Eric Dane’s Cause Of Passing Finally Revealed 11 Days After His Heartbreaking Loss
Eric Dane’s cause of passing has been revealed 11 days after he left his family and fans at age 53 on February 19.
The actor was suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) — a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to muscle paralysis — when he lost his life.
- Eric Dane’s cause of demise has been confirmed as a known complication of ALS, 11 days after his passing at age 53.
- The actor, best known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, had revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025.
- Before his passing, Dane recorded a heartfelt Netflix documentary, Famous Last Words, sharing final life lessons with his two daughters and urging them to “fight until your last breath.”
Dane was celebrated for playing Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and, more recently, for his portrayal of Cal Jacobs on Euphoria.
His departure was announced by his family in a press statement, saying, “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters.”
Respiratory failure is a known complication of ALS
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The actor passed away due to respiratory failure, as confirmed by People Magazine on Monday, March 2, based on his end-of-life certificate.
It was the same outlet through which the Dane family had shared the news of the actor’s passing.
Image credits: Netflix
“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” the statement read.
“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always,” the announcement added.
According to Mayo Clinic, people diagnosed with ALS typically pass away within 14 to 18 months of diagnosis.
Eric announced his diagnosis in April 2025.
Image credits: Hope Messenger Media
The disease begins affecting a person’s breathing as it progresses, per the clinic.
People with ALS may eventually need a device such as a mask ventilator to help them breathe. The device is similar to what someone with sleep apnea might wear.
Image credits: HBO Max
Some people with advanced ALS choose to have a tracheostomy, a surgically created hole at the front of the neck leading to the windpipe, which aids breathing, according to the clinic.
It is unclear whether Eric had undergone a tracheostomy.
Before his passing, Eric Dane recorded a documentary for Netflix
Image credits: ABC
Famous Last Words: Eric Dane, a 50-minute film released on the streaming giant shortly after the actor’s passing, featured him addressing his teen daughters.
“Billie and Georgia, these words are for you. I tried. I stumbled sometimes, but I tried,” Eric stated.
He went on to share four final lessons he had learned from his illness and asked the girls to listen closely.
“First, live now. Right now, in the present. It’s hard, but I learned to do that,” Eric said.
Image credits: Thomas Cooper/Getty Images
“Second, fall in love. Not necessarily with a person, although I do recommend that as well. But fall in love with something,” he continued.
Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
“Third, choose your friends wisely. Find your people and allow them to find you, then give yourself to them. The best of them will give back to you — no judgments, no conditions, no questions asked.”
“Finally, fight with every ounce of your being and with dignity. When you face challenges, health or otherwise, fight,” Eric said. “Never give up. Fight until your last breath.”
Eric Dane finished filming for season 3 of Euphoria in late 2025, allowing fans to see him on screen one final time when the show airs this coming April.
