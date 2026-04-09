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“Israeli Show?”: Fans Know Who To Blame After Euphoria Season 3 Debuts With Rotten Score
Four Euphoria cast members pose at the HBO Max event under the euphoria banner, highlighting the Israeli show debate.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

“Israeli Show?”: Fans Know Who To Blame After Euphoria Season 3 Debuts With Rotten Score

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Euphoria season 3 premieres on April 12, but critics have already given their verdict.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the teen drama’s third installment currently holds a 45% critics’ score, earning a Rotten rating. It also marks the show’s lowest-rated entry, following two Certified Fresh seasons.

The poor reviews sparked a heated social media debate, with fans blaming one star for the show’s apparent fall from grace. However, others were surprised by the show’s Israeli origins and wondered if it had anything to do with the abysmal reception.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Euphoria season 3 debuts with a poor Rotten Tomatoes score, marking the series’ lowest rating.
    • Fans on X blame one of the show’s stars while debating Euphoria’s Israeli origins.
    • Sam Levinson and Zendaya hint that season 3 could be the show’s final installment.

    Fans blame Sydney Sweeney for Euphoria season 3’s poor reviews

    Four female cast members posing at Euphoria season 3 premiere event with HBO Max banner in the background.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    On X, fans were divided over season 3’s critics’ score, with many arguing it wouldn’t affect their opinion of the series.

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    “Who genuinely cares about critics?” one user asked.

    Meanwhile, a section of the fanbase pointed fingers at Sydney Sweeney for the third season’s poor critical reception.

    One person commented, “Sydney is to blame ofc and we’ll still be watching.” 

    “Think this is just part of the Sweeney hate train, or?” a second asked. 

    Young woman holding melting ice cream cone outdoors, representing fans reacting to Israeli show’s Euphoria season 3 score.

    Image credits: HBO

    Over the past few months, the actress, who plays Cassie Howard, has become a controversial figure, which has negatively impacted her public image.

    In January, Sweeney made headlines after reportedly posing with freed Israeli hostages. Social media users called the photo tone-deaf amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

    Euphoria’s Israeli origins surprise fans ahead of season 3 premiere

    Actress from Euphoria season 3 posing at event with colorful backdrop referencing Israeli show and fan reactions.

    Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

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    Euphoria is loosely based on the Israeli teen drama of the same name, created by Ron Leshem and adapted by Sam Levinson, a fact some fans only noticed after reading the show’s description on Rotten Tomatoes

    “Israeli show???” one baffled viewer asked. 

    Given the show’s origins, some fans wondered if Sweeney’s recent controversy had anything to do with the poor reviews.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Israeli show Euphoria and its original creators Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Tmira Yardeni.

    Image credits: anxiouswalk

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    One fan responded, “‘adaptation of the Israeli show’ actually explains SO much.”

    “Just remember, all you liberal donkeys watched a show inspired/based on an Israeli Jewish show,” another added. 

    Two actors posing at Euphoria season 3 premiere with HBO Original logo and rocky backdrop, fans discussing Israeli show blame.

    Image credits: Presley Ann/Getty Images

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    Some fans also blamed Levinson, especially after critics criticized the creative direction of Sweeney’s character in season 3.

    Sweeney’s Cassie becomes an adult content creator in the new episodes, drawing backlash from critics and fans on social media. As a result, some fans doubled down on blaming the actress for the poor reviews.

    Is Euphoria ending with season 3? Sam Levinson and Zendaya weigh in

    Young woman in casual clothes expressing frustration indoors, related to Euphoria season 3 and its rotten score reception.

    Image credits: HBO

    Beyond the negative reception, there has been no shortage of drama surrounding the third season. 

    Following its premiere event, reports of a rift between Zendaya and Sweeney quickly surfaced online. Meanwhile, fans began speculating that the bad reviews could make season 3 the show’s final installment.

    Zendaya sitting alone on a wooden bench looking thoughtful in a dimly lit setting from Euphoria Season 3.

    Image credits: HBO

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    While promoting the upcoming season, Zendaya appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she hinted at the show’s inevitable conclusion. 

    “That closure is coming,” she said.

    Similarly, Levinson told Variety earlier this week that there were currently “no plans” for a fourth season. However, HBO has yet to confirm whether season 3 will indeed be the end for the hit teen drama. 

    Euphoria is currently streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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