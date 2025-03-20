“Cat In Play Mode”: 97 Hilarious Memes That Capture Feline Attitude Perfectly
The unique relationship between humans and cats began over 10,000 years ago. It started out of convenience, as people became more settled and needed pest control for their homes and crop storage. However, over time, their bond evolved into something special that has continued to grow for tens of thousands of years. To honor the beautiful connection between humans and felines, we have a list of some of the most adorable and funniest memes collected by the ‘Cats In Play Mode’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that you got a kick out of.
All Powerful
Looks Like A Dream Come True
Emo Kitty
Previously, Bored Panda was lucky enough to get in touch with cat behavior specialists Stephen Quandt and Molly DeVoss as well as the host of The Community Cats podcast, Stacy LeBaron, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the interesting creatures that cats are and, most importantly, what fascinates them about these animals the most.
"Everything about them fascinates me. Particularly knowing that they are predators and yet can bond so deeply with us while remaining predators at heart and in truth," said Quandt.
Give Her Everything
Twins
The Prophecy Is True
Now pick that lovely cat up (if you can catch it), and take it 1) home, 2) to the vet, and 3) home again.
Whereas LeBaron became captivated by cats because of their versatility. "They can be barn cats, working cats in warehouses, they can be therapy cats, they can be house cats, they can be adventure cats. Society has made dogs "man's best friend," but cats can be anyone's best friend."
So Dramatic
Orange Cat Behavior
Meanwhile, DeVoss said their process of evolution and ability to adapt is something to be truly admired. "They’ve carved out a niche in human society while keeping their independence intact. Some researchers argue cats aren’t fully domesticated because they can survive independently of humans. But others point out that their behavior and genetics have changed enough to qualify as domestication. I think it’s a little of both. They’re domesticated on their own terms."
Pawgreens
The Dog Did It
Baby girl blames Melvin all the time. I see through her lies.
Apple Bottom Jeans
The dust will make her sneeze. She needs to be somewhere not as dusty, like your arms.
The experts also enthusiastically agreed to share some of the less-known facts about felines because who doesn’t love coming across a good cat fact? Quandt told us that only two out of 42 species raise their tails to greet others. And that despite the common belief that cats are nocturnal (the most active at night), they are actually their most at dawn and dusk, making them crepuscular creatures.
Feed Me, Hooman
Sam Is My Spirit Animal
"They are also polyphasic sleepers, which just means they take lots of naps. Cats also have three eyelids, the third being the nictitating membrane that is protective of their eyes but which can also be seen in sick cats," he additionally shared.
Stop Being Shellfish And Share
Lick the sauce off one and clumsily knock it off the table. Be sure to take the shell near the tail off; I don't want her to hack it up on someone's shoes.
Makes Sense
Some of the most interesting cat facts that DeVoss shared with us are that cats, just like humans, have blood types and their fur gets static-charged in dry or cold weather, which makes them pick up dust and dander more easily. She also mentioned that felines have a strong “place memory,” which means that they better remember where objects are rather than what they look like. “It’s also why they can seem puzzled if you rearrange the furniture,” she explained.
Purritos
We Don't Deserve Cats 🥹
She has a stash and is bringing you her treasure to help you get better.
She's Just A Baby
Some other cat facts that DeVoss shared that are no less fascinating include the following:
- Hissing is a defensive body language. It is an expression of fear, stress, or discomfort of a threatened cat communicating “stay away.”
- Your house cat’s physical appearance and sensory systems are almost identical to their wild counterparts.
- Cats are unique amongst domestic species in that they have evolved from a solitary ancestral species.
- Cats may yawn as a way to end confrontation with another animal.
This Cat Has Been Hogging The Brain Cell
If I Fits, I Sits Level 1,000
"What Am I Doing With My Lives."
Lastly, we couldn’t let go of the experts without asking for some advice for cat owners. LeBaron recommended avoiding free-feeding cats (letting them eat whenever they want) and setting some money aside for any pet-related emergencies. "Feed mainly wet food and use dry food as treats. It will help with weight issues and the overall health of the cats. Also, veterinary care is expensive so make sure you have an emergency fund ready for any cat emergencies you may have."
I'd Hire Them
"You've Got To Be Kitten Me!"
It Really Is
DeVoss’s piece of advice for cat owners was to steer clever of punishments. "It simply doesn’t work. Punishing a cat just erodes your relationship because most cat behavior, even nuisance behaviors, are natural to them; they don’t understand why you have gone "crazy." Bottom line: Don’t tell your cat “no!”, show it what you want it to do instead."
The Story Of My Life
Sibling Rivalry
Here, Kitty, Kitty
If I Fits, I Sits
"Have A Seat."
*knocks Food Off Counter*
Typical Cat Behavior
As You Should
Just Another Day At The Vet
How Dare You
Secret Lives
How Rude 😠
A Hot Date
I've Got My Eye On You
"Someone, Please Help!"
Pspspsps
Wednesday Was A Good Day For Otto
Meowchanic
Spicy Cookies
He's A Mail Purrier
That's Enough ✋️
A Distinguished Gentleman
Santa Claws
Felines don't take those words lightly. Santa is lucky he only got swatted in the wig.
Purrfessional
Genius 😂
You might get a gift of appreciation on your newly made bed.