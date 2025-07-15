ADVERTISEMENT

It feels like not that long ago, many employees had tons of flexibility, either working fully remotely or embracing a hybrid model. Right now, though, the job industry is in a bizarre place. In the post-pandemic world, you’re seeing major companies continue to drive the return-to-office trend while other businesses have embraced WFH as the future of work. It’s a very confusing time.

Whether you’re commuting to work right now or making your third cup of coffee in your home office, we want to bring a bit of entertainment into your life. So, our team at Bored Panda has curated this list of the most relatable, funny, and spot-on memes about remote work. Scroll down for a good chuckle. Yes, you should totally spam your colleagues with these memes. And if you’re brave enough, you’ll show them to your boss during your next in-person meeting!

#1

Office workers looking unenthusiastic in cubicles, illustrating funny WFH memes about reluctance to leave remote work.

trensetter1 Report

    #2

    Person with big blonde hair and glamorous makeup using mini binoculars to study home decor during Zoom meeting, funny WFH meme.

    goodtime.io Report

    #3

    Man in an office cubicle looking embarrassed, illustrating a funny WFH meme about Zoom call mishaps.

    reddit.com Report

    Full disclosure, dear Pandas, yours truly is a big fan of hybrid work. Working from home can be more efficient and relaxing than office life. Plus, the coffee is much better. And yet, working from the office allows you to have much more meaningful connections with your colleagues. Plus, it means you bring less of your work home with you. Not to mention that you get many more steps in when you’re constantly on the move.

    Like anything else, remote work has its fair share of pros and cons. Any system does! It would be naive (not to mention disingenuous) to suggest that things are black and white, and that working from home is absolutely amazing or utterly terrible. Things are much more nuanced. And a lot depends on the character and work style of the employee in question.

    #4

    Man enjoying perks of working remote by sleeping at 7:59 and starting work at his computer at 8:01 in funny WFH meme

    Priy27 Report

    #5

    Cat lying on a laptop keyboard with text about preferred work environment, related to funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #6

    Man looking disheveled and tired after commuting two days in a row, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home.

    humorous_resources Report

    Investopedia notes that some of the main benefits of working remotely include the following:

    1. No commute time
    2. More personal space than at the office
    3. Greater flexibility in terms of your schedule and responsibilities
    4. More money saved, from commuting costs and work clothing to food and more
    5. Potentially more productivity
    6. Fewer distractions and less stress
    7. Better physical and mental health due to exercising more
    #7

    Cartoon character shocked upon realizing they are working during a nap, humorous funny WFH meme about remote work struggles.

    Report

    #8

    Small dog with messy wig in a home office setting, humorously illustrating a funny WFH meme about working from home.

    Report

    #9

    Cartoon flower showing irritation versus calm, depicting WFH memes about different work from home attitudes between bosses and employees.

    Report

    Setting all of those wonderful boons aside for a moment, WFH isn’t without its drawbacks. Here are some of the biggest negatives of remote work that can impact you as a worker:

    1. Greater social and professional isolation, less collaboration, and weaker bonds with your colleagues
    2. Potentially more distractions while working at home if you don’t live alone
    3. Difficulties with efficiency if you struggle with motivating yourself
    4. Little to no innovation at work due to less collaboration
    #10

    Man making funny faces during Zoom call, illustrating a relatable moment in work from home memes.

    Report

    #11

    Person lying on the floor with laptop propped up, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home discomfort.

    Trollingfornudity Report

    #12

    Cartoon of Homer Simpson tucked in bed with text about boss and team lead being out, illustrating funny WFH memes.

    Suspicious-Penguin Report

    Of course, you can’t just consider things from the employee’s point of view. You also have to get into the mindset of entrepreneurs and business leaders.

    From a business’s perspective, remote work also means that your employees are more satisfied with the greater flexibility. This, in turn, leads to higher retention rates. Which, in turn, means that you, as a company, spend less time and resources rehiring talented professionals who jump ship.

    What’s more, remote work gives companies the ability to hire workers from pretty much any part of the world. That means that there’s a greater talent pool to choose from. Moreover, as a business, you can save on office space and equipment if some or all of your employees are remote workers.
    #13

    Hand pouring water onto laptop keyboard as a funny work from home meme about half-day Fridays.

    corporatebish Report

    #14

    Person in pajamas lying in bed using phone, illustrating funny WFH memes about working without real pants since 2020.

    humorous_resources Report

    #15

    Person making a peace sign then disappearing humorously, illustrating funny WFH memes about remote work freedom.

