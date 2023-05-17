A warm puppy snoring in your lap, the scent of freshly baked cinnamon rolls filling your home and a pair of wool socks your grandmother knitted for you as a Christmas present. We all love wholesome content, so if your day is in need of some virtual sunshine, pandas, we’ve got the perfect list for you down below.

We’ve gathered some of the most uplifting and heartwarming posts from the Unexpectedly Wholesome subreddit, so you can spend the next few minutes restoring your faith in humanity. Enjoying these pics with surprisingly sweet twists, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to brighten someone else’s day with!

#1

Such A Cute Moment For Them To Have

Such A Cute Moment For Them

#2

Good Husband

Good Husband

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
how did he say something that usually is offensive in such a cute way? bless him

#3

Friendly Thing In Unfriendly Times

Friendly Thing In Unfriendly Times

Not everyone is a fan of surprises, understandably, but there’s nothing better than a pleasant surprise. Expecting standstill traffic when you’re running late for work and being blessed with all green lights and not another car in sight, finding flowers and chocolates on your desk that your partner got for you “just because,” or finding out that your best friend will be in town for your birthday can easily make your day. Many of us are taught to hope for the best yet expect the worst, and thankfully, all of the posts on this list don’t disappoint when it comes to providing the best possible outcomes.

The Unexpectedly Wholesome subreddit has a simple concept: members share things that end up being, well, unexpectedly sweet! And clearly, Redditors can’t get enough, as the group has 210k members, or simply people as they call themselves, and is full of uplifting posts about anything and everything. Many of these pics have the potential to be sad, hateful, disappointing or terrifying, yet they all take a quick turn and end up bringing pure joy to readers.
#4

Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes

Duolingo Can Be Good Sometimes

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
NO WAY! I congratulate all my 1 taken female friend, where is my soulmate??

#5

❤️

❤️

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Yes! BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse,) are an amazing organization! You can find some really heartwarming stories about them on YouTube.

#6

Unexpectedly Wholesome

Unexpectedly Wholesome

Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Hey, just like in the movie "Saved!" where (spoilers) they send this poor guy off to a special detention centre for "correction" and he falls in love with his roommate.

As I’m sure you know, pandas, we love wholesome content here at Bored Panda. Whether it’s adorable photos of baby animals or sweet pics of elderly people standing up for gay and trans rights, these kinds of pics will always be precious. But the word ‘wholesome’ hasn’t always been a compliment, so Sadiba Hasan wrote a piece for The New York Times discussing when this word became a term of endearment for Gen Zers. Apparently, the word started gaining popularity in 2018 and peaked in September 2020.

But when Celeste Scott referred to the content at the lifestyle blog The Good Trade as “wholesome” during a meeting in 2019, she learned that her colleagues had a negative connotation with the word. “Maybe before, ‘wholesome' was used to describe something a little more conservative,” she told The New York Times. But nowadays, especially amongst the youngest generation, wholesome is not associated with outdated, traditional family values and virtues, but rather linked with kindness, positivity, sincerity and anything cute.
#7

❤️

❤️

Roger9er
Roger9er
OMG the book from my (and probably many, many others') youth!

#8

Well This Took Off

Well This Took Off

Roger9er
Roger9er
What a nonsense, I clearly date the best woman in the world. Pfff.

#9

Wholesome Hints

Wholesome Hints

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
glad to know you're together for 6 years, here's to another 6!

Perhaps part of the reason Gen Z has decided to cling onto the term wholesome is because of their positivity overall. One 2022 study interviewing college undergraduates found that this young generation highly values optimism and contributing to social change. So it’s not surprising that Gen Z would also be a huge fan of “wholesome” memes and pics that promote gay rights, disability rights, taking care of the planet and anything else that makes us feel warm and fuzzy. Especially in times of turmoil, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, this content can be a welcomed escape for young people to dive into the world of all things wholesome. 

#10

Such A Cutie

Such A Cutie

nobodyever
nobodyever
Happy little accidents - Bob Ross

#11

Thanks Tim, Very Cool

Thanks Tim, Very Cool

#12

Blessed_rain

Blessed_rain

martin734
martin734
My dog hates the rain and has to be actually carried out of my house if it is raining at walk time.

Millennial memes of the early 2010s were often full of dark humor and sarcasm, but we live in a very different world now. “Sometimes those ironic and satirical memes are too heavy-handed, and they go into things that, at a certain point, it’s not really a joke anymore,” Enzo Luna, a 22-year-old communications consultant, told The New York Times, noting that he particularly loves watching cute cat videos. “I really enjoy seeing that type of content as opposed to people making fun of others.” We’re in an age where young people are increasingly valuing social justice and kindness, and it’s reflected in what’s popular online.
#13

Two Really Cool Guys. This Made Me Smile

Two Really Cool Guys. This Made Me Smile

Rifdoule
Rifdoule
Had a f**k off Rebecca auroa to it.

#14

Yea Pretty Much

Yea Pretty Much

#15

He Wanted His Dad Home

He Wanted His Dad Home

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Doggo knows how to play his humans. A cuddle day with dad was worth a vet visit, which says something.

Constance Grady also wrote a piece for Vox explaining how she has seen the word wholesome undergo a complete revival in the past couple of decades. Gone are the days where the word signified being behind the times and reminding people of their grandparents (in a bad way); today, being wholesome is aspirational. Anything from snacks we buy at the grocery store to music we listen to on Spotify can be wholesome, and many of this comes in direct opposition to the alt-right movement that gained traction online around 2014. “Part of the way the alt-right spreads its message is through internet trolling. When it is ascendant, the internet landscape around it starts to feel more than a little toxic,” Grady writes. “And wholesomeness becomes an appealing escape.”
#16

No You’re Crying

No You're Crying

Jan Hyde
Jan Hyde
Except that is a fake review, it duplicated with slight variations over and over again.

#17

Surprisingly Wholesome Unsolicited Dms!

Surprisingly Wholesome Unsolicited Dms!

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
absolutely worth the risk of seeing a richard's nickname

#18

Meet Max - The Goodest Of Good Boys

Meet Max - The Goodest Of Good Boys

Former BuzzFeed staff writer Natalya Lobanova also told Vox that, “Wholesome memes will always do well after something devastating (Trump, Brexit, whatever) because in those moments, people crave to be reminded of good things, and to simply just switch off from feeling uneasy or angry.” It seems like we have barely had a break from bad news in recent years, with school shootings, war, the pandemic, inflation and much more. So can we really blame anyone for wanting to have a few minutes of peace, intaking refreshing, wholesome content? 
#19

Well That's Pretty Unexpected

Well That's Pretty Unexpected

#20

Pizza Time

Pizza Time

nobodyever
nobodyever
It's so tasty it's a crime :)

#21

Spooky And Wholesome

Spooky And Wholesome

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
i hope the cat is also a vampire so they can be eternally together

If you’re feeling deprived of wholesome moments in your own life, remember that they likely appear more often than you realize, you just might have to train yourself to be on the lookout for them. “I imagine it like a nutrient deficiency; my fingernails are brittle when I’m not taking my calcium supplements regularly,” Emily Torres writes for The Good Trade, explaining why we’re all craving something wholesome. “Likewise, my heart gets brittle when I forget to practice presence—to slow down and smell the clean fur of a sun-drenched puppy. (Is there any other smell that matters?) Wholesome moments are everywhere, if only we’ll pay attention.”
#22

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

Roger9er
Roger9er
Nothing easier than to judge.

#23

Even Thanos Is Impressed

Even Thanos Is Impressed

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
oh lord that's so sweet. That reminds me of a mom who charged her son rent and secreetly kept everything so he could have savings when he went for his own house

#24

Surprisingly Wholesome

Surprisingly Wholesome

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
and that's one of the 46354926534 reasons why nurses are incredible

The great thing about ingesting uplifting content is that you can find whatever you love the most and dive deep into that wholesome hole. Perhaps videos of fluffy bunnies are right up your alley, or maybe you’re more interested in satisfying cooking videos on TikTok where the chef tells stories about their own life while perfectly chopping veggies and crafting warm, comforting meals. Whatever it is that brings you joy, make time for it. And be cognizant of media you in take that has the opposite effect as well, such as toxic reality TV or depressing news programs. Life is about balance, and we can stay informed without missing out on the wholesome joys in life.   
#25

