From precious puppies with huge eyes to adorable seniors that know their owner’s routine like the back of their paw, dogs have the ability to melt people’s hearts like nothing else. So if you’re a canine lover, you’re in for a treat. We took a trip to r/Aww and compiled some of their sweetest photos of man’s best friend down below. We hope you enjoy scrolling through these heartwarming pics, whether you consider yourself a dog person or not, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you say, “Aww!”

There are few things on the planet that are almost universally loved. High-quality chocolate, driving home while coasting through every green light and beautiful sunsets tend to make most people smile. And when it comes to animals, there’s one that the world just can’t get enough of: dogs .

#1 Cutest Pupper Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Golden Brings Me This Old Rug Every Time I Come Home To Wish Me A Warm Welcome Share icon

#3 Midsommar Dog Says Hello! Share icon

If you’ve ever had a dog, you know exactly why these precious creatures are considered man’s best friend. They’re friendly, affectionate, intelligent, hilarious and often, even better companions than other humans. Dogs have absolutely captured the hearts of so many people around the world, so it’s no surprise that they’re the most popular pet in the United States! ADVERTISEMENT PetMD reports that 65.1 million households in the U.S. currently have at least one dog, while only 46.5 million homes have a cat. And when it comes to the most popular dog breeds, French Bulldog is currently in the lead. However, Labrador Retrievers were the top dog for over three decades prior to 2023, so they’ll always be one of America’s favorite breeds.

#4 She Has Officially Fallen In Love Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 It Doesn’t Get Any Cuter Than This Share icon

#6 Cutie Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

So why exactly are dogs the most popular pet? Well, Farm to Pet notes on their site that one of the main reasons is due to how dogs affect us emotionally. Studies have shown that simply looking into your dog’s eyes can increase your oxytocin levels while simultaneously decreasing your stress levels. So don't hesitate to gaze into those precious puppy eyes! Plus, anyone who’s ever owned a dog knows how secure it feels to come home to man’s best friend. Your furry companion is always thrilled to see you, and they’ll do anything to protect you. They somehow know how to tune into your emotions, whether you’re ready to play or need to be comforted on the couch. Dogs are truly magical creatures!

#7 Best Selfie Of Day! Share icon

#8 This Sun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Lovely Eyes Full Of Love Share icon

Another reason why we just can’t get enough of dogs is because of the social benefits we gain from having one. Most doggos love being around people and other dogs, so we can take them almost anywhere with us! Walking your dog is also one of the best ways to meet new people around the neighborhood, as your pet will always be an instant conversation starter.

#10 It Is Windy Today Share icon

#11 Its That Day Again When We Worship Our Loyal Dogs In Nepal And She Is Happy!!! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Our Pup Was Diagnosed With Cancer, We Were Told He Had ~9 Days To Live. We Just Passed 9 Weeks! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

There are also many physical benefits you'll experience when you have a dog. These fur babies need lots of exercise, so as an owner, you’re going to have to take them on plenty of walks and run around with them as much as you can. You might even go on runs or bike rides with your canine best friend trotting alongside you. Your lifestyle will almost certainly become more active once you get a dog, and you’ll be thankful for all of the endorphins that come from running around with your best friend!

#13 Hello There!! 👋 Share icon

#14 My New Cavalier King Charles Spaniel! Still Trying To Come Up With A Name For Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 My Boy Charlie Brown Had Surgery And Has To Wear A Onesie To Protect The Incision Share icon

Dogs aren’t only great for our physical health, though. They can do wonders for our mental health as well. A survey by the American Psychiatric Association found that 69% of dog owners say that their pet helps reduce their stress and anxiety, provides unconditional love and support and offers companionship. Two thirds of respondents also said their dog provides a calming presence, and nearly two thirds consider their fur baby to be a true friend. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 This Dog On My Flight Share icon

#17 This Is Stormy, The Newest Member Of Alyeska Resort's Mountain Safety Team. She Will Spend The Next Two Years Training To Become A Certified Avalanche Rescue Dog. Just Imagine Being Rescued By That Face Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Dog Wearing Shoes Share icon

There’s no question that owning a dog will increase your quality of life. But there are some important things to know before you go adopting the first pup that catches your eye at the shelter. Bringing a dog home is a huge lifestyle change, so the NHSPCA recommends first making sure that you’re prepared to care for a dog for the next 10-15 years. Unless you’re adopting a senior, your pet will, hopefully, have a long, full life. Make sure you're ready to make a long-term commitment to them.

