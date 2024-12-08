ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have that one piece of media that has gotten them through a tough time. For me, it's the 1950 movie Harvey with James Stewart. In it, his character Elwood P. Dowd says: "For years I was smart. I recommend pleasant." It's much more gratifying to risk being corny but stay kind.

The Internet craves kindness as well. That's why accounts like "Wholesome Meets The Internet" are taking the online world by storm. We've got another edition of feel-good stories from this trusted page, so, stop waiting around and treat yourself to some high-quality wholesomeness, Pandas!