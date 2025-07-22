ADVERTISEMENT

Nowadays, memes are synonymous with culture. If an alien came down to Earth and wanted to understand our species, one of the best ways to explain to them how humans work would be to present them with a catalogue of relatable memes. Here’s how we feel when we have to go to work in the morning, here’s how it feels when a dog cuddles up next to you, and here’s what it feels like to publicly embarrass yourself.

Memes are an important part of many people’s lives, so if you’re interested in getting your daily dose, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to Movielinesx on Instagram and gathered their most relatable posts below. So enjoy scrolling through these funny images, and be sure to upvote the memes that make you feel seen!

#1

Mona Lisa with exaggerated wide eyes meme about signaling a friend not to spill tea, a funny meme reminding not to take life seriously.

    #2

    Young woman standing with hands on hips, waiting impatiently, funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #3

    Man sleeping soundly with 130 missed calls on silent phone, illustrating a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    At this point in time, you’re probably used to coming across memes every time you open up social media. You might have several sitting in your inbox that your best friends sent, or you might see dozens about current events as you scroll through your feed. I mean, I must have seen at least 50 memes about the CEO who was caught cheating at a Coldplay concert not even 24 hours after it happened. 

    But have you ever stopped to wonder what exactly a meme is or where the heck they came from? Well, according to Alexis Benveniste at the New York Times, this phenomenon didn’t begin with the internet. She explains that even the word “meme” has been included in the New York Times Crossword dozens of times since the 1940s.
    #4

    Child sitting on grass spilling drink from can while eating, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #5

    Kermit the Frog meme about aging and tiredness, highlighting funny memes that remind you not to take life too seriously.

    #6

    Young man sitting on a bus with a serious expression, reflecting funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    Kirby Conrad, a professor of linguistics at Swarthmore College, explained the concept of a meme as “a self-replicating chunk of information,” such as an inside joke that’s been bouncing around your friend group for years or a jingle that’s been stuck in your head for decades.  

    “That chunk of information, the joke or the jingle, self-replicates because we humans like to share and repeat stuff,” Conrad told the New York Times. “When we repeat the joke, or sing the jingle, that’s an instance of the meme reproducing itself.” Nowadays, however, we tend to see memes multiply at exponential rates as they spread like wildfire online.
    #7

    Four men sitting in a small inflatable pool with kids nearby, a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #8

    Kermit the Frog meme humorously imagining how hot he'd be with proper self-care, fitting funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #9

    Funny meme text about preferring to go home and not taking life too seriously, highlighting humor in daily goals.

    It’s sort of beautiful how today’s memes can be shared worldwide in a matter of minutes. What once would have been only local news or spread via word of mouth can go viral overnight. And now, we all know about the teen who was denied entry into the United States for having a meme of JD Vance on his phone, which, of course, inspired hundreds of other memes to be created.
    #10

    Woman with messy hair holding a bottle, illustrating funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously at home.

    #11

    Family leaning on a couch looking out a window, funny memes reminding you not to take life too seriously.

    #12

    Toddler making a funny face with a caption about job interviews, highlighting humor in memes about not taking life too seriously.

    However, like many words, Benveniste notes that the definition of the word meme has transformed over time. But it’s hard to encapsulate all that they are, as they’re much more than just silly images floating around making viewers giggle. They can also be powerful tools in political discussions and protests for human rights. Meanwhile, some say that memes have been extremely beneficial for their mental health, and therapists are even seeing their patients utilize them.
    #13

    Tom and Jerry meme with Tom labeled as mom, cleaning favorite food, while little duck represents 25 year old me, funny memes theme.

    #14

    Funny meme showing toad and frog sitting quietly, illustrating friendship and humor from 95 funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #15

    Angry little girl giving a side-eye glare, capturing a funny moment from memes about not taking life too seriously.

    Duygu Balan, LPCC, wrote a piece for Psychology Today breaking down some of the pros and cons of mental health memes. First, the therapist notes that these silly images can help us feel less alone when we bond over shared experiences. They can also help us reframe our thoughts and break stigmas surrounding mental health issues. Plus, they can allow us to build a sense of community amongst those who enjoy similar memes.   

