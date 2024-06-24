ADVERTISEMENT

Being honest can be difficult. Sometimes people avoid sharing their opinions on sensitive topics and keep their thoughts to themselves to avoid judgment from others. On the other hand, some feel obliged to share their observations of the world with a wider audience. This act is precious and often courageous.

Dennis Goris is an artist dedicated to showcasing current events, people suffering from injustice, and politicians avoiding consequences for their wrongdoings. We’ve featured some of his earlier cartoons in our previous posts, so make sure to catch up on those. We also had the opportunity to talk to the artist, so be sure to scroll down and read more about the creator of this insightful series that we’re excited to present to you.

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Dennis again to ask him more questions about his work. We wanted to know which elements he finds most effective in creating humor in his cartoons. Here’s what we discovered: “Starting with a compelling message is key. I try and point out an issue or subject from a perspective people may not have thought of, and find the funny there. There’s always something funny.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cartoonist continued: “I like to deliver it in a way that makes the reader think about what the situation was that led to the interaction happening in the cartoon. Puzzled faces and goofy expressions also help the reader connect with the characters. I like to keep the cartoons simple, including only the elements that add to the message.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#2

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Asked how his style has evolved over the years, Dennis said: “I come from a print background where in the early days, color was expensive. So I have a large body of work in black and white. I’ve tried to introduce color carefully, only where it adds to the message (red for MAGA, Orange for Donald Trump, blue and yellow for Ukraine, etc.).”

ADVERTISEMENT

Goris added: “Also, adapting to the ‘small screen’ has been a big influence. Making an image (with words) that has impact on a phone screen has its challenges.”
#4

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"War is not healthy for children, and other living things".

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Since Dennis’ cartoons often feature sensitive topics that can polarize society, we wanted to find out if he has faced criticism or backlash for the content he creates. We learned that: “Absolutely. When you’re making political and social commentary, the trolls and haters (and bots) will find you. And they’ll reply vocally. I rarely engage in the discussions, and will block people if it gets to extreme rudeness or name-calling.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#6

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Lastly, Goris shared with us some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist: “It’s a huge creative outlet. Having a forum to comment daily on injustice and hypocrisy is a satisfying privilege. And it’s fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kristiflanigan avatar
LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We could be like Russia. We can elect anyone we want as long as it is Putin.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#19

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#23

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#35

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#39

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#50

New Funny Insightful Cartoons On Everyday Life And Politics By Dennis Goris

dennisgoris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!