    Report

    That being said, business leaders also deal with downsides related to WFH. Team relationships can feel weaker and ‘off,’ as there’s less proper team building.

    On top of that, you face communication challenges, there’s arguably less innovation, and it’s hard to get to grips with your workers’ performance. It’s a completely different dynamic compared to in-office work, where there’s constant friction (for better or for worse).

    As The Economist notes, working from the office, at least a few days a week, is related to a company’s culture from some business leaders’ perspectives.

    “This isn’t just about productivity metrics. It’s about building the culture that will drive Uber’s next phase of growth,” says Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy points out that working in the office is better because “people riff on top of one another’s ideas better when they’re together.”

    #16

    Person in a robe working from home surrounded by piles of papers and a laptop, illustrating funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #17

    Young man making a confused face in a funny WFH meme about watching Netflix during work from home.

    Report

    #18

    Cat yawning tiredly while reaching toward a computer screen, illustrating funny WFH work from home struggles.

    Report

    Newsweek points out that major companies like Amazon, AT&T, Boeing, Dell, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Tesla, and The Washington Post are all moving to five-day return-to-office systems. Meanwhile, businesses like Apple, Google, IBM, Meta, and Salesforce are also pushing workers to work from the office at least some of the time.

    That being said, other brands are doing the opposite. For instance, Pinterest is “doubling down on flexibility in the workplace.” Meanwhile, businesses like Airbnb and Dropbox are offering remote work policies.

    "We conduct employee voice surveys twice a year, and since its inception, PinFlex [Pinterest’s remote work model] has been the highest-rated survey item every year. People love it. It allows them to more effectively integrate both their work and their personal life. It's particularly beneficial for working parents, caregivers, and people who have unpredictable life situations,” Chief People Officer at Pinterest, Doniel Sutton, told Newsweek.
    #19

    Young girl making a skeptical face in a car seat, a funny WFH meme about avoiding weekend social gatherings.

    corporatebish Report

    #20

    Skeleton sitting at desk late on a Friday, representing the struggle of working from home in funny WFH memes.

    coweofficial Report

    #21

    Man with glasses and beard making a frustrated face with caption about laptop battery drain in funny WFH memes.

    memes.offtheclock Report

    Mandating a full return to in-person work can be extremely demotivating. Especially if you’ve gotten used to a fully remote or hybrid system of work. If you’ve physically moved to live somewhere cheaper during the pandemic, moving back to where your company’s HQ is located can be a financially devastating move, too.

    The new return-to-office mandate forces you to consider whether you’re really better off moving back. How much would the move cost? Would you be able to sell your current property and buy something decent in the other city? How much would your purchasing power go down if spending is higher after moving?

    How would the move affect you and your family’s quality of life? Given how your career is progressing, would the move make sense in a year or two? There’s a lot to think about.
    #22

    Man with messy hair waking up late in bed, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home and casual pants-free days.

    work_problems_ Report

    #23

    Man in athletic wear running fast with text about making coffee and Slack ringing, reflecting funny WFH memes humor.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #24

    Man attending an early morning Zoom meeting, looking tired, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home.

    memes.offtheclock Report

    “People are looking for flexibility. They are looking for an environment where they can do their best work, but also focus on life,” Sutton explained to Newsweek.

    Meanwhile, Airbnb has the so-called ‘Live and Work Anywhere’ policy, which allows the company to recruit candidates from more cities.

    "Live and Work Anywhere is certainly great because not all the best quality people in the world are within 50 miles of San Francisco. We're able to tap into a new pool of people who are experienced and have amazing skills from Kansas City to Miami to New York to Hong Kong to everywhere in between. We're all over the world, and that enables us to pick the best people at any given job," Airbnb's Chief Business Officer and Head of Employee Experience, Dave Stephenson, said to Newsweek.

    #25

    Group of office workers posing together with the caption about working from home and open concept office WFH memes.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #26

    Gray cat refusing to return to office while still working from home, humorous work from home meme about managers.

    QuicklyThisWay Report

    #27

    Woman working remotely on a laptop at the beach, wearing a headset, illustrating funny WFH memes about work from home struggles.

    Infernester Report

    Which of these memes did you love the most? Which ones did you send to your coworkers?

    What’s best for you personally, remote, hybrid, or fully in-office work? Why?

    Let us know what you think in the comments at the bottom of this list! Oh, and if you haven’t already, don’t forget to upvote your favorite memes.

