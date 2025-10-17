ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Finken, product review influencer, was tired of his male pattern baldness. Wanting to look refreshed for his audience, he decided to drop $17,500 on a hair transplant.

But what should have been a triumphant transformation quickly turned into a comedy of swelling and bruises that left him barely recognizable, and looking like a living cartoon character.

Highlights A 27-year-old influencer underwent a $17,500 hair transplant that left him looking “like a cartoon character.”

His swollen, oval-shaped, head went viral on TikTok with over 2.3 million views.

Despite the ridicule, he called it “one of the best decisions” he’s ever made.

“Some people look OK with it, it goes around their eyes and just looks like they got in a boxing match,” Finken said, stunned at the way his body reacted to the procedure.

“I literally just look like an egg.”

RELATED:

An influencer went massively viral after a hair transplant left him with his head completely distorted and swollen

Young man smiling outdoors during hair transplant recovery, wearing a patterned shirt and white cap on a cobblestone street.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

Finken recorded himself at the peak of his post operative swelling, his head so distorted that the clip went instantly viral, reaching 2.3 million views at the time of writing.

He explained that he had struggled with hair loss since his early 20s, a reality shared by up to 30 percent of men under 30, and finally decided to undergo a transplant to “feel like [himself] again.”

“For me, it wasn’t about vanity,” he told The New York Post. “It was about confidence.”

Man showing hair transplant recovery with scalp wrapped in bandages, highlighting hair transplant process and healing stage.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

The procedure he chose is called Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), a modern hair restoration method that involves removing individual follicles from the back of the head and implanting them into thinning areas.

Unlike older “strip” techniques that left visible scars, FUE is minimally invasive and relies on precision tools to ensure natural growth patterns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man showing hair transplant recovery with close shaved scalp and trimmed beard indoors at home setting

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

In Finken’s case, doctors harvested 3,536 follicles from the donor area and carefully implanted them across his temples, crown, and frontal hairline.

He described the process as “surprisingly painless,” ignoring that the amount of anesthesia used to ensure his comfort would, a few days later, morph his head into a cartoony shape.

As the body eliminates the anesthesia, it moves downward from the scalp to the neck

But what happened to Finken caused many to laugh at his misfortune, though it was, in fact, completely normal.

Post operative swelling is a common part of the recovery process after a Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) hair transplant, caused by the saline and anesthesia solution injected into the scalp during surgery.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikToker showing before and after photos of hair transplant recovery with a closely shaved head and new hair growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

As seen in Finken’s subsequent videos, the fluid moves downward through the face and neck, distorting the features along the way as the body naturally drains it.

“Everyone’s lymphatic system works differently. Some people drain faster, others puff up more,” he explained, being an example of considerable puffiness.

Animated egg-shaped character with hands on hips used as a humorous hair transplant recovery meme on TikTok.

Share icon

Cartoon character with a large egg-shaped head and short hair, illustrating hair transplant recovery humor.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

TV presenter in a suit gestures towards a screen showing a simple drawing related to hair transplant recovery humor.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“My brain is not in danger at all,” he added, reassuring his viewers that everything was under control. “All of my airways are perfectly fine. It’s just swelling underneath the skin.”

TikToker showing hair transplant recovery with a red, healing scalp and bruised eye, wearing a green hoodie indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

Still, he admitted he didn’t make things easier for himself. Before the surgery, he had spent the weekend drinking, something his doctor specifically warned against.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You should not do this,” he told his audience. “It causes vascular dilation and makes local anesthesia less effective.”

Finken opened a completely new TikTok account dedicated exclusively to his hair transplant

Two animated bald characters wearing striped shirts and suspenders, humorously representing hair transplant recovery stages.

Share icon

For all the Hey Arnold! jokes and puffed-up selfies, Finken says the recovery has been “shockingly easy.”

“The first night was rough, but as of Day 5 the pain is almost nonexistent,” he said. “The hardest part was just looking ridiculous.”

In a recent update, Finken shared that most of his swelling had gone away. His face had returned to normal, save for minor bruising, as his body processed the remaining anesthesia.

“The recovery itself has actually been way easier than I expected. It just takes patience and a good sense of humor,” he said.

TikToker showing hair transplant recovery stages with visible grafts and marked hairline, sharing experience humorously.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok/iam.thats.a.bad.idea

ADVERTISEMENT

Now that the swelling has subsided, Finken says he has no regrets.

“Honestly,” he said, “it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself. And yeah, sometimes you just have to embrace looking like an egg for a few days.”

“No thanks.” Finken’s testimonial made many viewers reconsider getting a hair transplant

Comment on TikTok post about hair transplant recovery, expressing concern over swelling and hoping for a good outcome.

Share icon

TikTok comment saying no to hair transplant, reacting humorously to hair transplant recovery discussions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Screenshot of a TikTok comment asking if a reaction to a hair transplant recovery looks normal, sparking laughs online.

Share icon

TikToker’s hair transplant recovery comment showing swelling and humor with 4706 likes on social media post.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

TikToker’s hair transplant recovery comment comparing appearance to 90’s fruit gushers commercial with supportive reply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Comment on TikToker's hair transplant recovery video mentioning swelling and confusion about a filter with a laughing emoji.

Share icon

TikToker commenting with a profile picture of a person wearing glasses and an orange hairstyle, replying on a social media post.

Share icon

Comment on TikTok post reacting to hair transplant recovery, mentioning the hairline looks unnatural.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on TikTok showing a dog profile picture and text about hair transplant recovery making people laugh.

Share icon

A TikTok comment reading that looks painful in response to a hair transplant recovery post.

Share icon

Comment on TikToker's hair transplant recovery post saying bro whaaaat call your clinic with 2 likes.

ADVERTISEMENT