We all have the same 24 hours in a day, right? Well not actually. Some people suffer from a rare, debilitating disorder that has them living in a nightmare where days and nights just can't peacefully co-exist.

Non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder (N24) is a circadian rhythm sleep disorder that causes someone's biological clock to go against the grain. Unlike most of us, those with N24 can't synchronize to a "normal" 24-hour day. They go to sleep later and later each night or day, often leaving them out of touch with the outside world.

One person has described how instead of having a 24-hour day, he battles through a 26-hour day. The disorder even forced Michael Reed to be housebound for ten years, unable to work, socialize or live a semi-ordinary life. After sharing his journey online and inviting netizens to ask them anything, a surprising number of people came forward to reveal that they too suffer a similar fate.

#1

Reddit Q&A discussing challenges of working with a 26-hour day disorder and effects of disrupted sleep cycles.

Michael Reed wasn't born with a sleep disorder. It seems to have snuck up on him during high school. Reed says that he started 1992 as an outgoing teenager and lived an active life, which included running, martial arts and cycling. But things started falling apart during the course of the year when began to have problems sleeping.

"I’d often wake up in the middle of the night, struggling to get some shut-eye and wondering how I was going to get through the day ahead. Even when I could, I would find it difficult to stay asleep and would sometimes wake up every half an hour or so," he wrote in a Metro "First Person" piece.
    #2

    Reddit user discusses life-changing diagnosis and feeling out of sync with the outside world living 26-hour days.

    #3

    Screenshot of an online Q&A discussing diagnosis and sleep specialist referrals for living in 26-hour days.

    As you can imagine, Reed didn't feel great in the mornings. "I felt like I’d swigged half a bottle of vodka and downed a couple of sleeping pills before I left the house," he revealed.

    It would be many years before Reed was finally diagnosed with Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (N24SWD). Those with the disorder have an ever-shifting circadian rhythm, and their sleep and wake times are constantly pushed progressively earlier or later. But having N24SWD doesn't only leave you feeling exhausted. It affects many other aspects of your life and body too.
    #4

    Reddit Q&A discussing living in 26-hour days and managing sleep for better energy and daily routine quality.

    #5

    Reddit conversation about treatments and challenges of living with 26-hour days and circadian rhythm disorder.

    #6

    Reddit Q&A discussing sleep patterns and living with 26-hour days for those out of sync with the outside world.

    "As a consequence of this ever-shifting rhythm, individuals with N24SWD experience inappropriate fluctuations in appetite, mood, and alertness," explains the Sleep Foundation.

    They often, as Reed has described, have difficulty keeping work, school, or social commitments. They're also prone to depression due to the stress of not being able to keep a normal schedule, or as a side effect of sleeping during the day and not getting enough sunlight.
    #7

    Discussion on living with a 26-hour day cycle and challenges of circadian rhythm sleep disorders.

    #8

    Reddit comments and comic strip illustrating living out of sync with the outside world through clock changes and day-night cycles.

    #9

    Reddit Q&A showing discussion about living with a 26-hour day cycle and its effects on sleep and daily rhythm.

    N24SWD is most common in people with total blindness, with an estimated 50% of completely blind people having the disorder. Experts say this is because total blindness means there's a lack of light input reaching the internal clock.

    When it comes to sighted people with N24SWD, their condition is often misdiagnosed. "Symptoms manifest as generic daytime sleepiness and nighttime insomnia," explains the Sleep Foundation site, adding that this makes it easy for doctors to believe the patient has a different sleep disorder.

    "As a result, many sighted people have the disorder for years before receiving a diagnosis," notes the foundation. And Reed can attest to this.
    #10

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing living with circadian rhythm disorders and 26-hour day internal clocks.

    #11

    Reddit Q&A discussing living with a 26-hour day and experiences with internal clock drift and Non24 syndrome.

    #12

    Reddit Q&A discussing the condition of living in 26-hour days and its impact on sleep cycles and disorders.

    After first experiencing sleep problems in 1992, Reed sought the help of a number of medical professionals.

    "In 2019, I decided to seek medical assistance once again and the GP I met this time around was much more helpful and understanding. Eventually, I was referred to a sleep clinic in a different part of the country, and one of the specialists I met recognised my condition," he writes. "It was then, after 27 years that I was finally given my official diagnosis of Non 24 Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder."
    #13

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A discussing altered circadian rhythm and sleep strategies for living in 26-hour days.

    #14

    Reddit conversation discussing challenges of living with a 26-hour day and being out of sync with the outside world.

    #15

    Screenshot of an online Q&A discussing challenges of living with a 26-hour day and disability benefits.

    #16

    Reddit conversation about living with a 26-hour day cycle and adapting to out of sync rhythms.

    #17

    Reddit Q&A discussing the effects of living in 26-hour days and challenges with sleep alignment.

    #18

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing sleep habits and energy management living with a 26-hour day schedule.

