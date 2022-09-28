If you think that comics are only meant to be read by kids, we have something that will prove you wrong! Creative director, writer and cartoonist Dennis Goris creates thought-provoking one-panel comics depicting the realities of modern times. He skillfully illustrates the news and tendencies of today's world in humorous ways, keeping us not only informed but also entertained.

The artist has previously revealed to Bored Panda that he does a daily commentary on whatever is on his mind. Usually, it’s the news. Other times it’s just "an observation of the silliness I see in things. Sometimes I have a clear idea for a message at the start. Sometimes I just start drawing, and a message will emerge."

For more of Dennis' works, check out the last post here.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com