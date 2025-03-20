ADVERTISEMENT

The unique relationship between humans and cats began over 10,000 years ago. It started out of convenience, as people became more settled and needed pest control for their homes and crop storage. However, over time, their bond evolved into something special that has continued to grow for tens of thousands of years. To honor the beautiful connection between humans and felines, we have a list of some of the most adorable and funniest memes collected by the ‘Cats In Play Mode’ Instagram account. Scroll down to find them and make sure to upvote the ones that you got a kick out of.

#1

All Powerful

Cat in play mode surrounded by rainbow light, looking mischievous in a cluttered room with a humorous caption above.

catsinplaymode Report

    #2

    Looks Like A Dream Come True

    Cats lounging in a garden with catnip, humorously captioned about mosquito prevention gone wrong.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #3

    Emo Kitty

    Calico kitten with smudged markings, humorously captioned about feline attitude in play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    oh god she's gonna start singing I Dreamed A Dream isn't she

    Previously, Bored Panda was lucky enough to get in touch with cat behavior specialists Stephen Quandt and Molly DeVoss as well as the host of The Community Cats podcast, Stacy LeBaron, who kindly agreed to tell us more about the interesting creatures that cats are and, most importantly, what fascinates them about these animals the most. 

    "Everything about them fascinates me. Particularly knowing that they are predators and yet can bond so deeply with us while remaining predators at heart and in truth," said Quandt.
    #4

    Give Her Everything

    Cat in play mode ignores three dishes, seeking the mysterious fourth option.

    NoreenMasud Report

    #5

    Twins

    Person in white socks sitting next to a black and white cat in play mode on the floor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #6

    The Prophecy Is True

    Cat in play mode next to a wall with a black cat mural, captioned "His arrival was foretold in the ancient mural."

    catsinplaymode Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Now pick that lovely cat up (if you can catch it), and take it 1) home, 2) to the vet, and 3) home again.

    Whereas LeBaron became captivated by cats because of their versatility. "They can be barn cats, working cats in warehouses, they can be therapy cats, they can be house cats, they can be adventure cats. Society has made dogs "man's best friend," but cats can be anyone's best friend."
    #7

    Image of a humorous cat meme; a tweet describes a cat seemingly ringing a doorbell, capturing a playful feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #8

    So Dramatic

    Cat in play mode meme featuring a feline skeleton beside an empty bowl on a wooden floor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #9

    Orange Cat Behavior

    Cat in play mode dipping belly into water bowl, displaying quirky drinking behavior.

    catsinplaymode Report

    Meanwhile, DeVoss said their process of evolution and ability to adapt is something to be truly admired. "They’ve carved out a niche in human society while keeping their independence intact. Some researchers argue cats aren’t fully domesticated because they can survive independently of humans. But others point out that their behavior and genetics have changed enough to qualify as domestication. I think it’s a little of both. They’re domesticated on their own terms."

    #10

    Pawgreens

    Cat in play mode hiding inside a cardboard box labeled "violence store" with a humorous caption above.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #11

    The Dog Did It

    Cat in play mode lying beside a fallen Christmas tree with blue lights, humorously pretending innocence.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #12

    Apple Bottom Jeans

    Kitten playfully sitting in cowboy boot next to a person in a garage scenario.

    catsinplaymode Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The dust will make her sneeze. She needs to be somewhere not as dusty, like your arms.

    The experts also enthusiastically agreed to share some of the less-known facts about felines because who doesn’t love coming across a good cat fact? Quandt told us that only two out of 42 species raise their tails to greet others. And that despite the common belief that cats are nocturnal (the most active at night), they are actually their most at dawn and dusk, making them crepuscular creatures.

