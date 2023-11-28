ADVERTISEMENT

Comics are basically caricatures of our everyday world, and Dennis Goris is continuing to create 'daily cartoons designed to afflict the comfortable'.

If you are not familiar with Dennis' work, strap in because some of these might shake you since the artist is not afraid to touch on sensitive subjects. However, Dennis also creates other, a bit more lighthearted comics on everyday observations or occasionally gets creative with seasonal artwork too.

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore funny one-panel comics created by this designer and creative director by profession.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook