Woman Accidentally Signs Up For A Gay Running Club, Footage Of The Awkward Moment Goes Viral

Whether it’s fitness, a challenge, simple fun, or a sense of accomplishment, joining a marathon can be an impactful experience. And some, like tiktoker Ruwi, just want to survive it.

But when she signed up for a running group to kickstart her training, she got a little more than she bargained for. She quickly realized this wasn’t your average community.

Highlights A woman signed up for a half-marathon training group but accidentally joined a gay men’s club.

Despite failing to keep pace, she said the runners made her feel completely welcome.

Her video reached 1.7M views, with the club and viewers leaving wholesome reactions.

It was made up entirely of gay men.

Rather than turning around, Ruwi laced up her shoes and shared the story on social media, going viral with 1.7 million views in the process, and having way more fun than she was expecting.

“See? Always pick the bears,” a viewer joked.

A woman went viral after sharing how she unexpectedly ended up going to a marathon with a group full of gay men

Young woman posing outdoors wearing a hijab and denim vest, related to a viral moment in a gay running club signup.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

Looking to train for a half-marathon, Ruwi found what seemed like a perfect running group online. She signed up, showed up in good spirits, but quickly realized something was off.

Observing her surroundings, she noticed a group of men stretching and warming up, but no one else. Neither women, nor beginners were anywhere to be seen. Just very fit, very prepared guys.

That’s when it clicked.

Young woman in running gear smiling before realizing she joined a gay running club, capturing an awkward moment viral online.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

“I accidentally joined a gay running group,” she said in the clip. More than that, it was a team of elite runners, part of the London-based branch of “Gayns,” a club geared toward exceptionally athletic gay men.

At that point, Ruwi knew she would have to step up to the challenge if she wanted to keep up at all.

The group is known as “Gayns,” an elite community of extremely fit runners

Group of men in matching running gear stretching outdoors, related to woman accidentally joining gay running club.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

Despite Ruwi’s best efforts, it quickly became clear that keeping up with the group was nearly impossible.

The pace was relentless and the runners were well-seasoned. What was meant to be her first step into half-marathon training soon turned into a crash course in elite fitness.

Woman at park with gay running club group, capturing the awkward moment of accidental sign-up for marathon event.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

“I warmed up with them, and then we started running. I lasted for five seconds,” she laughed in the video. “They’re professionals.”

Comment from Jeremy P. Carlo sharing thoughts on women joining a gay running club to avoid unwanted attention.

Group of runners posing outdoors on grass under clear sky, representing a gay running club gathering during a sunny day.

Image credits: Zhuo779/TikTok

Still, despite the physical discomfort and the intensity of the group, Ruwi said the men couldn’t have been more welcoming.

“They were lovely. It was uncomfortable physically, but emotionally, they made me feel so welcome.”

Far from rejecting her, the group accepted Ruwi with open arms, waiting for her a the finish line for a wholesome group photo

@mo0nriverandme0 I acc kept looking for my group until I clocked that I signed up for something that I didn’t know about, they were so lovely and welcoming tho I just didn’t really fit in clearly 😭😭 ♬ original sound – Ruwi

After her video blew up, members of Gayns reached out to her with wholesome messages.

“We were wondering what had happened to you! Thank you for coming!”

“Love you for coming and still running!”

Screenshot of a Facebook post describing accidentally joining a gay community and feeling accepted and loved.

Woman wearing hijab outdoors, reacting awkwardly after accidentally joining a gay running club, viral footage moment captured

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

Ruwi also shared a joyful group photo, showing her beaming in the middle of a crowd of smiling club members. While she may have failed to keep up, viewers believe she ended up gaining something even better.

“Sis, you have met friends for life,” a viewer wrote.

“They still let you in? How nice!” another added.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club.

Group of people outdoors at a gay running club event, capturing the awkward moment of accidental signup on phone.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

Others took the chance to share similar experiences in spaces reserved for gay men.

“In the 70’s we used to go to gay dance clubs after work so we could dance and not get hit on by drunk guys,” a reader shared.

“Until you’ve played in a gay volleyball tournament, you’ve really never experienced a good time,” another added.

Looking to capitalize on the momentum of her viral video, Ruwi is now considering organizing her own marathon group

Comment from Melinda Wiebe about feeling safe in a gay running club, highlighting an awkward yet viral moment.

Woman walking outdoors in athletic wear, sharing her accidental signup for a gay running club in viral footage.

Image credits: mo0nriverandme0/TikTok

In a follow-up video, Ruwi addressed the explosion of attention she’d received.

“Oh my gosh. 1.7 million views? Cut the cameras!” she joked in disbelief. “I can’t even go to my local shop. There’s fans everywhere!”

While the fame caught her off guard, it also made her think about what comes next. People were asking if she’d be returning to the Gayns group, or if she’d start running regularly, which lit a lightbulb in her head.

She’s considering launching a running group of her own.

“Guys, let’s give it a cheer. I’m gonna start my own club,” she announced. “All beginners are welcome. And by beginner, I mean you’ve never run a day in your life.”

At just 19 years old, Ruwi now finds herself at the center of a wholesome internet moment, and possibly the founder of a new running community.

“You want friends? You can come. If you’re a girl? You can come!”

Viewers congratulated Ruwi for still running with the men

Screenshot of a social media comment reading this is an original experience I fear, related to a gay running club.

Comment from Yves on adventures welcoming a woman who accidentally signed up for a gay running club.

Comment on social media with a profile picture avatar, saying you still participating is killing me, with over 8,000 likes.

Comment on viral video showing woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club and the awkward moment shared online.

Comment on social media post reacting to a viral video of a woman accidentally joining a gay running club.

Comment on social media post about woman accidentally joining a gay running club, highlighting the awkward viral moment.

Comment from Chris in a social media thread about a woman accidentally joining a gay running club, with 3,574 likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment reading how do you accidentally sign up, related to a woman joining a gay running club.

Comment from social media user lookathibsss expressing enjoyment with side quest, related to viral footage of a woman in a gay running club.

Comment on viral footage showing a woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club and the awkward moment that followed.

Comment on social media about a woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club, sparking viral awkward moment footage.

Comment on social media about accidentally signing up for a gay running club, sparking viral awkward moment footage.

Comment reading i woulda felt so safe honestly i wanna join a gay men marathon club now about woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club viral footage

Comment by user SenoritaDorito about Somali girls attending a bachata class, related to woman accidentally signing up for a gay running club.

Comment on a social media post saying how a woman accidentally joins a gay running club, capturing the awkward viral moment.

Comment on social media post humorously questioning if every half marathon is like the awkward moment woman signs up for gay running club.