    #13

    Cat in play mode sitting in an empty grape soda box, being carried around comfortably indoors.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #14

    Feed Me, Hooman

    Bronze sculpture of a cat in play mode on a human head, humorously titled "Hooman, Get Up," 4th Century BC stylization.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #15

    Sam Is My Spirit Animal

    Cat eyes food from behind stairs, in playful mood, highlighting classic feline curiosity and attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    "They are also polyphasic sleepers, which just means they take lots of naps. Cats also have three eyelids, the third being the nictitating membrane that is protective of their eyes but which can also be seen in sick cats," he additionally shared.
    #16

    Stop Being Shellfish And Share

    Cat in play mode, staring eagerly at a bowl of shrimp on a table, with strawberries in the foreground.

    catsinplaymode Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Lick the sauce off one and clumsily knock it off the table. Be sure to take the shell near the tail off; I don't want her to hack it up on someone's shoes.

    #17

    Tweet about a boyfriend's transition to a devoted cat person, humorously cooking fish for their feline companions.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #18

    Makes Sense

    Ginger cat sitting in underwear between feet on a tiled floor, embodying a playful feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #19

    Purritos

    Cats in nested bunk beds, humorously capturing feline attitude in a play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #20

    We Don't Deserve Cats 🥹

    Black cat in play mode, surrounded by bottle caps, sitting at a door on a carpeted floor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    She has a stash and is bringing you her treasure to help you get better.

    #21

    She's Just A Baby

    Cat in play mode riding a rocking horse, surrounded by toys, showcasing its playful attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    Some other cat facts that DeVoss shared that are no less fascinating include the following: 

    1. Hissing is a defensive body language. It is an expression of fear, stress, or discomfort of a threatened cat communicating “stay away.”
    2. Your house cat’s physical appearance and sensory systems are almost identical to their wild counterparts.
    3. Cats are unique amongst domestic species in that they have evolved from a solitary ancestral species.
    4. Cats may yawn as a way to end confrontation with another animal.
    #22

    This Cat Has Been Hogging The Brain Cell

    Orange cat humorously sits by a door, embodying playful feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #23

    If I Fits, I Sits Level 1,000

    Cat lounging on hangers in closet, playfully causing fur-lined pants.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #24

    "What Am I Doing With My Lives."

    Cat in play mode lying on its back atop cabinets, with paws up, staring at the ceiling.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #25

    I'd Hire Them

    Three cats in play mode in a bathroom, ready to hunt a moth.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #26

    "You've Got To Be Kitten Me!"

    Cat in play mode, lying on the floor with a funny, proud expression, as if laughing at its own joke.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #27

    It Really Is

    A person snuggling a relaxed cat, labeled "Self care is putting your face on a very soft cat."

    catsinplaymode Report

    DeVoss’s piece of advice for cat owners was to steer clever of punishments. "It simply doesn’t work. Punishing a cat just erodes your relationship because most cat behavior, even nuisance behaviors, are natural to them; they don’t understand why you have gone "crazy." Bottom line: Don’t tell your cat “no!”, show it what you want it to do instead."
    #28

    The Story Of My Life

    Cat in play mode ignores bed, lies on a paper towel on the floor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #29

    Sibling Rivalry

    Cat in play mode, sitting upright on hind legs with a puzzled face, another cat playfully paws at it in a doorway.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #30

    Here, Kitty, Kitty

    A blue hand reaching out from a laptop screen towards a cat, capturing feline attitude humorously.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #31

    Orange cat in play mode, lying on the carpet with a dollar bill, looking intently at the camera.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #32

    If I Fits, I Sits

    Cat in play mode sitting in a frying pan on a stove, humorously capturing feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #33

    "Have A Seat."

