's comment, Channeling Madonna?, next to a profile picture with a K, speculating on Kim Kardashian outfits.

    It took about three weeks to finish her final look, including sourcing the fiberglass and painting the breastplate at an auto body shop.

    Allen Jones’ piece from the 1960s was repurposed, and the original full-length body cast was shortened to create a bodysuit. This was to allow Kim to move better during the event.

    “I wanted something original, I didn’t want to cast my own body,” Kim told Vogue.

    Kim Kardashian Met Gala inspired art: a glittery, form-fitting dress with red buckled straps on a mannequin.

    Image credits: allenjonestheartist

    During the trials, the team found that Jones’ breastplates were nearly perfect for Kim’s body.

    “Kim’s torso curves and silhouette were remarkably close to Allen’s breastplate sculptures, which were never really intended to be worn,” Whitaker Malem, part of Kim’s Met team, told Perfect magazine.

    “We’d never seen an Allen Jones breastplate fit anyone as well as Kim!” they added.

    Kim’s Met Gala team said her “torso curves and silhouette” were close to Jones’ breastplate sculptures

    A Kim Kardashian mannequin in a daring pink bodysuit inside a box, hinting at Met Gala 2026 wardrobe choices.

    Image credits: kimkardashian

    A chat bubble with text "Looks exactly like Bianca here", referring to Kim Kardashian Met Gala outfits. It has 32 likes.

    The leather skirt that completed the look was created by artisans Patrick Whitaker and Keir Malem of Whitaker Malem.

    It was Jones himself who painted the orange strokes on the final half-skirt.

    “He was adamant that it be something current and fresh that he had just worked on—not just a piece from his past,” Kim said.

    Kim Kardashian in a daring copper Met Gala outfit with two men, showcasing her wardrobe.

    Image credits: chrisappleton1

    On the day of the star-studded Met Gala, Kim indulged in some ice cream covered with rainbow sprinkles ahead of her appearance.

    “Met prep,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing the ice cream in its chocolate-dipped waffle cone.

    Vogue’s behind-the-scenes footage also showed her briefly panicking over possibly breaking her custom Allen Jones breastplate during the final fitting.

    Kim thought she nearly broke the custom breastplate during her final fitting

    “Did I break this?” a concerned Kim asked. “I ran into it so hard.”

    She asked whether it broke or chipped, prompting her team member to assure her that the piece was fine.

    “We wouldn’t have had a Met look,” Kim then said. “I would’ve had to cancel.”

    Whitaker Malem, who created the leather skirt, told Perfect magazine, “We have loved working on this project together with Kim and Allen… Creating Kim’s Met Gala ‘Fashion is Art’ costume with Allen has been a new whirlwind experience for us all!”

    “Enough with the fake nips already,” one netizen commented online

    A person's chat message about Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits, stating "I think the pink one looks better than what she wore."

    Profile image of a woman beside a text bubble saying, At least it's more interesting. Kim Kardashian Met Gala.

    Image of a chat bubble saying Gorgeous and outrageous. Kim Kardashian's wardrobe often features daring outfits.

    A social media post with a verified user commenting on Kim Kardashian's daring wardrobe choices, stating The Kardashians are 1,000 light years ahead of us in fashion.

    A profile picture next to a message bubble saying, Sensory outfitt lolol Kim fine fine fr. Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits.

    A message bubble reads, This is giving Austin Powers robot but I think it's supposed to???. It comments on Kim Kardashian Met Gala wardrobe.

    A comment from a Top Fan about Kim Kardashian Met Gala wardrobe choices: It's like, let me see how ridiculously uncomfortable I can be.

    A Facebook comment in a light blue bubble, from a user with a profile picture of two people, stating Enough with the fake nips already with a woman shrugging emoji. Below, 15 reactions are shown, including thumbs up, laughing, and heart emojis, reflecting reactions to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala wardrobe.

    A user icon next to a light blue text bubble with the question: HOW DOES SHE SIT? relating to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala.

    A chat bubble says, "I was excited to see her this year, but she flopped." Discussing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfits.

    A text bubble with a user icon says, "So its like putting on paper doll clothes, but made outta plastic." Kim Kardashian's wardrobe.

    A social media comment about a Kim Kardashian Met Gala 2026 wardrobe choice, suggesting a fit issue.

    A chat bubble with text: I thought she could afford to purchase a full outfit. Related to Kim Kardashian outfits.

    A user comment about Kim Kardashian Met Gala wardrobe, saying she looks gorgeous in anything except this daring outfit.

    A social media comment criticizing modern celebrity outfits, contrasting them with classic Hollywood style. Relates to Kim Kardashian Met Gala wardrobe.

    A blurred profile picture next to a message bubble saying It's so tacky! with two likes, possibly relating to Kim Kardashian's Met Gala wardrobe.

    A text message bubble saying, "Eventually, class will be a thing again, and they'll be forgotten." Reminds us of Kim Kardashian outfits.

    A social media comment about Kim Kardashian Met Gala wardrobe choices, mentioning daring outfits.

    A message asking "At what age is this considered inappropriate?" with two thumbs up likes. Kim Kardashian outfits discussion.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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