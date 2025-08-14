Comedian Hits Back At Critics After Admitting She Pleasured Her Boss So She Could Go Home Early

ADVERTISEMENT

Canadian-born comic Katherine Ryan has posted a video snippet in which she admits to doing a “special” favor for her boss so that she could leave work early.

In the footage of the sit down between herself and journalist Louis Theroux, she declared her past actions unashamedly, saying it was she who broached the idea, before defending it with: “But I liked him.”

Highlights In a resurfaced 2022 interview, Ryan said she once slept with her boss to get off work early.

She defended the move as a choice she made when she was “young” and “liked him.”

Maisie Adam quipped she’d “dropkick” Ryan if she tried the same with her partner.

However, stripping away any illusion of intimacy, many of her colleagues (allegedly) performed the same transaction when they wanted to get out of work early.

RELATED:

She was one of a few women exchanging favors for privileges at the time

Share icon

Image credits: Getty / Mike Marsland

In the reposted 2022 video, Theroux weaves around the question, saying: “You said you were sleeping with your boss right?”

He said, “You actually said to him…” before being interrupted by Ryan, who voiced the proposal she put forward in exchange for leaving early verbatim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theroux, barely able to hide his disbelief, asked, “You really said that?”

“Yeah,” Ryan confirmed, and then defended the action with, “But I liked him. That’s key. He wasn’t just some guy.”

Share icon

Image credits: BBC

“So what did he say?” asked Theroux.

According to Ryan–in the most uncensored language possible–her manager agreed to the lurid proposal, and she got to leave work early.

Many are marveling over Ryan’s lack of embarrassment

The footage drew criticism from netizens, with a person in the comment section writing: “Wow and she is proud of it…what a big accomplishment she did…& there goes the Me Too movement !!”

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

ADVERTISEMENT

The ensuing discourse swirled around this sentiment. “Se***l harassment in the workplace is so hot, right!” wrote another, sarcastically.

Apparently, not everyone found the admission abhorrent, and one person wrote: “Love that she’s so unapologetic.”

She has since weighed in on fan reactions, defending herself as “young” at the time

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

Ryan has been paying attention to the commentary and weighed in with an update on August 12.

“Based on the reaction to this clip over the last two years, I think people mostly seem confused that I’m neither proud, nor am I shameful of the choices I made in my ‘youth’, as a young adult, when my frontal lobe was still developing,” she wrote.

“Culture moves so fast,” she claimed. “And those of us from what I call ‘the girl band generation’ navigated being objectified and participating in objectifying ourselves.

“It’s a bit different now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan is known for being candid about her forays in the sack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @streamonu

During her numerous appearances on the anarchic British TV game show 8 out of 10 Cats, she would regularly hint at a time of her life when she worked at Hooters, which she refers to as college.

Again, she traded indecent favors to get out of work early. In one episode with stand-up comedian Maisie Adam present, she learned that not everyone appreciated her x-rated raconteuring.

A colleague has since made it clear that not everyone appreciates her lurid anecdote

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan was telling her favorite story when host Jimmy Carr suggested that Adam’s partner, who at that point was working at a cocktail bar, was likely the manager Ryan was talking about.

Regarding Adam’s relationship with her partner, Carr asked, “What if he comes home early?”

Adam then made it clear that the Canadian-born mother of three would suffer a violent, brutal beatdown if she went anywhere near her man.

“I would dropkick Katherine in the face,” she said.

The comic claims to have called out a known predator on TV, and although she is not saying who, fans think its Russell Brand

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

In the interview with Theroux, Ryan pushed back against the suggestion that her manager was abusing his power, and then used the opportunity to hint at a fellow comedian of whom she claimed it was common knowledge that he was a “se***l predator.”

While refraining from naming the character during the interview due to his “very good lawyers,” she claimed to have called him out on air in front of audiences.

Share icon

Image credits: Instagram / kathbum

According to responses on the Subreddit r/panelshow viewers are convinced that the person she was talking about was Russell Brand.

“It appears to be Russell Brand. Good for her for calling him out,” wrote one of the Redditors in agreement.

Katherine Ryan’s admission has generated mixed reviews

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon