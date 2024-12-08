ADVERTISEMENT

Many people have that one piece of media that has gotten them through a tough time. For me, it's the 1950 movie Harvey with James Stewart. In it, his character Elwood P. Dowd says: "For years I was smart. I recommend pleasant." It's much more gratifying to risk being corny but stay kind.

The Internet craves kindness as well. That's why accounts like "Wholesome Meets The Internet" are taking the online world by storm. We've got another edition of feel-good stories from this trusted page, so, stop waiting around and treat yourself to some high-quality wholesomeness, Pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

@Nicolsonraea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Jason Heeris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just wait until some poor unsuspecting teacher casually mentions the word 'atom' in school .... the poor soul isn't going to know what avalanche of information has hit them.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#3

@jamestalarico Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lilybdcsa avatar
Lilybdcsa
Lilybdcsa
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this? My husband's insulin is still expensive -- over $400. We get a reduced price because of our income through Lilly. Without that help, we couldn't afford it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT

The world is tough at the moment for some Pandas. Seasonal depression might be kicking in for those in the Northern Hemisphere, traditional media keeps bombarding us with negative news, and the stress of buying all the holiday presents isn't helping in any way.

It's important to maintain a positive outlook and keep our mental well-being in mind. But how do we do that without stepping into delulu territory? Positivity is good, but, as folks say, too much of a good thing can bite us in our rears sometimes.
#4

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

theblogofeternalstench Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

@kiiimdaaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

While we probably all want to feel good all the time, that's not how being a person works. Being positive and keeping a good attitude is always better than wallowing in self-pity and depression, but we shouldn't forget that it's also okay to feel sadness, anger, disappointment, and even anxiety from time to time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Reynolds, PhD, describes toxic positivity for the ADAA as encouraging statements that should minimize painful emotions. Toxic positivity is about being unrealistically optimistic without taking into account the circumstances of a situation.
#7

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

@AskDoctorNate Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Some signs of toxic positivity can be feeling guilty about being sad or angry, hiding or disguising these sorts of difficult emotions, or relying on positive quotes about hard situations. People who engage in toxic positivity might start ignoring their real-life problems like financial difficulties. They also might be inappropriately positive when it comes to comforting others and dismissing their feelings.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST


#12

@Coll3enG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Kendra Cherry, MSEd, writes that positive thinking can be good for us but that toxic positivity "rejects all difficult emotions in favor of a cheerful and often falsely positive façade." For example, feeling sad and disappointed about not getting a job is normal. You can give yourself time to grieve this opportunity you think you had in the bag; life isn't always "good vibes only."

ADVERTISEMENT
#13

AdorableImplement921 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

@itsmeloly_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Psychologist Konstantin Lukin, PhD, claims that suppressing negative emotions only makes them bigger and worse. "Avoiding negative emotions reinforces this idea: Because you avoid feeling them, you tell yourself that you don’t need to pay attention to them. While you are trapped in this cycle, these emotions become bigger and more significant as they remain unprocessed."
#16

@andykesson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

@vminpartae Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Lukin also invites us not to divide emotions into 'good' and 'bad.' Yes, some of them make us feel good and others make us feel bad, but all emotions perform a function. They help us make sense of things. If you're sad about leaving a workplace, it probably means that you're going to miss it; you might've made some friends there and have some nice memories.
#19

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Sometimes, when we comfort or encourage people, we might veer into the toxic positivity realm. We say things like "Everything happens for a reason" and "You have to look for the silver lining." Clinical psychologist Jamie Long told CNN that this kind of talk dismisses the person's feelings. 

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rachaelmccann avatar
Child of the Stars
Child of the Stars
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There's a security guard at our grocery store that buys a whole bunch of the $2 Hot Wheels cars when he gets paid, then stands at the entrance as a greeter and hands them out to the kids as they walk in. My son has significantly grown his collection just because of this man!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

We try to offer perspective, but what people need when they're down is validation. Long and her colleague Samara Quintero offer some things to say to truly comfort someone else, like "This is really hard, I'm thinking of you" or "I'm here for you, good or bad."

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

@asausagehastwo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

@metacryptomemes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

"Sometimes we just need to say 'Yeah, me too,' or 'That makes total sense,'" Long explained further. "It's allowing someone to express something that's authentic, even if it's uncomfortable or even if it's hard to hear." Basically, it's better to offer a person a shoulder to cry on than try to solve their problems.
#28

@JJ_Denhollander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

We don't want you to be toxically positive, Pandas, but we'd love for you to have a good minute or two while scrolling through some wholesome stories. Let us know which ones touched you the most by upvoting them! And if you'd like more posts from the "Wholesome Meets The Internet" page, head over hereherehere, and here!
#31

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#35

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
manic_mama avatar
Manic Mama
Manic Mama
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope he was allowed to stay until the end of the party.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#56

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#62

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#63

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#65

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#66

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#67

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#68

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#69

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#70

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#72

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#73

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

wholesomemeettheinternet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!