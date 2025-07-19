ADVERTISEMENT

It may be summertime, but that doesn’t mean you have enough sunshine in your life, pandas. We could always use some more warmth, and a list full of hilarious memes might be the perfect way to brighten up your day.

We took a trip to First on Instagram, a page dedicated to sharing silly and relatable memes, and gathered some of their best posts down below. From pics that you’ll immediately want to send to your friends to images that will have you giggling uncontrollably, enjoy scrolling through these memes. And be sure to upvote the ones that make this summer day even sunnier!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text conversation meme showing a person complaining about a bad day with frozen beer, burnt pizza, and a pregnant girlfriend, fitting weird and unhinged humor.

first Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon figure labeled Europeans poking a US flag with a stick, caption showing weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    16points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Police officer smiling next to a fierce black dog in front of a police car, a weird and unhinged humor meme.

    Boguswok Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    The First Instagram account has been around since 2019 and shared an impressive collection of over 1,500 memes. The page has also racked up over 667K followers and has secured its spot as a staple in the online meme community. There’s something for everyone on the hilarious page, from brain rot memes to relatable screenshots from X. And if you’re looking for something to laugh at, this account won’t disappoint you!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, we understand that there’s a lot going on in the world at the moment, so you might find it hard to distract yourself long enough to get a good laugh in. But if you asked your doctor if it’s necessary to get your giggle on, they just might prescribe you this list of memes. After all, it's no secret what the best medicine is!

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Two photos of a woman holding protest signs with weird and unhinged type of humor style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #5

    Handwritten alphabetical order homework with incorrect answers followed by cartoon character agreeing, weird and unhinged memes humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Snails arranged in a circle on a glass table with a leader in the middle, showcasing weird and unhinged humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When it comes to why laughter is so important, HelpGuide notes that it can relax your entire body. It can also boost your immune system by decreasing stress hormones and increasing infection-fighting antibodies. Plus, enjoying a good laugh can be great for your heart, literally and metaphorically. It will put you into a great mood while simultaneously increasing blood flow and lowering blood pressure.

    Chuckling at some memes certainly isn’t a replacement for hitting the gym, but it can actually burn some calories. And it’s a wonderful way to break tension or reduce any anger you might be feeling. It’s impossible to stay mad at your partner when they crack a hilarious joke, so humor might be the best way to keep your relationship happy and healthy.   
    #7

    Dinosaur evolution humor showing progression from dinosaurs to chicken to chicken nuggets shaped like dinosaurs.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person gaming on computer with arm seemingly through cat lying on desk, a weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Text message exchange with a weird and unhinged humor meme showing a sandwich with floating bread and ham slices.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Laughter comes with plenty of social benefits as well. If you’re dating someone new, the best way to win them over is to make them giggle. And if you want to grow closer to your colleagues, you might want to try sending them a hilarious (but tasteful, of course) meme about life in the office. Laughing with others is a great way to bond, and people will be naturally drawn to you if you can make them smile.
    #10

    Weird and unhinged humor meme showing animals in snow with a funny comment about bringing them inside.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Text message meme with weird and unhinged humor about a missing brother found in a dumpster, asking for a girlfriend.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Two cats dancing with a person at a party, adding to memes for those who like weird and unhinged humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    In this day and age, it’s hard to imagine a time when you couldn’t hop online and see hundreds of memes about whatever current events are trending at the moment. But we haven’t always had these silly little images to communicate with. And according to therapist Theodora Blanchfield, AMFT, memes have completely transformed the way we communicate. Blanchfield writes for Verywell Mind that memes are an important social currency nowadays and notes that she feels honored when her clients share these funny images with her.
    #13

    Man walking an alligator dressed in clothes on a beach, representing weird and unhinged type of humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet about David Blaine locked in a box for 40 days with a remote-controlled helicopter delivering McDonald's, weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Animated penguin character humorously reaching for a big red button, showcasing weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Memes are a wonderful way for us to communicate our thoughts and feelings concisely and effectively without having to outright say exactly what’s going on in our minds. Plus, they deliver the message with a lighthearted tone, which can be helpful for anyone who feels uncomfortable having a serious conversation. And considering how isolated many of us have felt in recent years, memes can go a long way in helping us feel less alone.
    #16