You're A Human Being

You're A Human Being

#26

Not All TV Is Dark And Full Of Terrors

Not All TV Is Dark And Full Of Terrors

#27

This Made My Day

This Made My Day

The world can easily become an overwhelming and scary place, with doom and gloom filling news outlets everywhere. But we hope you’re enjoying this little breath of fresh, wholesome air, pandas. Keep upvoting the pics that restore your faith in humanity, and feel free to share even more wholesome stories in the comments below. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article featuring unexpectedly wholesome content, we’ve got the perfect list for you right here
#28

Good Parenting

Good Parenting

#29

Romantic 🥰

Romantic 🥰

saltypancakes
saltypancakes
I hope they live happily ever after <3

#30

That Turned Out Wholesome

That Turned Out Wholesome

#31

Time To Paint Me!

Time To Paint Me!

#32

Questing

Questing

Ginger Ghost
Ginger Ghost
well that was a rollercoaster 😂

#33

Florida Man In A Wholesome Context. It's A Christmas Miracle

Florida Man In A Wholesome Context. It's A Christmas Miracle

Roger9er
Roger9er
All managers should do that. I don't care how expensive it gets, haha!

#34

Count Me In

Count Me In

#35

Wholesome Granny

Wholesome Granny

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
I'm a 54 year old American, and I'll rock out with you, Granny!

#36

Best Things In Life Are Simple!

Best Things In Life Are Simple!

Roger9er
Roger9er
I hope to see you too there, mate.

#37

Kevin's Vacuume

Kevin's Vacuume

#38

Very Wholesome Community Lifting Someone Up :)

Very Wholesome Community Lifting Someone Up :)

#39

Take That, Rage Bait!

Take That, Rage Bait!

#40

On A Post About A Kid Having 82 Science Questions To Do Over Spring Break, There Were More Funny Ones Too (R/Mildyinfuriating)

On A Post About A Kid Having 82

#41

This Made Me Smile

This Made Me Smile

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
i saved a stuffed zebra from traffic yesterday and someone honked because i went to the middle of the street. From now on i'll assume they were a nice person glad that the zebra was saved lol

#42

*5 Gang Members

*5 Gang Members

#43

That Is The Energy

That Is The Energy

#44

There's Always A Shark Behind You

There's Always A Shark Behind You

#45

Threw Away An Easter Wreath With Dyed Eggs All Over It. Just Watched The Trashman Use It As A Hat

Threw Away An Easter Wreath With Dyed Eggs All Over It. Just Watched The Trashman Use It As A Hat

#46

This Is True

This Is True

nobodyever
nobodyever
I upvote in green, how about you

#47

Spuds

Spuds

#48

8 Year Old's Note On The Door

8 Year Old's Note On The Door

#49

Town Council In Scarborough, UK Cancels Their New Year's Fireworks Display To Avoid Disturbing A Visiting Walrus

Town Council In Scarborough, UK Cancels Their New Year's Fireworks Display To Avoid Disturbing A Visiting Walrus

#50

Meirl

Meirl

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
omg that looks like a lot of the emails i send lol

#51

Me_irl

Me_irl

#52

Taiwan President Ingwen Take A Group Photo With Their Politicians

Taiwan President Ingwen Take A Group Photo With Their Politicians

#53

Awwwww

Awwwww

#54

Not My Original Post But How True

Not My Original Post But How True

#55

Mrs Duck And Her Kid Make An Unexpected Visit To The Grocery Store

Mrs Duck And Her Kid Make An Unexpected Visit To The Grocery Store

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
She must have told them she'd buy them a snack if they helped clean the nest.

#56

The Most Wholesome Tomato

The Most Wholesome Tomato

Roger9er
Roger9er
If it looks like a duck......it's probably a tomato.

#57

Not So Grim Grim

Not So Grim Grim

Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Who knew death could be so helpful.

#58

Butt 115

Butt 115

#59

Quickly, Grab A Marker!

Quickly, Grab A Marker!

#60

Math Hub

Math Hub

#61

Aww

Aww

#62

This Was In Ulpt....ulpt!

This Was In Ulpt....ulpt!

#63

Can't Lie To Kermit!

Can't Lie To Kermit!