    #16

    Two young girls excitedly sharing gossip, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #17

    Two women standing awkwardly in wet clothes on the beach illustrating funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #18

    Cartoon child with sparkling golden light on hair, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    On the other hand, though, we must be careful that we don’t use mental health memes to trivialize serious conditions. We can also accidentally retraumatize others or ourselves when sharing triggering memes. And viewing your condition through a humorous lens might be tempting, but it can encourage us to avoid issues that we shouldn’t shy away from. Plus, if we’re constantly exposed to jokes about serious topics like mental health issues, we might become desensitized to the actual problems.
    #19

    Golden retriever puppy wearing a small pink top that no longer fits, shown as a funny meme about life not taken seriously.

    #20

    Man wrapped in blanket sitting outdoors looking exhausted in a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #21

    Funny meme featuring a humorous twist on The Scream painting, reminding not to take life too seriously.

    To safely use mental health memes, Balan recommends adding a trigger warning any time a sensitive topic will be addressed. It’s also wise to share resources for anyone who might be struggling with the mental health issues referenced in the meme. Be careful not to consume too many of these memes, as it may be healthier for you to seek out uplifting content instead. And if anyone responds negatively to a meme that you share, hear them out and respect their point of view. You never know what they might be going through.
    #22

    Man having breakfast looking tired with a funny meme about life and a cup that says laugh dream love.

    #23

    Distorted Snow White meme with tired eyes and red lipstick, highlighting funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #24

    Grumpy green character holding a mug with text about adult tiredness, featuring a funny meme on life not taken seriously.

    Are you enjoying your scroll through these hilarious, relatable memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you feel seen, and let us know in the comments below what the best meme you’ve recently seen was. Then, if you’re looking for even more silly pics that will bring some sunshine to your day, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda list next! 
    #25

    Small alligator figure on fabric with text about wanting something sweet, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #26

    Two women in vintage dresses with speech bubbles saying a funny meme about audacity, illustrating funny memes about life.

    #27

    Vintage photo of a girl with bat wings humorously illustrating funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #28

    Funny memes text about family gatherings advising to bring your own car to leave when you want, relatable humor for life.

    #29

    Three people reacting with shock and amusement in a funny memes image reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #30

    Man reacting with surprise and confusion, illustrating a funny meme about life advice and self-reflection humor.

    #31

    Funny meme featuring a relaxed dog with a flower, reminding not to take life too seriously and enjoy simple moments

    #32

    Person lying in bed holding a phone, illustrating a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #33

    Woman with a tearful proud expression, fist raised, illustrating funny memes about friendship and not taking life too seriously.

    #34

    Dark angel sitting by a woman in bed with text overlay, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #35

    Two kids making funny faces during a video call, highlighting humor and memes that remind not to take life seriously.

    #36

    Two young girls, two women, and two elderly women humorously texting each other in funny memes reminding not to take life seriously.

    #37

    Cartoon character showing anger and then explaining why, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #38

    Funny meme text about enjoying staying home, eating snacks, and binge watching a series without taking life too seriously.

    #39

    Woman looking confused and contemplative in a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #40

    Person with a serious face trying to look tough while waiting, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #41

    Man sleeping on a couch wrapped in a blanket with a funny meme about alarms, reflecting memes not to take life too seriously.

    #42

    Cute character lying down looking bored, a funny meme illustrating feeling alone when friends are busy, funny memes keyword included.

    #43

    A close-up of a crying woman from classical art paired with a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #44

    Person lying humorously in bushes representing effects of drinks, funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #45

    Baby Yoda peeking from behind a wall with text about being dramatic, featuring funny memes to remind not to take life seriously.

    #46

    Small dog with a shocked expression, holding its face, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #47

    Man in tan coat smiling awkwardly with text meme about crazy behavior, part of funny memes reminding not to take life seriously.

    #48

    Two friends struggling to hold in laughter in a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #49

    Young boy smiling with tears in his eyes inside a car, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #50

    Woman making a confused face reacting to the phrase money doesn’t buy happiness in a funny meme about life.

