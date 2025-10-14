Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Tradwife”: Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Travis Kelce Autographed Her Albums
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wearing headphones and holding autographed Taylor Swift albums in a podcast studio.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Tradwife”: Taylor Swift Fans Furious After Travis Kelce Autographed Her Albums

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

11

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans of Taylor Swift weren’t too happy about her fiancé Travis Kelce hogging the spotlight with her new album.

After much anticipation, the 35-year-old pop icon released her latest album The Life of a Show Girl earlier this month.

But Swifties rolled their eyes when they saw Travis’ signature on some of her album merchandise, even though Taylor lets him enjoy all the attention on the football field.

Highlights
  • Taylor Swift fans were not pleased with Travis Kelce's signature on her album merch.
  • The eye-rolling came after Taylor recently spoke about whether she would perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.
  • “She doesn’t want to sing at the super bowl because it’s her boyfriend’s space but he can sign her work… interesting,” a social media user said online.
RELATED:

    Taylor Swift fans weren’t too happy about her fiancé Travis Kelce hogging the spotlight with her new album

    Taylor Swift wearing jeweled headpiece and feathered costume, sparking tradwife and fan fury over autographed albums controversy.

    Taylor Swift wearing jeweled headpiece and feathered costume, sparking tradwife and fan fury over autographed albums controversy.

    Image credits: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott / taylorswift / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Swifties have been sharing pictures of their brand-new merch that came with the album’s release.

    Some of the photos revealed that Travis Kelce’s signature was found on the inserts.

    Fans were particularly unhappy because Taylor recently spoke about not wanting to be a Super Bowl performer because her fiancé was an NFL star.

    Taylor Swift in vintage swimwear posing with metallic pom-poms highlighting tradwife and fan reactions.

    Taylor Swift in vintage swimwear posing with metallic pom-poms highlighting tradwife and fan reactions.

    Image credits: taylornation / Instagram

    “Why was Travis Kelce signature in her album,” one asked, while another said, “bye i would’ve returned mine.”

    “No one asked for his signature tho,” one person declared.

    “I would return them. I support and celebrate their love, but I wouldn’t like a CD signed by someone other than the artist,” another said.

    “Oh she really is going down the tradwife pipeline huh,” read one comment online

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans react as he autographs her albums amid tradwife controversy in a podcast setting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift fans react as he autographs her albums amid tradwife controversy in a podcast setting.

    Image credits: New Heights / YouTube

    “Did he feature on the album? What was the need for this?” asked another.

    Another wrote, “Respectfully I’d be so mad if it happened to me, who wants the signature of a man when you pay for Taylor Swift’s.”

    “She doesn’t want to sing at the super bowl because it’s her boyfriend’s space but he can sign her work… interesting,” read another comment.

    Hand holding a Taylor Swift album autographed by Travis Kelce, causing reactions among Tradwife Taylor Swift fans.

    Hand holding a Taylor Swift album autographed by Travis Kelce, causing reactions among Tradwife Taylor Swift fans.

    Image credits: TSUpdating / X

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The tsk-tsking online came after Taylor’s recent comments about not wanting to be the 2026 Super Bowl performer.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The Fate of Ophelia singer addressed Super Bowl rumors during an appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

    She said she hadn’t received an “official offer” so far, but she also said her boyfriend was the reason she didn’t want to perform on one of the biggest stages in the US.

    The pop icon said her fiancé was the reason why she didn’t want to be the 2026 Super Bowl performer

    Hand holding a Taylor Swift album signed by Travis Kelce, sparking tradwife Taylor Swift fans' fury over autograph.

    Hand holding a Taylor Swift album signed by Travis Kelce, sparking tradwife Taylor Swift fans' fury over autograph.

    Image credits: underthestarsz_ / TikTok

    Tweet reacting to Taylor Swift fans furious after Travis Kelce autographed her albums causing outrage online.

    Tweet reacting to Taylor Swift fans furious after Travis Kelce autographed her albums causing outrage online.

    Image credits: hswift_

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing autograph on Taylor Swift albums, with tradwife and Travis Kelce fans expressing frustration online.