#19 Oh My God, I Couldn't Help But Show How My Beloved Dog Sleeps Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 This Is My Dog’s Favourite Toy. He Refuses To Chew On It And He Sleeps With It Every Night Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Brought This Little Nugget Home Last Week. Such A Good Boy! Share icon

It’s important that your lifestyle suits having a dog too. If you work in an office for 40 hours a week, and you’ll have to leave your pet at home alone, you might want to consider a cat instead. Dogs need to be let outside every few hours to do their business, and they can become extremely lonely if they don’t get enough human interaction. Plus, they need plenty of exercise. So it’s just cruel to adopt a dog then force them to sit at home alone for many hours each day.

#22 Smiley Girl Share icon

#23 Neighbor Got A New Dog, I’m Dying Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 One Of Them Isn't A Dog Share icon

Another important factor to consider before bringing a dog home is how much it will cost. Yes, you will absolutely love your animal. But if you can’t afford food, toys and trips to the vet, you might want to hold off. Rover reports that the upfront costs of adopting a furry friend range between $1,150 and $4,420. And each year, owners should expect to spend between $1,390 and $5,295 on their beloved pet.

#25 This Husky Can Do Tongue Trick Share icon

#26 Roadtip Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Dexter Got His Portrait Made Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

We hope you’re enjoying these adorable photos of dogs, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that melt your heart, and feel free to share your favorite images of your own doggo in the comments below. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article that will satisfy your inner dog lover, we’ve got the perfect list for you to read next right here!

#28 Pocket Full Of Cuteness Share icon

#29 5yrs Apart Between Photos. They Love Each Other Very Much Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Pit Bulls Are Just Land Seals Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Had A Chance To Photograph This Cute Pupper Share icon

#33 Get A Sibling They Said, It’ll Be Fun They Said Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 Potatoes Share icon

#35 Imagine Walking Down The Street And Seeing This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Meet My New Newfoundland, Wendy. She's A Bit Shy Share icon

#37 Bear Or Puppy Guess Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Golden Retriever During Golden Hour Share icon

#39 My Absolute Favorite Patient Of All Time, I Love Her So Much. World, Met Luna! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Meet Lily. The Queen Of Puppy Dogs Eyes Share icon

#41 Pup Living His Best Life Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Henlo, You Wanna Share Some Of Your Snacks With Me? Share icon

#43 That Look Should Tell Me That Walking Today Is Not Very Pleasant Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 This Is Finn. He Pees A Lot. Kinda Cute Though Share icon

#45 Reddit Legends Bad Luck Brian And Doge Meet In Japan, May 2023 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#46 This Is Lemon, She Will Not Stop Eating Leaves Share icon

#47 Chloe On Her 10th Birthday 🥹 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 My Rescue Pup Finally Felt Safe Enough To Sleep On Me Share icon

#49 (Oc) Two Little Sisters Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 I Got My Puppy Last Month And This Is One Of The Pictures I Got Within An Hour Of Having Her Share icon

#51 Grandma: Don't You Dare Bring A Dog Over! 30 Seconds Later Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 Brought This Little Girl Home The Other Day. Anyone Have Any Name Ideas? Share icon

#53 He Octopus Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 This Dog Loves His Veggies So Much That He Stole A Cabbage From His Neighbour's Garden Share icon

