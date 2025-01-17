ADVERTISEMENT

Seven hundred supporters ran together with Belgian ultramarathoner Hilde Dosogne as she completed her 366th marathon in 2024. The 55-year-old grabbed a world record since no other female athlete has ever run more marathons in the space of one year.

The woman accomplished at least 15,444 kilometers by running in a single year and changed over 24 pairs of running shoes.

“My advice to people who also want to try it? Don’t do it! I underestimated beforehand how tough it was going to be, both physically and mentally,” Dosogne shared.

Besides this astonishing running achievement, the 55-year-old bioengineer and mother of five also raised $90,000 in funds for the charity Big Against Breast Cancer.

Accomplishing 366 marathons was much more than just a personal challenge; it was an effort to bring attention to breast cancer research

Asked about how this 366 marathon challenge started, Dosogne shared in the interview with Bored Panda that the idea came from her desire to combine her passion for running with a meaningful cause.

“Supporting BIG against breast cancer gave me a purpose beyond personal achievement. Setting the goal of 366 marathons in a year was a way to challenge myself while inspiring others to push their limits,” the woman explained.

“It’s been a journey filled with ups and downs, but knowing it’s for a cause that matters so much kept me motivated every day,” she added.

Dosogne began working on her ambitious goal on January 1, 2024, aiming to break the current Guinness World Record held by Australia’s Erchana Murray-Bartlett with 150 marathons.

Each day, the Belgian ultramarathoner would complete about 42.195 kilometers (26.2 miles) in distance, keeping a pace of about 10 kilometers an hour, documenting each marathon using GPS data, photos, videos, and witness reports to have her achievement officially acknowledged.

Despite being familiar with extreme challenges, Dosogne wasn’t prepared for what lay ahead

🏃‍♀️💪 An update on my running journey: Since Christmas Day, I’ve been dealing with a hematoma in my left thigh—an… Posted by MarathonWoman on Wednesday, January 8, 2025

The woman mentioned that she didn’t need any extra preparation since she had previously completed the 153-mile Spartathlon in Greece and many other challenges, and yet, she wasn’t ready for what was coming.

“I must say, I really — I underestimated it,” she said in the interview with Scott Detrow, sharing her daily routine.

The 55-year-old had to get up at 6:15 in the morning, then went to work or worked from home. Then, she would take a nap during her lunch break, and at around 2 p.m., she would start to run until 6 p.m.

After that, she would always drink a recovery shake, take a bath, eat dinner, and go to sleep early. The next day, everything would be repeated.

“The toughest part was actually the mental part of being at the start line every day again,” Dosogne said.

Her encouraging family was the greatest source of strength

Dosogne’s husband is a marathon runner, and their kids are into sports, too, so the woman received lots of support.

The 55-year-old woman shared with Bored Panda that one of the toughest moments was when she dislocated her finger after 27 km, but still managed to restart the marathon in the evening after a hospital visit.

“That day, I ran 70 km in total. Bad weather, injuries, diseases (such as coronavirus and the flu), and the mental challenge of starting fresh each day have challenged me severely,” the woman recalled.

“My family, especially my husband Bruno, has been my rock. They’ve supported me wholeheartedly from the start, cheering me on and helping me through the tough days,” she added, noting that their encouragement and belief in her have been her greatest source of strength.

Dosogne isn’t just a marathon runner, she’s also an inspiration for countless people

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etixx Sports Nutrition (@etixxsports)

The Belgian ultramarathoner received a nomination for the prestigious ‘Belgian of the Year’ title which reflects her extraordinary achievements and the positive impact she has made on others.

“Hilde’s journey is a powerful testament to the strength of perseverance and the unbreakable human spirit,” the announcement on the Christeyns website read.

“She has faced challenges that might have stopped others in their tracks, yet she continues to lace up her trainers and hit the road with an infectious smile,” it continued.

People on the internet were overwhelmed with Hilde’s achievement

