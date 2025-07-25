ADVERTISEMENT

It's not always easy being queer in a world that hasn’t quite caught up. But between the activism, the self-discovery, and the constant emotional whiplash of existing under late-stage capitalism, sometimes what we really need is a meme about how our gender identity changes depending on the lighting. Or one that captures the feeling of coming out to your pet before telling your family.

We’ve gathered the best LGBTQ+ memes from this dedicated Instagram page. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most relatable examples and be sure to share your own thoughts and ideas in the comments section down below.

More info: Instagram

#1

Tweet by AJI on LGBTQ+ memes, addressing homophobia and jealousy in a straightforward, humorous style.

AjiSSZN_ , x.com Report

    #2

    Social media post humor about vampires and heterosexuality in an LGBTQ+ memes collection.

    bisensxual , www.tumblr.com Report

    #3

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme discussing acceptance and apologies related to dating someone of the same sex.

    bisensxual , annaspanneh.tumblr.com Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I came out as a lesbian to my mother (I am not a lesbian but back then I thought I was (but I'm still LGBTQ+)), she just told me to go put my empty cereal bowl in the dishwasher and to do my homework. I mean she had a lot of lesbian friends so I wasn't expecting her to make it a huge deal, but that was still nice.

    In the corners of the internet where mainstream culture rarely looks, queer meme culture is thriving, chaotic, razor-sharp, and profoundly specific. If you’ve ever stumbled across a post that combines a screenshot from Shrek 2, a quote from Judith Butler, and a caption like “me trying to girlboss too close to the sun,” then you’ve had a brush with it.

    But to truly understand queer meme culture is to enter a coded world where the absurd, the transgressive, the traumatized, and the celebratory coexist in strange, humorous symbiosis. It's more than jokes, it's language, lifeline, lineage.
    #4

    Willem Dafoe meme with text about companies and Pride month, related to LGBTQ+ memes and humor.

    bisensxual Report

    #5

    Meme featuring LGBTQ+ humor comparing biblical views on homosexuality and premarital sex with a distorted facial reaction.

    bisensxual Report

    #6

    Tweet with rainbow background questioning gender stereotypes, featured in LGBTQ+ memes on an Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    Gay men and lesbians have long employed inside jokes and coded discourse to build community in opposition. With the internet age, that tradition has come to manifest as meme culture that is actively opaque, self-referential, and dripping with levels of irony. From the earliest fandoms on Tumblr to niche communities on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), queer folks have developed a digital slang that combines political commentary, niche style, fandom tropes, and pop culture into something that's half-performative art, half-group therapy.
    #7

    Bisexual person holding a knife with a serious expression, over a bisexual pride flag background, LGBTQ+ memes content.

    bisensxual Report

    #8

    Text post sharing a humorous LGBTQ+ meme about a grandma’s reaction to learning about bisexuality and attraction.

    bisensxual , www.tumblr.com Report

    #9

    Meme showing a knight in armor and text reacting to a question about God and sexuality on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    The humor is often intentionally unpredictable, swinging wildly from shitposting to existential horror to self-aware melodrama, a survival mechanism that's more read as catharsis than as humor.
    #10

    Tweet about bisexual culture humor and confusion, featured on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    rhytidoma_ , x.com Report

    robin-maguire1616 avatar
    Jeffery Gorgonzola
    Jeffery Gorgonzola
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    wait, this actually clears it up, I've been so stressed about what I actually am TvT, i think I'm just bi. :D

    #11

    Tweet meme about bisexuality humor from an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page, highlighting dating pool joke and engagement stats.

    bisensxual Report

    #12

    LGBTQ+ meme from an Instagram page humorously discussing bisexual, polysexual, pansexual, asexual, and aromantic identities.

    bisensxual , www.tumblr.com Report

    It is no accident queer memes go viral within tight-knit social circles and barely register anywhere else. A meme reading "screaming, crying, throwing up because your therapist told you you can't marry a cartoon rat" is not just absurdism, it's a demonstration of how queerness remaps attachment, desire, and identity.

    #13

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme from an Instagram page featuring a humorous text post about going both ways this summer.

    bisensxual Report

    #14

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme showing a music sheet with the phrase Suddenly very gay, highlighting LGBTQ+ memes humor.

    reniadeb , x.com Report

    #15

    Tweet about bisexual habits during movies from an IG page dedicated to LGBTQ+ memes, showing high engagement on social media.

    bisensxual Report

    These memes demonstrate a lived experience with earnestness and contradiction, where gender is a revolving door, labels are sacred and disposable, and the distinction between parody and truth is fine by design. It's humor out of liminality, not quite in and not quite out of the culture it is satirizing.

    #16

    Young man sharing a humorous LGBTQ+ meme about misunderstanding a slur in a brightly colored setting

    bisensxual Report

    #17

    Text meme discussing a lesbian explaining attraction, featured on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #18

    Two people wearing 1980s LGBTQ+ themed shirts at a pride parade, promoting acceptance and bi visibility.

    bisensxual Report

    Much queer meme humor survives on recontextualization. A clip from a Disney Channel original movie can be paired with an irony-laden comment about top surgery. A frog in a tiny hat photograph is now a transmasc joy symbol. The sillier the juxtaposition, the more it will speak to people, especially those who are seeing themselves in the mess. It's not always necessarily a thing to be interpreted, and that's its glory.

    #19

    Man sitting outdoors with text about men inventing arm wrestling to hold hands, related to LGBTQ+ memes content.

    bisensxual Report

    #20

    Person leaning back with a bright rainbow ring and light beam, representing LGBTQ+ memes and pride humor.

    bisensxual Report

    #21

    LGBTQ+ meme showing parents denying child's identity but praising typical behavior in a humorous way on colorful background.

    bisensxual Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People looking at future parents while the baby is still in the belly : "You are both so pretty, your future child is going to be a heartbreaker !"

    Queer meme culture, at its simplest, isn't necessarily about being funny in the classical mode. It's about finding meaning in shit, wholeness in fragments, and power in play. It offers a space in which people can post hyper-specific emotions, dysphoria, happiness, longing, rage, without having to explain or justify them to anyone outside the bubble.

    #22

    Text meme from an Instagram page featuring LGBTQ+ humor about a free trial ending and no monthly subscription payment.

    bisensxual Report

    #23

    Person sipping tea with text about a gay phase, highlighting LGBTQ+ memes humor and relatable content on an IG page.

    bisensxual Report

    #24

    Two women sitting closely on a couch with text about homosexual values in an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram post.

    bisensxual Report

    It isn't closed off, exactly, but it's close. And in a queer world that is always demanding palatability, this kind of highly specialized, gloriously sloppy humor is like a small act of defiance, and a constant love letter to all the people who have ever laughed along with them through the absurdity of it.

    #25

    Instagram post showing a story about an openly gay boy tutoring gang leaders, part of LGBTQ+ memes content.

    bisensxual Report

    #26

    Text meme discussing the language used for LGBTQ+ couples versus straight couples on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #27

    Two Spiderman characters pointing at each other while holding rainbow LGBTQ+ flags, meme about coming out.

    bisensxual Report

    #28

    Screenshot of a Twitter meme about bisexuality, featured on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #29

    Social media meme comparing distance tolerance between straight people and lesbians, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #30

    Man dressed as Jesus holding a rainbow pride sign in front of protestors in high-visibility uniforms for LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #31

    SpongeBob meme showing chaotic brain scene with fire, illustrating confusion about identity, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After years of trying to figure out my romantic and Xual identity, I was so happy to finally get the answers I was looking for. And then I realised I now had to explore my gender identity and I kinda gave up on that.

    #32

    LGBTQ+ memes showing humorous confusion about hand gestures with popular movie characters like Spider-Man and Avengers.

    bisensxual Report

    #33

    Angry animated character in a meme about clothes not matching gender identity, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #34

    Image showing a metronome swinging between labels being bisexual and being pansexual, captioned me on a daily basis, LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #35

    LGBTQ+ meme showing Barbie dolls with multiple girlfriends highlighting queer representation and humor on Instagram.

    bisensxual Report

    #36

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme discussing bisexuality with a woman shrugging in the image, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #37

    Man holding signs about his gay son and support, illustrating LGBTQ+ memes and acceptance in a heartfelt Instagram post.

    bisensxual Report

    #38

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme about gay culture reflecting on childhood experiences, shared on an IG page dedicated to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #39

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme explaining semibisexuality as attraction to only one gender with a bisexual pride flag.

    bisensxual Report

    #40

    Definition of bisexual with colorful hearts, featuring a humorous LGBTQ+ meme about attraction on an Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #41

    Tweet humor comparing confusion over pronouns to confusion about a quarterback, shared on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #42

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme discussing different types of bisexuality on an Instagram page dedicated to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #43

    LGBTQ+ memes showing a group walking indoors, with a man in a pink sweater and skirt leading the way.

    bisensxual Report

    #44

    Text-based LGBTQ+ meme showing diverse queer identities expressing positivity and support on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #45

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme showing pride flags frequently bought together on Amazon for $17.75.

    bisensxual Report

    #46

    Two cartoon fish holding a sign about gay marriage with Patrick labeled homophobes, highlighting LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #47

    Close-up of a white cat with a humorous LGBTQ+ meme text diagnosing someone as gay on an Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #48

    Text conversation meme about the LGBT community humor, shared on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #49

    Text meme about not being out to parents, humorously pretending to be heterosexual, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #50

    Person in athletic wear posing on the ground at a street protest with a sign about LGBTQ+ people in an urban setting.

    bisensxual Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gluttony is also a Sin according to the Bible, so everyone who wasn't hungry but still "had a little room for dessert" is going to Hell !