    Cartoon hands holding a note about attraction above a crying man rejecting hope in weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Meme showing a humorous list of sins including greed, lust, shrimp, envy, and sloth for weird unhinged humor fans.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    harriscarpenter avatar
    Weaponized Beef
    Weaponized Beef
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, hit the old testament, and you'll find that sea-bugs are indeed a sin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Surreal image of giant pencils standing like skyscrapers over a forest, fitting the weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you want to share a little bit of joy with loved ones, you might want to start by simply sending them a hilarious meme. Or, even better, if you see a meme that reminds you of a friend, pass it along to them immediately. Unfortunately, we don’t all have the luxury of living in the same place as our friends and family members, but memes transcend physical barriers. And they just might be exactly what your friend needed today.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Stained glass window featuring a robot design with weird and unhinged humor meme text about a transgender church.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #20

    Family awkwardly reacts in a car when a rap song plays, a weird and unhinged type of humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Roman soldiers humorously discussing the meaning of B.C. and Christ, reflecting weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another great thing about memes is that they can speak for themselves. If you want to brighten up a friend’s day and send them some giggles, it might be difficult to figure out exactly what they need to hear. However, if you can find a meme that they’ll consider hilarious and relatable, you just might be able to turn their frown upside down. And the more funny images you share with them, the more likely they’ll be to send some your way as well. Virtual sunshine for everyone!
    #22

    Sad cat giving thumbs up paired with two people facing off on a wet street in weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Comment about kangaroos invading Uruguay shown below a speech, fitting weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Hand holding a T-square ruler shaped like a diamond pickaxe, illustrating weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    scottrackley avatar
    Scott Rackley
    Scott Rackley
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I actually did learn paper and pencil drafting in school. God I'm old. That's a s**t T square and set up though. I still have my stuff somewhere.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu

    Are you enjoying this list of hilarious memes, pandas? We hope that your scroll has been an enjoyable one, and please remember to keep upvoting the images that you think everyone would get a kick out of. Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda list full of clever memes, look no further than right here!
    #25

    Sign with confusing text saying "Will you marry me?" in a weird way, paired with a funny unhinged meme about Godzilla.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #26

    Netflix humor meme showing a pirate smiling with a caption about movies not being on Netflix if you want to see them.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Blurry retro CGI figure from 1979 humorously illustrating the evolution of weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elaineaskew avatar
    TFFFan328
    TFFFan328
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um...the moon landing was in 1969...unless this implies that CGI wasn't invented until 1979, and this is how it looked when it was invented.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #28

    Confused young boy with worried expression sitting on a couch, representing weird and unhinged type of humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Bluish background with squiggly, blurry lines and text above reading nobody My eyes in a weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laughie1949 avatar
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Rosecrucian Roeth
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Floaters, I have so many they all have names and we converse frequently during the day :)

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #30

    Cartoon meme showing two booths labeled half a million and nine hundred thousand with more people at the smaller number booth, weird humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Meme contrasting a deer reacting nervously to a leaf and calmly to a fast-moving vehicle, weird and unhinged humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Two students in a classroom balancing nails on a board demonstrating weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    andy_harding avatar
    badger
    badger
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    the full joke is with the LH picture captioned "Architect" & the RH picture captioned "Engineer"

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #33

    Meme humor about rappers and basic 14-year-old girls, fitting weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Handwritten meme showing a humorous blend of y'all and aren't into yaren't for weird and unhinged humor fans.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    A bizarre classroom scene with edited muscular and unusual teenagers reflecting weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #36

    Man hiding behind an oven showing weird and unhinged humor meme about YouTube algorithm and sleep struggles.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Meme showing a complex ultra rock paper scissors game with many hand signs, for weird and unhinged humor fans.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #38

    Man contemplating while filling out a form with the name Peter Parker and last name starting with P, weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy! Since Parker can also be a first name, just come up with a last name starting with P - maybe Peters or Peterson? Your parents won't care that people think they are completely nuts, they are dead after all. Follow me for more life hacks

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Search result showing a bizarre complaint about someone throwing a fridge, paired with a weird unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Man gesturing in front of a laptop with a humorous video about selling organs for gaming PC in weird unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Google image search results showing close-up photos of the same actor with distinct eyebrows, weird and unhinged humor style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #42

    Street art of Keanu Uchiha removed from a wall, showing weird and unhinged humor in a cityscape setting.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Weird and unhinged humor meme featuring a distorted red character with wide eyes about Alzheimer jokes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Collage showing a dinosaur, bulldozer, truck, and space shuttle representing weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    goblinwarl0ck Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    yvonnedauwalderbalsiger avatar
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Yvonne Dauwalder Balsiger
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Later it's the Roman empire... In a perfect world gladiators would have fought against a flock of velociraptors (T-Rex would have been reserved for people the emperor absolutely wanted to die) and Hannibal would have tried to cross the Alps on a brachiosaurus but here we are

