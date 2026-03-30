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‘A Clone Or What?’: Euphoria Season 3 Offers First Look At Late Actor’s Surprise Return
Euphoria season 3 cast members in dramatic poses under a bright sky in a promotional image for surprise return scenes.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘A Clone Or What?’: Euphoria Season 3 Offers First Look At Late Actor’s Surprise Return

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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HBO dropped the second trailer for Euphoria season 3, offering fans a closer look at the show’s updated story and tone following a major time jump.

In the trailer, Rue Bennett continues her troubled journey alongside several new and returning faces. Among them, viewers were surprised to see one late actor make an appearance, especially after his recent passing.

Highlights
  • The new Euphoria season 3 trailer teases a time jump and major character updates.
  • One late actor appears briefly in the footage, marking one of his final on-screen roles.
  • Returning cast members and new storylines reshape relationships ahead of the premiere.

“I thought he di*d!?!?!? ” Is this a clone or what!?” one fan wrote on X.

Eric Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, is expected to make his final appearance on the show when the third season premieres next month.

RELATED:

    How big is Eric Dane’s role in Euphoria season 3?

    Man standing at a nighttime carnival scene in Euphoria Season 3, hinting at a surprise return of a late actor.

    Image credits: HBO

    Dane’s return was surprising to some fans as he passed away on February 19, 2026. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and lost his life from complications related to the condition.

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    The 53-year-old actor had a scandalous past, having struggled with substance issues, leaked tapes, and other controversies throughout his nearly four-decade career. 

    He played a controversial character in Euphoria, who lives a salacious secret life.

    Older man with gray hair and beard wearing a suit with a floral boutonniere in a scene from Euphoria Season 3.

    Image credits: HBO

    As a result, a few fans on social media admitted it would be difficult for them to watch his final performance on the show. 

    “Seeing his face on the screen will be particularly touching. RIP Eric Dane,” one user wrote. 

    A month before his passing, HBO confirmed that Dane would return as a series regular for the third season. However, given his battle with ALS, which affects respiration, Dane is expected to have a smaller presence in the new installment.

    Euphoria season 3 won’t resurrect another deceased star

    Man with a beard in a teal sweater looks up thoughtfully in a dim room, hinting at Euphoria Season 3 surprise return scene.

    Image credits: HBO

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    While fans will get to see Dane one last time, the same won’t be true for another late cast member.  

    Actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the first two seasons, passed away on July 31, 2023. According to reports, his demise was triggered by a lethal overdose of controlled substances. He was only 25 years old. 

    Man with beard in blue and black shirt talking to woman on couch in Euphoria season 3 scene hinting at surprise return.

    Image credits: HBO

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    Because filming for the third season began in February 2025, roughly eighteen months after Cloud’s passing, he will not appear in the new season. However, rumors suggest that the third season will pay tribute to the late actor and his character. 

    The last time fans saw Fez, he was arrested after a standoff with the police in the season 2 finale. Given the big time jump between the second and third installments, Cloud’s absence could be explained in a scene or two. 

    Who else is returning for the third season?

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    Euphoria season 3 promotional image featuring main characters under a bright sky with dramatic expressions.

    Image credits: HBO

    The cast of Euphoria is stacked with Emmy Award nominees, led by Zendaya, reprising her role as Ruby “Rue” Bennett.

    Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi also return as Cassandra “Cassie” Howard and Nathaniel “Nate” Jacobs, who are now married. Alexa Demie returns as Maddy Perez, who continues to stir trouble between them.

    The new trailer also confirmed Maude Apatow’s Alexandra “Lexi” Howard is pursuing a career as a writer in Hollywood.

    Other actors returning for season 3 include:

    • Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn
    • Martha Kelly as Laurie
    • Chloe Cherry as Faye
    • Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammad
    • Dominic Fike as Elliot 
    • Nika King as Leslie Bennett
    • Alanna Ubach as Suze Howard
    • Sophia Rose Wilson as Barbara “BB” Brooks

    Austin Abrams (Ethan Daley) and Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), who were credited as series regulars in season 2, will not return.

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    The third season is currently scheduled to premiere on April 12, 2026, on HBO.

    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do these stvpid people think tv shows are taped the day before they're aired? FFS

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    Gozer LeGozerian
    Gozer LeGozerian
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    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do these stvpid people think tv shows are taped the day before they're aired? FFS

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