    #51

    Handwritten note inside a vintage book titled Love Poems by Women, featured in top LGBTQ+ memes on Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #52

    Gay penguin couple at Berlin Zoo given an egg after failing to hatch stones, featured in LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #53

    Man in a blue plaid shirt looking at a woman in red, with another woman looking annoyed, LGBTQ+ memes humor.

    bisensxual Report

    #54

    Man in sunglasses and chain necklace representing gay people living their best lives, next to a curious young girl on a subway, LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #55

    Diagram showing different patterns of attraction to the same and different genders, illustrating bisexuality for LGBTQ+ memes content.

    bisensxual Report

    #56

    Map showing walking times with a rainbow flag icon, paired with a meme contrasting straight people and LGBTQ+ people running.

    bisensxual Report

    #57

    Screenshot of a tweet about the gay fashion spectrum featuring five children in diverse outfits from an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #58

    Tweet about Gaypril ending and celebrating the most powerful month, featuring LGBTQ+ memes from an IG page.

    bisensxual Report

    #59

    Two men hugging at a Pride parade, illustrating a touching moment shared in LGBTQ+ memes from a popular IG page.

    bisensxual Report

    #60

    Text meme showing puns about coming out of the closet with LGBTQ+ humor shared on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #61

    Billboard with a rainbow stripe and message encouraging opening up the closet door, related to LGBTQ+ memes and support.

    bisensxual Report

    #62

    Colorful rainbow candy strips with sugar crystals, featured in a popular LGBTQ+ memes Instagram post.

    bisensxual Report

    #63

    Twitter meme about gay rights referencing 2006 movie couples, featured on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #64

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme about bisexual culture referencing the colors blue, pink, and purple on a white background.

    bisensxual Report

    #65

    Instagram post from an LGBTQ+ support page showing a humorous text meme about growing up and sexual orientation.

    bisensxual Report

    #66

    Twitter post meme about coming out with high engagement on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #67

    Instagram meme about bisexuality with chemistry references from an LGBTQ+ memes page, highlighting humor and identity.

    bisensxual Report

    #68

    Tweet about gay stories with tragic endings referencing Greek myth Apollo comedy, part of LGBTQ+ memes on Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #69

    Illustration showing gender spectrum figures in blue to pink shades with a text emphasizing respect for gender identity in LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #70

    A screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme with a nervous girl smiling, referencing childhood curiosity about girls kissing.

    bisensxual Report

    #71

    Meme from an LGBTQ+ page showing a cartoon character excitedly discovering iced coffee on a wooden bench.

    bisensxual Report

    #72

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme tweet discussing bisexual stereotypes in media and among bisexual people on an IG page.

    bisensxual Report

    #73

    Person smiling at a laptop screen with colorful light beams, illustrating LGBTQ+ memes and humor online.

    bisensxual Report

    #74

    Instagram post from LGBTQ+ memes page stating if you had a mermaid phase as a kid, you’re probably bisexual now.

    bisensxual Report

    #75

    Turtle with rainbow colors peeking from its shell, symbolizing coming out and LGBTQ+ memes support for those not ready yet.

    bisensxual Report

    #76

    LGBTQ+ meme about a middle school sleepover and a 12-year-old's funny lesbian awakening experience.

    bisensxual Report

    #77

    Text meme about being up at 4 a.m. due to love or loneliness, shared on an LGBTQ+ memes Instagram page.

    bisensxual Report

    #78

    Humorous LGBTQ+ meme about misunderstanding the word strap between gays and straights on social media.

    bisensxual Report

    #79

    Instagram meme showing a person shielding children from a rainbow using a book, related to LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #80

    Close-up of a person with text about childhood thoughts and a popular LGBTQ+ meme with 37K likes and 12,502 comments.

    bisensxual Report

    #81

    Meme showing a character on a phone with text about bisexual, pansexual, and asexual people from LGBTQ+ memes.

    bisensxual Report

    #82

    Screenshot of an LGBTQ+ meme post questioning homophobia and encouraging sharing to make straight people mad on an IG page.

    bisensxual Report

    #83

    LGBTQ+ meme featuring Squirtle with the caption Come out, Squirtle and a rainbow background illustration.

    bisensxual Report

