80 Memes For Those Who Like The Weird And Unhinged Type Of Humor
It may be summertime, but that doesn’t mean you have enough sunshine in your life, pandas. We could always use some more warmth, and a list full of hilarious memes might be the perfect way to brighten up your day.
We took a trip to First on Instagram, a page dedicated to sharing silly and relatable memes, and gathered some of their best posts down below. From pics that you’ll immediately want to send to your friends to images that will have you giggling uncontrollably, enjoy scrolling through these memes. And be sure to upvote the ones that make this summer day even sunnier!
This post may include affiliate links.
The First Instagram account has been around since 2019 and shared an impressive collection of over 1,500 memes. The page has also racked up over 667K followers and has secured its spot as a staple in the online meme community. There’s something for everyone on the hilarious page, from brain rot memes to relatable screenshots from X. And if you’re looking for something to laugh at, this account won’t disappoint you!
Now, we understand that there’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, so you might find it hard to distract yourself long enough to get a good laugh in. But if you asked your doctor if it’s necessary to get your giggle on, they just might prescribe you this list of memes. After all, it's no secret what the best medicine is!
When it comes to why laughter is so important, HelpGuide notes that it can relax your entire body. It can also boost your immune system by decreasing stress hormones and increasing infection-fighting antibodies. Plus, enjoying a good laugh can be great for your heart, literally and metaphorically. It will put you into a great mood while simultaneously increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure.
Chuckling at some memes certainly isn’t a replacement for hitting the gym, but it can actually burn some calories. And it’s a wonderful way to break tension or reduce any anger you might be feeling. It’s impossible to stay mad at your partner when they crack a hilarious joke, so humor might be the best way to keep your relationship happy and healthy.
Laughter comes with plenty of social benefits as well. If you’re dating someone new, the best way to win them over is to make them giggle. And if you want to grow closer to your colleagues, you might want to try sending them a hilarious (but tasteful, of course) meme about life in the office. Laughing with others is a great way to bond, and people will be naturally drawn to you if you can make them smile.
Keep calm and move out as fast as you can - it's his house now
I have soooooooooooo many questions....................
In this day and age, it’s hard to imagine a time when you couldn’t hop online and see hundreds of memes about whatever current events are trending at the moment. But we haven’t always had these silly little images to communicate with. And according to therapist Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, memes have completely transformed the way we communicate. Blanchfield writes for Verywell Mind that memes are an important social currency nowadays and notes that she feels honored when her clients share these funny images with her.
And everyone in Britain decided en masse that David Blaine was a t**t.
Memes are a wonderful way for us to communicate our thoughts and feelings concisely and effectively without having to outright say exactly what’s going on in our minds. Plus, they deliver the message with a lighthearted tone, which can be helpful for anyone who feels uncomfortable having a serious conversation. And considering how isolated many of us have felt in recent years, memes can go a long way in helping us feel less alone.
I mean, hit the old testament, and you'll find that sea-bugs are indeed a sin.
If you want to share a little bit of joy with loved ones, you might want to start by simply sending them a hilarious meme. Or, even better, if you see a meme that reminds you of a friend, pass it along to them immediately. Unfortunately, we don’t all have the luxury of living in the same place as our friends and family members, but memes transcend physical barriers. And they just might be exactly what your friend needed today.
He misunderstood, but this works as a pretty good metaphor.
Another great thing about memes is that they can speak for themselves. If you want to brighten up a friend’s day and send them some giggles, it might be difficult to figure out exactly what they need to hear. However, if you can find a meme that they’ll consider hilarious and relatable, you just might be able to turn their frown upside down. And the more funny images you share with them, the more likely they’ll be to send some your way as well. Virtual sunshine for everyone!
I actually did learn paper and pencil drafting in school. God I'm old. That's a s**t T square and set up though. I still have my stuff somewhere.
Are you enjoying this list of hilarious memes, pandas? We hope that your scroll has been an enjoyable one, and please remember to keep upvoting the images that you think everyone would get a kick out of. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list full of clever memes, look no further than right here!
Floaters, I have so many they all have names and we converse frequently during the day :)
Easy! Since Parker can also be a first name, just come up with a last name starting with P - maybe Peters or Peterson? Your parents won't care that people think they are completely nuts, they are dead after all. Follow me for more life hacks
Later it's the Roman empire... In a perfect world gladiators would have fought against a flock of velociraptors (T-Rex would have been reserved for people the emperor absolutely wanted to die) and Hannibal would have tried to cross the Alps on a brachiosaurus but here we are
What kind of job would a fish even have? A journalist maybe. Or something else to do with current events?
Im gen z and only one thing on this list applies to me. These memes are kinda lame
And they’ll be graded towards the lower end of the scale. It’s all relative, you think that you’ll suddenly leap up the grades when in reality you’ll discover that everyone is being graded by the same system and whilst the letter assigned to you may be an improvement on what you currently have it’s still relative to the students around you. You don’t get any increase in academic ability just because the grade boundaries have moved. BTW we no longer use this system, grading is now 1-9.
Someone on the BP staff got ahold of their dad’s pc, and copy of Win98, and went wild with the included graphics program to make most of the “memes”.
Someone on the BP staff got ahold of their dad’s pc, and copy of Win98, and went wild with the included graphics program to make most of the “memes”.