Not everyone is a fan of surprises, understandably, but there’s nothing better than a pleasant surprise. Expecting standstill traffic when you’re running late for work and being blessed with all green lights and not another car in sight, finding flowers and chocolates on your desk that your partner got for you “just because,” or finding out that your best friend will be in town for your birthday can easily make your day. Many of us are taught to hope for the best yet expect the worst, and thankfully, all of the posts on this list don’t disappoint when it comes to providing the best possible outcomes.

The Unexpectedly Wholesome subreddit has a simple concept: members share things that end up being, well, unexpectedly sweet! And clearly, Redditors can’t get enough, as the group has 210k members, or simply people as they call themselves, and is full of uplifting posts about anything and everything. Many of these pics have the potential to be sad, hateful, disappointing or terrifying, yet they all take a quick turn and end up bringing pure joy to readers.