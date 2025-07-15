ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like not that long ago, many employees had tons of flexibility, either working fully remotely or embracing a hybrid model. Right now, though, the job industry is in a bizarre place. In the post-pandemic world, you’re seeing major companies continue to drive the return-to-office trend while other businesses have embraced WFH as the future of work. It’s a very confusing time.

Whether you’re commuting to work right now or making your third cup of coffee in your home office, we want to bring a bit of entertainment into your life. So, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most relatable, funny, and spot-on memes about remote work. Scroll down for a good chuckle. Yes, you should totally spam your colleagues with these memes. And if you’re brave enough, you’ll show them to your boss during your next in-person meeting!