We all have the same 24 hours in a day, right? Well not actually. Some people suffer from a rare, debilitating disorder that has them living in a nightmare where days and nights just can't peacefully co-exist.

Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (N24) is a circadian rhythm sleep disorder that causes someone's biological clock to go against the grain. Unlike most of us, those with N24 can't synchronize to a "normal" 24-hour day. They go to sleep later and later each night or day, often leaving them out of touch with the outside world.

One person has described how instead of having a 24-hour day, he battles through a 26-hour day. The disorder even forced Michael Reed to be housebound for ten years, unable to work, socialize or live a semi-ordinary life. After sharing his journey online and inviting netizens to ask them anything, a surprising number of people came forward to reveal that they too suffer a similar fate.

Image credits: rhyder

Image credits: rhyder