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Cute kitten lifting dumbbells and standing muscular by a window, showcasing weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Batman-themed meme with dark cityscape labeled a great song, and a cartoon dog wearing a Batman mask with text ft. cardi B, weird humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Map of the United States humorously depicted with emojis, paired with funny comments showcasing weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #48

    Text message exchange with weird and unhinged humor followed by a shocked Thomas the Tank Engine meme face.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #49

    Pie chart meme showing how introverts make friends, highlighting unhinged humor for those who like weird type of humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Monkey receiving an orange through a car window, illustrating humor for fans of weird and unhinged memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Text message conversation showing a breakup and confusion about playing chess with an ex's dad, illustrating weird humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Three boys sitting on a couch having a conversation, representing weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Dog balancing a book on its head with a playful caption, fitting weird and unhinged humor memes style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #54

    A man with a clenched fist resembling a cat’s paw, popular in weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    Child imagining hero doing parkour outside car window, adult smiling happily inside car, weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Cartoon fish with briefcase talking about being late as the sea parts, illustrating weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    lanebass1990 avatar
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    LooseSeal's $10 Banana
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What kind of job would a fish even have? A journalist maybe. Or something else to do with current events?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #57

    Text message exchange showing humorous autocorrect fails, fitting weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Early Gen Z starter pack with Minecraft, Avatar, parody songs, slap bracelets, and nostalgic childhood toys in weird humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    londyn avatar
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Pseudonym For An Author
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im gen z and only one thing on this list applies to me. These memes are kinda lame

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #59

    Man in Navy uniform with caption about cooking Minute rice in 58 seconds, meme illustrating weird and unhinged humor style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Meme showing a man leaning forward intensely playing a game, humor typical of weird and unhinged humor fans.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Screenshot of a weird and unhinged humor meme featuring pixelated characters with the text "I'm this old."

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Distorted eerie face with a strange dating profile, fitting the weird and unhinged type of humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #63

    Unhinged humor meme showing a puppet doctor in a clinic waiting room with a funny caption about weird humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #64

    Animated couple in bed with confused expressions, illustrating weird and unhinged humor in a meme format.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Man pointing to a screen with a caption about abuse, illustrated in a weird and unhinged type of humor meme style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #66

    Comparison meme showing an anime angry mom with puffed cheeks and a real-life angry mom wielding a large sword unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #67

    GTA gameplay meme showing a difficult mission with characters in awkward positions and weird unhinged humor.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Handwritten note with a dark twist paired with a confused man, reflecting weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Video game character sitting behind a table with weird and unhinged humor meme about GTA radio versus actual radio.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Text message meme saying not reading all that and happy or sorry, with cartoon character holding a sci-fi gun called I-don't-care-inator, weird humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Math problem with sad and funny cat and cartoon memes, representing weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Pixelated food items arranged on a table around a grill, featuring a meme with weird and unhinged humor style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Meme showing UK grading system with low score ranges for good grades, appealing to fans of weird and unhinged humor memes.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vernon_bear avatar
    Gavin Johnson
    Gavin Johnson
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And they’ll be graded towards the lower end of the scale. It’s all relative, you think that you’ll suddenly leap up the grades when in reality you’ll discover that everyone is being graded by the same system and whilst the letter assigned to you may be an improvement on what you currently have it’s still relative to the students around you. You don’t get any increase in academic ability just because the grade boundaries have moved. BTW we no longer use this system, grading is now 1-9.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #74

    Person lying face down receiving chiropractic cracking treatment, with a humorous comment about neck relaxation, weird humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Meme featuring a character with a Shrek head on a human body, showcasing weird and unhinged humor style.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    A dog with pink hair wig and eyeliner expressing frustration about a toxic relationship in a weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Young man in a store with a yellow hoodie and sunglasses, related to weird and unhinged humor memes online.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Meme of Shrek edited in streetwear fashion, showcasing weird and unhinged humor popular in internet meme culture.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Wanted poster of a man breaking into a dorm and placing bottles of marinara sauce under a pillow, weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo tweet saying end racism with emoji, photo of two men fist bumping at night, weird and unhinged humor meme.

    first Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!