    Tweet criticizing autograph on Taylor Swift albums, with tradwife and Travis Kelce fans expressing frustration online.

    Image credits: CriaturaDel94

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Jay-Z has always been very good to me, our teams are really close, they sometimes will call and say, ‘How does she feel about the Super Bowl?’ and that’s not an official offer or a conference room conversation,” she told the talk show host.

    “We’re always able to tell him the truth, which is I am in love with a guy who does that sport on that actual field. That is violent chess,” she continued.

    She called the sport “dangerous” and described the players as “gladiators without swords.”

    Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce smiling together, fans reacting to autographed albums and tradwife controversy.

    Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce smiling together, fans reacting to autographed albums and tradwife controversy.

    Image credits: taylorswift / Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field,” she added.

    “Could you imagine if he’s out there every single week, putting his life on the line, doing this very dangerous, very high-pressure, high-intensity sport, and I’m like, I wonder what my choreo should be?” she continued.

    “The whole season I am locked in on what that man is doing on the field,” Taylor told host Jimmy Fallon

    Couple embracing in a garden filled with flowers, relating to Tradwife and Taylor Swift fans reacting after Travis Kelce autograph.

    Couple embracing in a garden filled with flowers, relating to Tradwife and Taylor Swift fans reacting after Travis Kelce autograph.

    Image credits: taylorswift / killatrav / Instagram

    “Oh my gosh, honey let me have one thing,” Jimmy exclaimed, joking about their share of the spotlight. “Let me have one thing.”

    The Opalite singer claimed her choice had nothing to do with the Kansas City Chiefs tight-end.

    “He would love for me to do it,” she added. “I’m just too locked in.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift on a late-night talk show, interacting with the host during an autograph signing segment.

    Taylor Swift on a late-night talk show, interacting with the host during an autograph signing segment.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Fans claimed it was a “bit dramatic” for Taylor to say her partner was putting his “life on the line.”

    “She’s acting like he’s on the battle field,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Putting his life on the line?? Uhhh first responders put their life on the line…football players are overpaid athletes.”

    Netizens found it “dramatic” when the singer said Travis was putting his “life on the line” during the games

    Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling one-shoulder dress, speaking during a nighttime talk show interview.

    Taylor Swift wearing a sparkling one-shoulder dress, speaking during a nighttime talk show interview.

    Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / YouTube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet screenshot discussing tradwife with user commenting on the trend in a casual online conversation.

    Tweet screenshot discussing tradwife with user commenting on the trend in a casual online conversation.

    Image credits: PTXAJPunk

    Travis recently spoke about sharing the spotlight with his fiancée and what it’s like being her “plus one.”

    “I get to be the plus one,” he told GQ in an August profile. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field.”

    “I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows,” he added.

    Travis Kelce celebrating Super Bowl victory holding trophy with confetti, linked to Taylor Swift fans and tradwife controversy.

    Travis Kelce celebrating Super Bowl victory holding trophy with confetti, linked to Taylor Swift fans and tradwife controversy.

    Image credits: Tom Pennington / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The sports star, who began dating the Grammy winner in 2023 and proposed to her in August this year, said he managed to make her a football fan.

    “She is the most engulfed fan now. She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short,” he continued, “all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

    The Kansas City Chiefs player spoke about sharing the spotlight with his fiancée and being her “plus one”

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling outfit, as fans react to Travis Kelce autographing her albums.

    Taylor Swift performing on stage in a sparkling outfit, as fans react to Travis Kelce autographing her albums.

    Image credits: Kate Green / Getty Images

    The football pro said this was the first time he was with a partner who understood the “scrutiny” of performing in front of millions of fans.

    “That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows,” he went on to say.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”

    “I would be so annoyed by this,” one commenter said about seeing Travis Kelce’s signature on the album merch

    Tweet questioning Travis Kelce autograph on Taylor Swift album, sparking Tradwife fans' furious reaction online.

    Tweet questioning Travis Kelce autograph on Taylor Swift album, sparking Tradwife fans' furious reaction online.

    Image credits: OriginalWalkerX

    Tweet from Taylor Swift fan reacting to Travis Kelce autograph on her albums, sparking tradwife fan fury online.

