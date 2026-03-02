Eric Dane’s Cause Of Passing Finally Revealed 11 Days After His Heartbreaking Loss

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Dane’s cause of passing has been revealed 11 days after he left his family and fans at age 53 on February 19.

The actor was suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle paralysis — when he lost his life.

The actor, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, had revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.

Before his passing, Dane recorded a heartfelt Netflix documentary, Famous Last Words, sharing final life lessons with his two daughters and urging them to “fight until your last breath.”

Dane was celebrated for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and, more recently, for his portrayal of Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.

His departure was announced by his family in a press statement, saying, “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters.”

Respiratory failure is a known complication of ALS

Eric Dane wearing sunglasses and a black suit, attending an event before his cause of passing was revealed.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The actor passed away due to respiratory failure, as confirmed by People Magazine on Monday, March 2, based on his end-of-life certificate.

It was the same outlet through which the Dane family had shared the news of the actor’s passing.

Man in black sitting in a wheelchair on a dark stage with dim orange lighting, relating to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Image credits: Netflix

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always,” the announcement added.

Comment about Eric Dane’s cause of passing mentioning ALS as the disease and its painful impact on family members.

Comment about Eric Dane’s cause of passing, expressing sadness and remarking on the rapid deterioration from the disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, people diagnosed with ALS typically pass away within 14 to 18 months of diagnosis.

Eric announced his diagnosis in April 2025.

Eric Dane wearing a dark sweater standing indoors near curtains, reflecting on the cause of passing revealed recently.

Image credits: Hope Messenger Media

The disease begins affecting a person’s breathing as it progresses, per the clinic.

People with ALS may eventually need a device such as a mask ventilator to help them breathe. The device is similar to what someone with sleep apnea might wear.

Man with short gray hair and beard wearing a dark jacket sitting indoors with a serious expression related to cause of passing.

Image credits: HBO Max

Some people with advanced ALS choose to have a tracheostomy, a surgically created hole at the front of the neck leading to the windpipe, which aids breathing, according to the clinic.

It is unclear whether Eric had undergone a tracheostomy.

Before his passing, Eric Dane recorded a documentary for Netflix

Eric Dane wearing navy blue scrubs and surgical cap standing in a hospital corridor scene.

Image credits: ABC

Famous Last Words: Eric Dane, a 50-minute film released on the streaming giant shortly after the actor’s passing, featured him addressing his teen daughters.

“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried,” Eric stated.

Comment from Beth White about Eric Dane’s cause of passing, expressing feelings on the aggression of his ASL and his death.

Comment discussing Eric Dane’s cause of passing, mentioning dignity and respect after his heartbreaking loss.

He went on to share four final lessons he had learned from his illness and asked the girls to listen closely.

“First, live now. Right now, in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” Eric said.

Man in black suit with gray hair and beard standing with arms crossed at a Global Down Syndrome Foundation event.

Image credits: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images

“Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something,” he continued.

Eric Dane with his family at a red carpet event discussing Eric Dane’s cause of passing and his heartbreaking loss.

Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

“Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you, then give yourself to them. The best of them will give back to you — no judgments, no conditions, no questions asked.”

“Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight,” Eric said. “Never give up. Fight until your last breath.”

Eric Dane finished filming for season 3 of Euphoria in late 2025, allowing fans to see him on screen one final time when the show airs this coming April.

“Respiratory failure is usually the case with ALS. It’s really a terrible disease,” a netizen expressed

A sad message from take 2 Radio expressing sorrow over Eric Dane’s cause of passing and heartbreaking loss.

Comment explaining ALS impact on breathing muscles and its connection to respiratory failure in relation to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Comment about respiratory failure related to ALS, referencing Eric Dane’s cause of passing revealed after heartbreaking loss.

Comment from Kim Kender saying So sad, related to Eric Dane’s cause of passing finally revealed after his heartbreaking loss.

Comment by Melissa Kalish explaining that illnesses like ALS and Parkinson’s are not direct causes of death, highlighting different causes.

Comment expressing condolences on Eric Dane’s cause of passing shared by Joanie Ellen Fiedler with a heart emoji.

Comment by Donna Rae Campbell expressing sorrow about a loved one lost to an awful disease, relating to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Comment by Karyn Donton expressing sympathy and mentioning ALS as a horrible disease related to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Comment from Mary R Acuff expressing admiration for a Netflix documentary and offering condolences after Eric Dane’s cause of passing revealed.

Comment by Diana Tran recommending Netflix's Famous Last Words, mentioning Eric Dane’s cause of passing in the discussion.

Comment discussing a heartfelt interview before Eric Dane’s cause of passing was revealed, expressing sympathy and loss.

Comment expressing condolences about Eric Dane’s cause of passing and heartfelt loss shared on social media.

Commenter sharing a personal story about ALS and respiratory failure related to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Comment expressing condolences for Eric Dane and mentioning ALS as the cause related to Eric Dane’s cause of passing.

Comment from Cathy Mea Keish Watson expressing sadness about Eric Dane’s cause of passing and his illness after his heartbreaking loss.

Comment by Shamzee Royal expressing condolences for Eric Dane’s cause of passing and heartfelt loss with a red heart emoji.

Comment from Debbie Snow expressing sorrow over Eric Dane’s cause of passing and praising him as a great actor.

