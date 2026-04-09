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Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule
Zendaya sitting on a wooden bench looking thoughtful, representing Euphoria Season 3 release date and episode schedule.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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After nearly four years off-screen, Euphoria is finally returning, with the season 3 premiere just days away.

Created by Sam Levinson, the last season ended in utter chaos, as Rue, played by Zendaya, relapsed while friendships fractured following Lexi’s scathing stage play.

With unresolved tensions and emotional fallout still hanging in the air, Euphoria season 3 is poised to deliver even bigger twists, drama, and viral moments.

Highlights
  • Euphoria returns with season 3, four years after the second season concluded.
  • Season 3 premieres on Sunday, with new episodes dropping weekly.
  • Creator Sam Levinson and star Zendaya hinted Euphoria could end with season 3.

Here’s everything viewers need to know about the Euphoria season 3 release date, premiere time, and full episode rollout.

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    Euphoria season 3 release date and time

    Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

    Image credits: HBO

    Euphoria season 3 is set to premiere on April 12, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on HBO. 

    Like its predecessors, the new season will consist of eight episodes, which will be released weekly every Sunday, with the finale set for May 31, 2026.

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    Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

    Image credits: HBO

    Here is the complete release schedule for all episodes: 

    • Episode 1 — April 12, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 2 — April 19, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 3 — April 26, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 4 — May 3, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 5 — May 10, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 6 — May 17, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 7 — May 24, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.
    • Episode 8 — May 31, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

    Where to stream Euphoria season 3

    Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

    Image credits: HBO

    Euphoria season 3 will stream on HBO Max. New episodes will be added at the same time as their television broadcast.

    The service is also home to the previous seasons, including the two special episodes that aired between seasons 1 and 2. 

    A basic subscription (with ads) costs $10.99/month or $109.99/year. The ad-free standard and premium plans are priced at $18.49/month (or $184.99/year) and $22.99/month (or $229.99/year), respectively.

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    What to expect from Euphoria season 3

    Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

    Image credits: HBO

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    The third season will see most of the main cast return, including Zendaya as Ruby “Rue” Bennett and Sydney Sweeney as Cassandra “Cassie” Howard.

    It will also mark one of the final performances of actor Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, after his passing in February 2026. 

    After a major time jump, the new episodes will focus on the group’s adult lives, with Rue still struggling with substance issues. Meanwhile, Cassie is married to Nate, but Maddy continues to stir tension between them.

    An official logline for season 3 reads: “A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

    Will there be Euphoria season 4?

    Euphoria Season 3 Release Date, Time & Full Episode Schedule

    Image credits: HBO

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    At present, a fourth season hasn’t been officially announced either by the creator or the network. 

    During an interview with Variety earlier this week, showrunner Sam Levinson admitted there were currently “no plans” for a season 4. Instead, he was focused on delivering a “slam dunk” third season.

    Image credits: HBO/YouTube

    Similarly, while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Zendaya hinted that the third installment could also be the final one.

    “That closure is coming,” she teased. 

    However, HBO hasn’t officially confirmed whether the third season will indeed be the teen drama’s final outing. 

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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