    #19

    Screenshot of an online Q&A conversation about sleep patterns and living with a 26-hour day cycle.

    #20

    Reddit conversation discussing sleep patterns and challenges living out of sync with the outside world’s 24-hour cycle.

    #21

    Reddit conversation discussing challenges of living in 26-hour days and managing social scheduling with family.

    #22

    Reddit Q&A about living with 26-hour days, scheduling challenges, and an app to predict awake times.

    #23

    Reddit user explains diagnosis and challenges of living with a 26-hour day sleep-wake cycle causing exhaustion and illness.

    #24

    Reddit conversation discussing living in 26-hour days, sleep phase disorder, and coping strategies for delayed sleep patterns.

    #25

    Reddit user discusses living with a 26-hour day condition, neurological issues, and connecting with Non24 community online.

    #26

    Reddit conversation about sleep disorder and living out of sync with the outside world in 26-hour days.

    #27

    Reddit user discussing living out of sync with the outside world and coping with a 26-hour day pattern.

    #28

    Screenshot of a Reddit Q&A discussing living with non-24-hour days and managing a 26-hour daily cycle condition.

    #29

    Social media discussion about living with a circadian rhythm disorder and experiencing 26-hour days.

    #30

    Reddit discussion about sleep apnea, circadian rhythm disorders, and living with 26-hour day sleep struggles.

    #31

    Reddit conversation about circadian rhythm disorders and 26-hour days affecting sleep cycles and diagnosis.

    #32

    Forum discussion about challenges with circadian rhythms and living with a 26-hour day sleep disorder and cycles.

    #33

    Reddit Q&A discussing living with a 26-hour day circadian rhythm sleep disorder and its effects from age 16.

    #34

    Screenshot of a discussion about living in 26-hour days and experiencing jet lag with altered circadian rhythm effects.

    #35

    Reddit user discusses living on a 26-hour day, feeling out of sync with the outside world and time differences.

    #36

    Reddit user discusses living with a 26-hour day cycle and shares insights about sleep disorders and family history.

    #37

    Reddit Q&A discussing living out of sync with the outside world due to circadian rhythm disorder and 26-hour days.

    #38

    Reddit discussion about living with a 26-hour day sleep disorder causing chronic tiredness and disrupted sleep patterns.

    #39

    Reddit conversation discussing challenges of living with a 26-hour day and managing out of sync schedules.

    #40

    Reddit Q&A on living with a disorder, discussing diagnosis challenges and coping with 26-hour day fatigue impacts.

    #41

    Reddit user discusses managing a unique 26-hour day rhythm and challenges with sleep medication and schedules.

    #42

    Reddit conversation about living on a 26-hour day cycle planet, discussing migration and day length differences.

    #43

    Discussion about sleep studies and circadian rhythm disorder in someone living with 26-hour days and N24 syndrome.

    #44

    Reddit Q&A discussing living with delayed sleep phase disorder and 26-hour day syndrome experiences.

    #45

    Reddit discussion about living in 26-hour days and challenges syncing biological clocks with 24-hour cycles.

    #46

    Reddit conversation about melatonin treatment options for managing non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder in blind and sighted people.

    #47

    Reddit Q&A discussing living with 26-hour days and managing sleep cycles using apps and spreadsheets.

    #48

    Reddit Q&A discussing living with a 26-hour day and challenges of being out of sync with the outside world.

    #49

    Reddit Q&A discussing circadian rhythm disorders and treatments like Zopiclone and melatonin for 26-hour day cycles.

    #50

    Forum conversation about living with a 26-hour day sleep-wake disorder and managing out of sync rhythms.

    #51

    Reddit conversation discussing circadian rhythm disorders and living with 26-hour days from someone with Non24 disorder.

    #52

    Reddit conversation about living in 26-hour days and challenges with sleep disorder diagnosis and treatment.

    #53

    Reddit conversation about sleep patterns and living out of sync with the outside world in 26-hour days.

    #54

    Commenter explains living in 26-hour days and how normal meal times feel the same regardless of actual clock time.

    #55

    Screenshot of an online discussion about living with a 26-hour day and managing out of sync sleep patterns.

    #56

    Reddit conversation about keto diet and circadian rhythm effects related to living in 26-hour days and sleep impact studies.

    #57

    Reddit discussion about circadian rhythm disruption and living out of sync with the outside world’s natural day length.

    #58

    Reddit conversation about symptoms, sleep diary, and advice for living out of sync with the outside world in 26-hour days.

    #59

    Reddit Q&A on living with a 26-hour day cycle discussing melatonin pills and their limited effect on sleep.

    #60

    Screenshot of a Q&A discussing living in 26-hour days and experiencing being out of sync with the outside world.

    #61

    Online Q&A discussing living with 26-hour days and challenges of circadian rhythm disorder phase delay.

    #62

    Screenshot of an online Q&A discussing living with 26-hour days and the impact of daily exercise on sleep quality.