    Tweet from Taylor Swift fan reacting to Travis Kelce autograph on her albums, sparking tradwife fan fury online.

    Image credits: tallnbitter

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post showing fan reaction to Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums causing Tradwife controversy.

    Social media post showing fan reaction to Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums causing Tradwife controversy.

    Image credits: selinameyersgf

    Tweet from a user questioning Travis Kelce's autograph on Taylor Swift albums amid tradwife fans' fury online.

    Tweet from a user questioning Travis Kelce's autograph on Taylor Swift albums amid tradwife fans' fury online.

    Image credits: rileyrilesz

    Screenshot of a tweet showing Taylor Swift fans upset about Travis Kelce autographing her albums.

    Screenshot of a tweet showing Taylor Swift fans upset about Travis Kelce autographing her albums.

    Image credits: Shinyas_wife

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Taylor Swift fans express frustration over Travis Kelce autographing her albums in online social media reactions.

    Taylor Swift fans express frustration over Travis Kelce autographing her albums in online social media reactions.

    Image credits: presumptiveflow

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a fan commenting on Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking Tradwife fan outrage.

    Tweet from a fan commenting on Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking Tradwife fan outrage.

    Image credits: emileeannf

    Tweet discussing Travis Kelce autograph controversy with Taylor Swift fans and mention of tradwife keyword.

    Tweet discussing Travis Kelce autograph controversy with Taylor Swift fans and mention of tradwife keyword.

    Image credits: TeamGronde

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing anger from a Tradwife Taylor Swift fan after Travis Kelce autographed her albums, sparking controversy.

    Tweet expressing anger from a Tradwife Taylor Swift fan after Travis Kelce autographed her albums, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: LoveCanBurn0ut

    Twitter user @jackietaylore replying to TSUpdating with a comment about false advertising on October 12, 2025.

    Twitter user @jackietaylore replying to TSUpdating with a comment about false advertising on October 12, 2025.

    Image credits: jackietaylore

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing frustration over Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan outrage.

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing frustration over Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan outrage.

    Image credits: goodluckbabey

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from sunshinerainbow expressing displeasure about Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan anger.

    Tweet from sunshinerainbow expressing displeasure about Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan anger.

    Image credits: yh429fd44s

    Twitter user expressing disapproval over Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan outrage.

    Twitter user expressing disapproval over Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking tradwife fan outrage.

    Image credits: meln21

    Tweet from a user named Lex reacting with a crying emoji to a post about Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums.

    Tweet from a user named Lex reacting with a crying emoji to a post about Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums.

    Image credits: _lexmas

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing jealousy over Taylor Swift fans reacting to Travis Kelce autographed albums, sparking tradwife controversy.

    Tweet expressing jealousy over Taylor Swift fans reacting to Travis Kelce autographed albums, sparking tradwife controversy.

    Image credits: Ready4ItTV

    Tweet from Tay & Bey #1 defender expressing envy with crying emoji, related to Travis Kelce autograph and Tradwife Taylor Swift fans.

    Image credits: TayBeyDefender

    Tweet discussing Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking reactions among Tradwife and Taylor Swift fans.

    Tweet discussing Travis Kelce autographing Taylor Swift albums, sparking reactions among Tradwife and Taylor Swift fans.

    Image credits: brodskimk

    Tweet from a Taylor Swift fan offering to trade albums signed by Travis Kelce, sparking tradwife fan reactions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a Taylor Swift fan offering to trade albums signed by Travis Kelce, sparking tradwife fan reactions.

    Image credits: its__taylor__13

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Taylor swift
    Vote arrow up

    11

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    11

    Open list comments

    2

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Free signature! Stop whining. It'll be worth tons if he's dead. (And no, I'm not suggesting anything.)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These two won't last. Couples that broadcast every detail of their relationship rarely do. She's an idiot if she doesn't see he's using her for fame.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Free signature! Stop whining. It'll be worth tons if he's dead. (And no, I'm not suggesting anything.)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    emmastowe avatar
    Emma S
    Emma S
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These two won't last. Couples that broadcast every detail of their relationship rarely do. She's an idiot if she doesn't see he's using her for fame.

    Vote comment up
    -2
    -2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Celebrities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT