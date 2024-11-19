ADVERTISEMENT

Today's world can be harsh; climate change, current political events, or injustice can make us feel helpless. But you are not alone. A lot of people might feel overwhelmed with all the information, and sometimes, to relieve that pressure, witnessing these topics through the lens of a comic might help.

Dennis Goris is a cartoonist who is not afraid to illustrate our inner voices. He creates comics on various sensitive topics and issues. He often calls out political misconduct, social injustices and reflects on today's society. The artist continues to bring honesty and wit to his art. So, let’s jump into the post and see what Dennis has come up with since his last post.

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook

#1

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

Bored Panda once again reached out to Dennis in order to learn more about his work. We were wondering about people’s reactions to his comics. Denis shared a time when a reader's response really made him feel good about his cartoons.

“I recently received a message that said, Your work is helping me and others get through a tough situation... you are doing a great service. Thank you.’ Hearing something like that is incredibly uplifting—it reminds me why I do what I do. 

Of course, I also get feedback from the opposite end of the spectrum, where someone takes issue with my stance on a topic. Those can be tough to read, but they’re rewarding in their own way because they show the work has struck a nerve. Whether positive or critical, those responses confirm that my work is resonating and making people think, and that’s what keeps me going” wrote Dennis.
#2

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#3

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

We were curious to learn how Dennis comes up with ideas for new comics. The artist shared whether he has a specific process or it is more spontaneous.

“Most of my recent work is inspired by politics and current events, so there’s an endless stream of material to draw from. I stay plugged into the news cycle and pay close attention to how people react—whether it’s through conversations, social media, or public discourse. Often, an idea will spark almost immediately when something irritates or annoys me.

Other times, ideas pop into my head during a walk or while doing something else. When that happens, I jot it down quickly so I can revisit it later. My process always starts with pen and paper—I like to sketch out concepts by hand first. It helps me refine the idea before committing to the final piece.”
#4

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#5

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

The artist also revealed what he finds most difficult.

“After a long career in marketing, advertising, and branding, I’ve tackled my fair share of challenges—especially when it came to convincing clients to approve bold or unconventional ideas. Compared to that, creating cartoons feels liberating. The biggest difference? Now I’m my own client. That freedom allows me to focus purely on creating.”
#6

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#7

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

Regarding collaboration, Dennis revealed his aspirations: “Rather than a specific artist or writer, I’d love to work with the writers at Saturday Night Live or a late-night show. They’re masters of capturing and amplifying the absurdity of what’s happening in the world. Collaborating with them would be a dream.”

Lastly, he added: “Follow me on Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and X. If you’re already a follower, thank you!”
#8

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#9

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#10

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#11

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#12

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#13

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#14

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#15

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#16

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#17

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#18

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#19

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#20

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#21

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#22

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#23

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#24

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#25

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#26

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#27

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#28

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#29

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#30

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#31

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#32

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#33

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#34

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#35

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#36

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#37

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#38

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#39

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#40

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#41

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#42

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#43

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#44

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#45

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#46

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#47

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#48

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#49

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#50

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#51

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#52

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#53

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

#54

dennisgoris Report

dennisgoris Report

