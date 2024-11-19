Bored Panda once again reached out to Dennis in order to learn more about his work. We were wondering about people’s reactions to his comics. Denis shared a time when a reader's response really made him feel good about his cartoons.

“I recently received a message that said, ‘Your work is helping me and others get through a tough situation... you are doing a great service. Thank you.’ Hearing something like that is incredibly uplifting—it reminds me why I do what I do.

Of course, I also get feedback from the opposite end of the spectrum, where someone takes issue with my stance on a topic. Those can be tough to read, but they’re rewarding in their own way because they show the work has struck a nerve. Whether positive or critical, those responses confirm that my work is resonating and making people think, and that’s what keeps me going” wrote Dennis.