#55 Literally What Got Me Through These Last 2 Years Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Told My Wife I Didn't Want Another Dog, I Was Wrong Share icon

#57 My 2 Month Old Puppy, Moe! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Our Rescue Pittie. The Happiest Boy Ever Share icon

#59 This Happy Boy Ran Inside My House When I Opened My Door Today, Luckily He Was Microchipped And Taken Home Safely Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 If You Don’t Feed Him Immediately, He Bribes You With Toys Share icon

#61 Good Dog Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 A Much Needed Break From Watching Ducks Share icon

#63 Thorn Meets Another Baby Sheltie, Pooh Bear! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Blep In The Wilderness Share icon

#65 My 17 Year Old Boy Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 This Is The Little Guy Who Steals All My Socks Share icon

#67 I Know It Was A Difficult Day, So Here's My Dog Wearing A Hat Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 I'm Not Beautiful But I Like! Share icon

#69 Smoll, Round Specimen Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 He's Modeling The Lil Bandana I Made For Him Share icon

#71 This Dog Looks Like A Croissant Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Trying To Come Up With A Band Name And Album Title For This Super Group Share icon

#73 Cerberus At The Pet Store Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Bite: Then And Now Share icon

#75 Four Little Ones Sleeping Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Trying My Best To Draw Him Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 My Dog Loves Toilet Paper Tubes So This Is How He Spent His Birthday Share icon

#78 Someone Got Called A Good Boi Share icon

#79 7 Month Old Puppy And 8 Year Old Cat, We Find Them Like This Often Now And It Melts My Heart Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Cisco Feeling Handsome Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 This Is What You See At The Gates Of Heaven Share icon

#82 Tin Tin Had A Bath Share icon

#83 I Dont Know What They Studying But They Are Pretty Good At It! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Buala. Masterpiece Here Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#85 Meet Ruby! She Loves To Flop On The Floor And Only Just Learned That "Up" Exists :d Share icon

#86 King Share icon

#87 Mom Hasn't Moved Since Two Of Her Babies Fell Asleep On Her Paws Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 (Oc) We Cannot Keep Anymore Dogs, So I Told My Wife Not To Get Attached While We Foster. I've Been Calling Him "Inmate#003". Today She Bought Him This Outfit Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#89 I Was Only Going To Adopt One Of Them But When I Was Told He Had A Brother I Couldn’t Separate Them And Now I Am Grateful That I Didn’t! They Love Each Other So Much It Melts My Heart Every Time. Adopting Both Has Been One Of My Best Decisions Ever 💗 Share icon

#90 The First Dog I've Had In About 20 Years And I Just Can't With Her. She's Too Adorable Share icon

#91 The Groomers Gave Him A Tie (It’s A Clip On One Attached To The Collar) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#92 A Year And A Half Later, He Still Has That Same Grin 🥹 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#93 The Dog I Walk Is Owned By A Hindu Family. Every Day The Lady Does Her Morning Prayers With Him. When I Pick Him Up For His Walk He Always Has A Red Spot On His Head Share icon

#94 After Lots Of Attention And Playing On A Quiet Day, I Told Our Pub Dog That I Needed To Go Home Share icon

#95 Took Her To An Outdoor Dog Restaurant/Bar For Her 18th Birthday. She Was Exhausted On The Way Home Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#96 Soft And Squishy😂😂 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#97 Adorable Good Boi Spotted Share icon

#98 She Is So Adorable… Even When She Sleeps Share icon

#99 Those Eyes! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#100 My Dog's Puppies Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 Don't Talk To Me, Or My Tiny Son Ever Again Share icon

#102 I Met This Adorable Guy Today! Cuteness Overload Share icon

#103 9 Week Old Shepard Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#104 Every Single Time I Sit Down For Lunch! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#105 Creative Grooming On To Pomeranians Share icon

#106 He’s Such A Distinguished Gentleman Share icon

#107 We Brought A Puppy Home Yesterday. I Squealed When I First Saw Her And I'm A 41 Year Old Man Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT