Famous Mermaid Statue To Be Demolished After Critics Say It’s “A Man’s Hot Dream” Of The Female Body
Statue of a famous mermaid with long hair, representing the female body, set against a plain white background.
Society, World

Famous Mermaid Statue To Be Demolished After Critics Say It’s “A Man’s Hot Dream” Of The Female Body

A 13–foot mermaid statue with pronounced breasts in Denmark is slated to be removed after it was deemed to be a misrepresentation of the female form and obscenely adult in nature.

The towering effigy was first erected in 2006 in the country’s capital, Copenhagen, just yards from the century-old Little Mermaid, which venerates the author of the titular tale, Hans Christian Anderson.

Highlights
  • A 13-foot mermaid statue in Dragør, Denmark, is being removed for being obscene and out of place.
  • Critics slammed the large bust as “p**nographic,” while the artist insists it’s proportionate to scale.
  • The statue, moved once before from Copenhagen, was offered to the town for free but the council declined.

The creator of the recent addition, which has already been moved once because of earlier controversy, has since surfaced to slam his critics and claim that the figurine’s upper torso is proportionate to her size.

BP Daily - Your Source for Balanced News

    The local city council rejected the statue even after it was offered to them free of charge

    Aerial view of a coastal city with boats docked at the marina near a famous mermaid statue location.

    Image credits: Gustavo Muñoz/Adobe Stock

    The Danish outlet Dragør Nytreported in July that the Danish Palaces and Cultural Heritage Agency requested Den Stor Havfrue (Danish for TheLarge Mermaid) be removed from Dragør near the country’s marine border with Germany and Poland where it now stands—“because it is considered not to be in harmony with the fort’s cultural heritage.”

    The outlet claims that the decision has since prompted the statue’s designer, a restaurateur named Peter Bech, to give the piece of art to the city council free of charge.

    Mermaid statue with exposed upper body on stone pedestal, facing forward, set against bright sky background.

    Image credits: YouTube

    Local leadership, however, rejected the offer, asserting that “the mermaid sculpture is difficult to fit in, as it is not related to Dragør’s history and can thus be considered an element that does not contribute to the story of, for example, Dragør Old Town or the harbor.”

    The effigy’s designer claims he had it crafted as a way of saying thank you

    Dragør Nyt noted that Bech is having difficulty digesting the officials’ stance.

    Mermaid statue sculpture outdoors near boats and trees, criticized for portrayal of female body.

    Image credits: timofnewbury

    He reportedly reasoned that Dragør was a port city, so it “would make perfect sense” that the statue was installed there. He then argued that “there are mermaid sculptures in lots of cities.”

    Bech claimed that the statue was his way of giving back to the city.

    “I have felt well treated and very welcome here since I moved to Dragør a few years ago. So I wanted to give something back and offered to let the municipality have the mermaid installed close to the water,” the outlet quoted him saying.

    Critics say it is making people “dumber”

    Tweet discussing criticism of famous mermaid statue and debate over its planned demolition due to portrayal of female body.

    Image credits: gehedreas

    The state organ was not the only entity calling for the mermaid’s removal. 

    Speaking to local TV 2 Kosmopol, art critic Mathias Kryger said, “I simply think that this sculpture should never have been up in public space in the first place.”

    He claimed the sculpture was “ugly” and part of an emerging trend threatening to make people “dumber.”

    Famous mermaid statue criticized for unrealistic female body portrayal set for demolition amid public debate.

    Image credits: Finn Årup Nielsen

    “Sculptures must start reflections and be well thought out. I don’t think the Great Mermaid is characterized by that,” Kryger told the outlet.

    A critic claimed the size of the statue’s breast will cause self-image issues among woman

    Part of Kryger’s critique stems from the size of the mermaid’s bust, which led him to dub the figure “p**nographic.”

    Mermaid statue made of stone depicting a female figure with a fish tail, located outdoors near a brick building.

    Image credits: tweedyjohn/Flickr

    Danish journalist Sorine Gotfredsen weighed in with dissent, too, describing the statue’s upper half as “a man’s hot dream of what a woman should look like” and suggesting it risked driving self-image issues among women.

    Bech, who had the statue crafted in China and shipped to Denmark, called the argument “pure nonsense” and reasoned that its face and tail were large, and thus her upper torso was large too—but proportionate.

    “Of course the breasts are big on a big woman,” he said.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing criticism of a famous mermaid statue’s unrealistic portrayal of the female body.

    Image credits: Elizabethjenny

    Tweet discussing mermaids’ beauty and how a famous mermaid statue is criticized for its portrayal of the female body.

    Image credits: KingAdrock42

    Bronze famous mermaid statue sitting on a rock with a cloudy sky background, subject of controversy and planned demolition.

    Image credits: ConnollyCove

    Bech found an ally in politician Paw Karslund, who said: 

    “I simply think the argument that the statue should be ugly and p**nographic is too primitive. We shouldn’t be so afraid of a pair of breasts.”

    The statue was first erected next to Hans Christian Anderson’s Little Mermaid

    Tweet criticizing famous mermaid statue’s design, sparking debate about its portrayal of the female body and upcoming demolition.

    Image credits: tanimal

    Tweet from Count Joe discussing the demolition of a famous mermaid statue after criticism of its portrayal of the female body.

    Image credits: SouthernJoeJoe

    Stone mermaid statue by the waterfront facing right, criticized as a male fantasy of the female body, set for demolition.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    The statue was first erected in Copenhagen in 2006, only yards from the bronze statue of the  Little Mermaid–which as a tribute to Christian Andersen’s tale–and was sculpted from bronze and perched on a rock alongside the city’s Langelinie promenade. 

    Politics and dissent erupted around Den Stor Havfrue, which was relocated to Dragør Fort, outside Copenhagen, in 2018.

    It has since been deemed a sore thumb there, too, with claims that it clashes with the locale’s 1910 heritage.

    One netizen thinks a bikini top should fix the problem

    Comment on famous mermaid statue being demolished after critics call it a man’s unrealistic view of the female body.

    Comment by Ken Fanner Awcb questioning if mermaids are meant to be a sailor’s dream of a gorgeous maiden.

    Comment on famous mermaid statue demolition debate, referencing critics calling it a man’s hot dream of the female body.

    Comment on social media discussing criticism of a famous mermaid statue as a man's hot dream of the female body.

    Comment by Louis Baumber stating it feels like Ancient Rome or Greek statues never existed, responding to mermaid statue criticism.

    Comment by Simon Elliott expressing that mermaids were meant to tempt men at sea, related to famous mermaid statue criticism.

    Facebook comment by Lesley Vaughan reading the lunatics are in charge of the asylum with a rolling eyes emoji.

    Comment on social media criticizing the famous mermaid statue for its unrealistic female body portrayal.

    Comment by Graham Rooke saying Snowflakes at it again with 133 likes in a social media post.

    Comment by David Rhodes expressing concern about regressing to older times, mentioning becoming Victorians.

    Comment by Dennis Hewitt saying something fishy going on here with 25 reactions visible on a social media post.

    Comment by Karl Smith referencing Simpsons predicting an episode about Michelangelo's David with 14 likes visible.

    Comment expressing no desire to engage with a famous mermaid statue criticized for its portrayal of the female body.

    Comment discussing a mermaid statue described as a half woman half fish mutant and criticized by viewers online.

    Comment from Andy Patterson questioning if mermaids are supposed to be attractive in mythology, related to famous mermaid statue criticism.

    Comment by John Lima saying Wait until they discover art, with a profile picture of a man and reaction icons below.

    Comment from Kurt Kennell discussing a theory about the famous mermaid statue demolition controversy.

    Comment by Sarah Hughes suggesting the mermaid statue just needs a couple of shells glued on amid demolition debate.

    Comment from Bob Saunders questioning if being a hot mans dream is a sin, related to famous mermaid statue criticism.

    Comment by Dylan Barbosa questioning if anyone has seen the famous mermaid statue criticized as a man’s hot dream of the female body.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    amy lee
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    No problem with the nudity... But it's not attractive. It's just a bit murgh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Why is this being pixellated? You do know that pretty much the first thing babies see is a breast, don't you? You really have no reason to hide this from the kids.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No problem with the nudity... But it's not attractive. It's just a bit murgh.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is this being pixellated? You do know that pretty much the first thing babies see is a breast, don't you? You really have no reason to hide this from the kids.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