    A black cat sitting in a bathroom by a toilet and litter box, embodying cat in play mode with a humorous attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #34

    Two cats in play mode perched on a ladder, ignoring the nearby cat tree.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #35

    *knocks Food Off Counter*

    Cat in play mode dressed as a McDonald's employee with cups and a bag at a window, capturing a humorous feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #36

    Typical Cat Behavior

    Cat in play mode: paw prints on fresh paint crossing road lines humorously.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #37

    As You Should

    A snow-covered cat with a grumpy face looks inside through a glass door, embodying feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #38

    Just Another Day At The Vet

    Fluffy gray cat with mischievous expression, sitting by a black bag, embodying hilarious feline attitude in play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #39

    How Dare You

    Four cats on a couch, wide-eyed and startled, capturing the funny essence of feline attitude in play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #40

    Secret Lives

    Two tweets about a cat in play mode, visiting a kebab shop and an elderly couple for treats.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #41

    How Rude 😠

    Black cat lounging on a kitchen counter, looking annoyed, capturing feline attitude perfectly.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #42

    A Hot Date

    Cat in play mode, staring at pizza cooking in oven, with humorous meme text about having "plans."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #43

    I've Got My Eye On You

    Orange cat with a humorous expression, sitting on a couch in play mode, expressing feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #44

    "Someone, Please Help!"

    Cat in play mode humorously worried about person in bathtub, showing feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #45

    Pspspsps

    Person mimicking a crawling pose, resembling a playful cat approach. Text reads: "Me approaching the stray cat on the street."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #46

    Wednesday Was A Good Day For Otto

    Cat in play mode with a feeding schedule chart and a funny caption about multiple feedings by roommates.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #47

    Meowchanic

    Cat in play mode, wearing a red shirt, humorously pretending to fix a car tire with a wrench.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #48

    Spicy Cookies

    Cat in play mode, playfully attacking a finger through a clear almond cookie box on a kitchen counter.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #49

    He's A Mail Purrier

    Orange cat in play mode dressed as a postal worker with a blue shirt and mailbag, sitting on a kitchen counter.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #50

    That's Enough ✋️

    Man smiling and gently gripping someone's wrist, capturing a cat in play mode humorously.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #51

    A Distinguished Gentleman

    Cute kitten in a festive sweater at a shelter, embodying a playful cat in play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #52

    Santa Claws

    Cat in play mode swats at Santa, surrounded by festive decorations and amused people.

    catsinplaymode Report

    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Felines don't take those words lightly. Santa is lucky he only got swatted in the wig.

    #53

    Purrfessional

    A cat in play mode, sitting on a carpet, humorously regarded as a “fellow industry professional” by pest control.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #54

    Genius 😂

    Cat in play mode, sitting inside a black trash bin with a humorous text overlay about changing bedsheets quickly.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #55

    Fluffy cat hiding behind blinds, with fur sticking through, humorously illustrating feline play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #56

    A person kisses a grumpy cat on the head, capturing feline attitude in a humorous moment.

    catsinplaymode Report

    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    "I'd unalive you but you can use the can opener so... "

    #57

    Sleep With One Eye Open

    Cat in play mode: A tabby in a car before and after a vet visit, expressing distinct attitudes.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #58

    Don't Mind If I Do

    Orange cat in play mode, reaching for cheese on a table, with a curious expression.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #59

    iPad Cat

    Cat in play mode inside a yurt, intently watching an iPad on a wooden table.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #60

    I'd Follow Him Without Hesitation

    Cat in play mode with a sign saying "Garage Sale!! Follow Me!" on its back.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #61

    She's Keeping It Warm

    Cat in play mode guarding pizza boxes on a stove with a fierce expression.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #62

    Cat-Ivity Scene

    Cat in playful mode, lounging in a manger with a baby doll on the floor nearby.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #63

    Locked In

    Close-up of a cat in play mode, eyes widened, ready to pounce with text: "Target locked. Attack in 3... 2... 1."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #64

    "Look What I Can Do"

    Cat in play mode shredding shower curtain in a bathroom; looking playful yet mischievous.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #65

    That's Such A Cat Thing To Do

    Text post humorously highlighting a cat's playful attitude by unexpectedly returning home.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #66

    "I'm Just Resting My Eyes"

    Sleeping cat on couch with text about feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #67

    (C)law Enforcement

    Cat in play mode lounging on a SWAT team member lying on grass, capturing a humorous feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #68

    Cahtzee

    Cat in play mode, sitting at a table with Yahtzee dice, scorecard, pen, and a drink, looking intently at the game.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #69

    This Deserves A Purrlitzer

    Cat in play mode reading a handmade newspaper while sitting in a litter box, showcasing feline humor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #70

    Meowchelangelo

    Black cat in play mode, lounging on a blanket, gazes at a sandwich on a table, humorously captioned as a Renaissance painting.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #71

    All The Time

    Man smiling at phone, captioned "Twas a cat," depicting the humor of a cat in play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #72

    Testing My Patience

    Bird on the beach meme, labeled "My cat" over bird and "That" near water, capturing classic cat play mode humor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #73

    Cat in play mode with chicks on its back, humorously captioned as having "chickenpox" in an office setting.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #74

    The Best Therapy

    Marge Simpson surrounded by playful cats in a yard, serving them food with a smile.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #75

    That Or A Hair Tie

    A single cat kibble floats in a clean water bowl, humorously capturing a typical feline play mode moment.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #76

    Accurate

    Two cats by a Christmas tree; one sitting still and the other in play mode, knocking down decorations.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #77

    This Is The Real Me

    Cat in play mode wearing a studded collar, with text: "It's not a phase, mom."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #78

    Orange Cat Behavior

    Kitten in play mode, nipping at a man's leg, showcasing feline humor.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #79

    & Poop Scooper 😂

    Old man with stern face, captioned "Don't lecture me," humorously depicting cats in play mode attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #80

    Winnie The Pooh

    A fluffy cat with shaved hindquarters after surgery, sitting on a carpet, captioned humorously about having "no pants."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #81

    Doesn't Look Sorry 😂

    Black cat looking playful, posing next to a card with its own photo, capturing a humorous feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #82

    Paperwork Is Hard

    Kitten in play mode, exhausted on shredded paper and toilet roll, enjoying a nap.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #83

    Nta

    Cat humor meme about guarding the bathroom and roommate dynamics at 3AM.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #84

    It's Always The Orange Cats

    Cats in play mode, creating a flour mess on the floor with a funny caption about squaring up.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #85

    Must Hate Mondays

    "Wanted poster to borrow an orange cat for a playful lasagna dinner with kids, ensuring feline care and return."

    catsinplaymode Report

    #86

    The Inside Water Doesn't Taste Like Bird

    Cat in play mode, standing by a birdbath, humorously licking the water with a mischievous expression.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #87

    Scaredy Cat

    Cat startled from rest, caught in playful surprise mode on a desk with scattered papers.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #88

    If I Fits, I Sits

    Cat in play mode, sitting humorously on a carton of eggs in the kitchen.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #89

    We Know Whose Side The Cat Is On

    White cat staring intensely from a couch next to a smartphone, embodying the perfect feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #90

    Square Up 👊

    Two men mock fighting outdoors with text about cat in play mode, capturing feline attitude humorously.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #91

    Emotional Support Cat

    A black cat sits on the bathroom floor, paw resting on a person's foot, showcasing typical feline play mode.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #92

    Priorities Are Straight

    A fluffy cat on a stone path with fallen leaves, capturing classic feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #93

    Supurrvising

    Black cat peeking through a circular opening, playfully watching from above.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #94

    This Is My Life

    Cat's playful manipulation: humorous meme about giving in to feline demands for treats.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #95

    Cat in play mode, peeking through blinds with a silhouette on the curtain, showcasing feline curiosity and mischief.

    catsinplaymode Report

    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    and they seem to do it only in rental units so you lose your deposit :-(

    #96

    The Green Is A Little Generous 😂

    Pie chart with a tiny green section for socializing and large blue for seeing cat pics.

    catsinplaymode Report

    #97

    "What An Ugly Kitchen."

    Fluffy cat giving a disapproving look through a door in a garden, perfectly capturing feline attitude.

    catsinplaymode Report

