‘A Clone Or What?’: Euphoria Season 3 Offers First Look At Late Actor’s Surprise Return

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HBO dropped the second trailer for Euphoria season 3, offering fans a closer look at the show’s updated story and tone following a major time jump.

In the trailer, Rue Bennett continues her troubled journey alongside several new and returning faces. Among them, viewers were surprised to see one late actor make an appearance, especially after his recent passing.

Highlights The new Euphoria season 3 trailer teases a time jump and major character updates.

One late actor appears briefly in the footage, marking one of his final on-screen roles.

Returning cast members and new storylines reshape relationships ahead of the premiere.

“I thought he di*d!?!?!? ” Is this a clone or what!?” one fan wrote on X.

Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, is expected to make his final appearance on the show when the third season premieres next month.

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How big is Eric Dane’s role in Euphoria season 3?

Image credits: HBO

Dane’s return was surprising to some fans as he passed away on February 19, 2026. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and lost his life from complications related to the condition.

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The 53-year-old actor had a scandalous past, having struggled with substance issues, leaked tapes, and other controversies throughout his nearly four-decade career.

He played a controversial character in Euphoria, who lives a salacious secret life.

Image credits: HBO

As a result, a few fans on social media admitted it would be difficult for them to watch his final performance on the show.

“Seeing his face on the screen will be particularly touching. RIP Eric Dane,” one user wrote.

A month before his passing, HBO confirmed that Dane would return as a series regular for the third season. However, given his battle with ALS, which affects respiration, Dane is expected to have a smaller presence in the new installment.

Euphoria season 3 won’t resurrect another deceased star

Image credits: HBO

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While fans will get to see Dane one last time, the same won’t be true for another late cast member.

Actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the first two seasons, passed away on July 31, 2023. According to reports, his demise was triggered by a lethal overdose of controlled substances. He was only 25 years old.

Image credits: HBO

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Because filming for the third season began in February 2025, roughly eighteen months after Cloud’s passing, he will not appear in the new season. However, rumors suggest that the third season will pay tribute to the late actor and his character.

The last time fans saw Fez, he was arrested after a standoff with the police in the season 2 finale. Given the big time jump between the second and third installments, Cloud’s absence could be explained in a scene or two.

Who else is returning for the third season?

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Image credits: HBO

The cast of Euphoria is stacked with Emmy Award nominees, led by Zendaya, reprising her role as Ruby “Rue” Bennett.

Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi also return as Cassandra “Cassie” Howard and Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs, who are now married. Alexa Demie returns as Maddy Perez, who continues to stir trouble between them.

The new trailer also confirmed Maude Apatow’s Alexandra “Lexi” Howard is pursuing a career as a writer in Hollywood.

Other actors returning for season 3 include:

Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Martha Kelly as Laurie

Chloe Cherry as Faye

Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammad

Dominic Fike as Elliot

Nika King as Leslie Bennett

Alanna Ubach as Suze Howard

Sophia Rose Wilson as Barbara “BB” Brooks

Austin Abrams (Ethan Daley) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), who were credited as series regulars in season 2, will not return.

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The third season is currently scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2026, on HBO.

Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.