    #51

    Two plastic chairs by the water at night under the moonlight, illustrating funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #52

    Young girl rolling eyes with sarcastic expression, humorous meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #53

    Animated character in a pink dress smiling with arms spread wide, illustrating funny memes about relaxing without plans.

    #54

    Animated character taking a photo of a sunset, illustrating funny memes that remind you not to take life too seriously.

    #55

    A humorous meme with a bird wearing a pink bow reacting shyly, illustrating funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #56

    Person wrapped in a blanket on a couch, tired expression showing funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #57

    Homer Simpson sleeping peacefully in bed, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #58

    Woman with messy hair and casual clothes at home, humorously capturing the essence of funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #59

    Cartoon of a duck in pajamas hiding face in pillow, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #60

    Sad cat standing in the kitchen after failing to find good snacks, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #61

    Woman wearing a tiara with a shocked expression, illustrating a funny meme about checking a bank account after treating yourself.

    #62

    Grim reaper lying by a waterfall, finding peace and relaxation in nature, funny memes reminding not to take life seriously.

    #63

    Person lying in bed crying with a humorous meme caption, part of funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #64

    Young girl smiling and holding money in a car, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #65

    Animated donkey with a cheeky smile and text about a bestie being annoyed, highlighting funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #66

    Person lying in bed wearing sunglasses and a blanket, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #67

    Funny meme showing a tired cartoon character writing in a diary, capturing the theme of not taking life too seriously.

    #68

    Woman making a funny face rejecting salad in a humorous meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #69

    Mona Lisa wearing sunglasses and sprinkling humor in a funny meme about adding respect to a disrespectful statement.

    #70

    Text meme about love and hate, reflecting on relationships, included in funny memes that remind not to take life too seriously.

    #71

    Woman riding a small bike with training wheels while a little girl watches in a funny memes scene about not taking life seriously.

    #72

    Meme showing a man in a blue shirt typing politely on a computer after dealing with rudeness, funny memes theme.

    #73

    Young man smiling knowingly in a funny meme about finding profiles using only a first name, showcasing humor and funny memes.

    #74

    Young girl holding two phones with a serious expression, a relatable funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #75

    Toddler clinging to a wall edge with a surprised look, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #76

    Renaissance-style painting meme with characters humorously texting "I cannot even" and "Nor I, child" about life.

    #77

    Woman with a face mask holding a glass of water, funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #78

    Bart Simpson smiling peacefully in bed with a cat, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #79

    Cartoon duck packing a broken heart with bandages into a box, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #80

    Woman with a confused expression and a hair bow, captioned as a funny meme about drama, reflecting humor and life simplicity.

    #81

    Toddler in an orange jacket crying on the street, capturing emotions in funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

    #82

    Woman making humorous faces in a meme about drunken help, illustrating funny memes that remind not to take life seriously.

    #83

    Two women in a heated conversation, capturing a funny moment about friendship in a relatable meme for funny memes keyword.

    #84

    Cartoon character Stitch holding money with a mischievous grin, funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #85

    Humorous meme featuring Medusa with snake hair and text reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #86

    Funny meme text showing August described as a God-did-it month to remind not to take life too seriously.

    #87

    Black and white meme showing a woman smiling sadly with text about being picky and choosing wrong, funny memes theme.

    #88

    Young boy smiling confidently with sky background, representing funny memes reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #89

    Cartoon character with big eyes and pigtails, illustrating a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #90

    Woman with a pink bow crying while driving, relatable meme about realizing how expensive life can be, funny memes concept.

    #91

    Woman wearing sunglasses saying she likes being left alone, a funny meme reminding not to take life too seriously.

    #92

    Toddler in a pink dress showing a mix of patience and frustration in a funny meme about not taking life too seriously.

    #93

    Woman making a funny face while tasting bad expensive food, a relatable moment in funny memes about not taking life seriously.

    #94

    Frustrated child making an angry face expressing how lack of sleep can make life annoyances harder to handle funny meme.

    #95

    Two people sitting on a small staircase in water, illustrating funny memes about not taking life too seriously.

