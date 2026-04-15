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‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash
Euphoria creator at event and Sydney Sweeney in costume reacting in a dramatic scene from the series.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

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The Euphoria season 3 premiere sparked heavy online backlash against Sydney Sweeney, largely due to her involvement in a controversial storyline.

In the HBO drama’s latest season, Sweeney’s Cassie turns to adult content creation to earn extra income for her upcoming wedding. The plot drew criticism from viewers, who found it problematic and disturbing.

Highlights
  • Euphoria season 3 premiere sparked backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s controversial arc.
  • Sam Levinson addressed criticism in an interview and called the scene intentionally absurd.
  • Fans also target Sweeney’s lingerie brand amid backlash over her appearance in the show.

“This is literally disgusting,” one fan said on X. 

Creator Sam Levinson has now addressed the salacious plotline in a recent interview. 

RELATED:

    Sam Levinson defends Sydney Sweeney’s raunchy Euphoria storyline

    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    In the season 3 premiere, Sweeney’s character was seen posting intimate content online to earn money. Viewers took issue with the actress dressing up like a dog and an infant while creating adult content.

    Amid the backlash, creator Sam Levinson, who holds the sole writing credit for the episode, discussed the storyline in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

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    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

    He argued that the nature of the scenes was intentionally absurd.

    Levinson said Cassie’s outfit was meant to add humor to the scene, which was filmed from her housekeeper’s perspective.

    “What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion — the gag is to jump out, to break the wall,” he said. 

    In a separate interview with The New York Times, Levinson said the controversial plot was intended to highlight the “combination of her desperation and need for validation,” albeit with a humorous undertone.

    Fans troll Sydney Sweeney’s lingerie brand after Euphoria appearance

    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: HBO

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    Following the episode’s release, Sweeney faced heavy online backlash, with many fans blaming the actress for the third season’s poor critical reception.

    Sweeney’s lingerie brand, SYRN, also received criticism after allegedly appearing on the show. According to some fans, the brown corset she wore in the controversial puppy play scene was designed by Sweeney’s own company. 

    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: HBO

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    After learning about SYRN’s involvement, fans renewed their criticism of Sweeney and targeted her brand with insulting comments on X.

    “Oh, so that’s why she’s willing to degrade herself in front of the camera,” one user said.

    A second person commented, “Yes, we can tell it’s her brand bc it doesn’t fit & looks to be poor quality lmao.”

    “It doesn’t even fit her properly, abysmal marketing,” a third user stated. 

    Euphoria season 3’s biggest creative change explained by Sam Levinson

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    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

    Aside from the controversial content-creation storyline centered on Sweeney, the third season has also received criticism for its music. 

    Ahead of the season 3 premiere, composer Labrinth announced that his music would not be featured on the soundtrack. Instead, Hans Zimmer was chosen as his replacement. 

    Given that Labrinth’s music has been integral to the HBO series since its inception, fans were baffled by the behind-the-scenes change.

    Euphoria would be nothing without him,” one fan said of Labrinth’s exit on X.

    Another added, “The soul of euphoria is not there anymore??”

    ‘Euphoria’ Creator Breaks Silence On Sydney Sweeney’s Raunchy Storyline Amid Backlash

    Image credits: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

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    In an interview with The Rolling Stone, Sam Levinson addressed Labrinth’s exit, describing him as “an incredible collaborator.” However, he was vague about why the composer left the series.

    “I don’t know,” he said. 

    On social media, Labrinth seemingly responded to Levinson’s comments, hinting at a fallout with the showrunner.

    “When I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me, but I don’t let people treat me like sh*t,” he said.

    The show’s third season is expected to run for eight episodes, with new chapters dropping weekly on Sundays.

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    Euphoria is streaming on HBO Max.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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