    #28

    Woman relaxing in a bubble bath with a martini, illustrating a funny WFH meme about avoiding video calls and real pants.

    goss.media Report

    #29

    Shiba Inu dog approving early log off time, a funny Work From Home meme about WFH and not wearing real pants.

    weworkremotelycom Report

    #30

    Gru presenting a four-panel funny WFH meme showing a muted mic during a virtual meeting with humorous expressions.

    tanijrou Report

    #31

    Child in school uniform smiling on first day of WFH and looking disheveled after one week, illustrating funny WFH memes.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #32

    Man wearing a suit jacket and plaid pajama pants on a couch working on laptop, illustrating funny WFH memes about no real pants.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #33

    Funny WFH meme featuring Baby Yoda waiting patiently for coworkers' Zoom audio to start during remote work.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #34

    Cartoon character humor about working from home without wearing real pants, highlighting funny WFH memes.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #35

    Awkward silence on video call depicted by side-eye monkey puppet meme from funny WFH memes about remote work.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #36

    Two sad cats in a funny WFH meme showing the struggles of getting ready for video hangouts during remote work.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #37

    Cartoon woman thanking two computer monitors, humorous work from home meme about funny WFH memes and remote work setups.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    #38

    Child with messy hair looking tired, illustrating a funny work from home meme about avoiding turning on cameras in Zoom meetings.

    ZeeBaig14 Report

    #39

    Man in sunglasses and earbuds replying to work email on phone, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home.

    The Humorists Report

    #40

    Man in overalls and cap smiling in a field with a funny WFH meme about Zoom meetings and mute behavior.

    Report

    #41

    Man progressively applying clown makeup with captions about Zoom call cancellation, illustrating funny WFH memes and remote work humor.

    Report

    #42

    SpongeBob wearing glasses and posing confidently while coworkers with cameras surround him, funny WFH memes theme.

    Report

    #43

    Drake meme comparing dislike for work from home Fridays with preference for a four day work week in funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #44

    Man and woman in a funny work from home meme about mental illness and misconceptions of remote working status.

    MahmoudAO Report

    #45

    Man smiling and looking serious in a two-panel funny WFH meme about job interviews and working from home.

    9gag Report

    #46

    Young girl looking frustrated and crying, representing funny WFH memes about email replies and remote work struggles.

    thetinderblog Report

    #47

    Capybara under a bamboo shower with text about working from home and taking a midday shower to feel something WFH memes.

    capy.paste Report

    #48

    Homer Simpson awkwardly reacting during a work meeting, a funny WFH meme about scrolling memes while on calls.

    mentalmovementmagazine Report

    #49

    Dark cloaked figure gives a holographic order depicting a funny WFH meme about returning to office after remote work.

    weworkremotelycom Report

    #50

    Woman with a serious expression in a courtroom, illustrating a funny WFH meme about being active but unresponsive on Teams.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    #51

    Young owl walking on grass with caption about waking up from a midday nap and hearing Slack notifications, funny WFH meme.

    owllabs Report

    #52

    Remote-Work-Memes

    mentalmovementmagazine Report

    #53

    Man in pajamas looking tired, caption about waking up to numerous emails and messages, funny WFH memes concept.

    reddit.com Report

    #54

    Medieval style artwork humorously depicting working from home with ADHD for funny WFH memes about virtual work.

    Report

    #55

    Cute pug lying on a blanket symbolizing funny WFH memes about pets during remote work calls.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #56

    Two-panel funny WFH meme showing office workers discussing and a man relaxing at home in comfy pants and socks.

    Report

    #57

    Cartoon character lying on couch tired, representing funny WFH memes about working from home on a Monday.

    Report

    #58

    Two men shaking hands in an office, depicting the humor of funny WFH memes about remote work and casual dress after two years.

    Report

    #59

    Man showing sadness then excitement, contrasted with text about going to work and realizing working from home in funny WFH memes.

    Forsaken_Rock_1268 Report

    #60

    Distorted image of a man frozen on a video call, illustrating funny WFH memes about Zoom freezing during remote work.

    weworkremotelycom Report

    #61

    Man wiping forehead in frustration during a virtual meeting, capturing the humor of funny WFH memes about remote work struggles.

    domesticatedwebseries Report

    #62

    Man in a suit looking tired at a social event, illustrating the feeling of working from home without real pants.

    itsdanikramer Report

    #63

    Serious man with intense stare, caption emphasizes the challenges of working from home in funny WFH memes.

    mi.academy Report

    #64

    Child sleeping in bed while another child in a nightgown stands nearby, illustrating funny WFH memes about working from home.

    Report

    #65

    Person lounging on bed with towel on head and face mask, wearing sunglasses and fuzzy black outfit, representing funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #66

    Person in casual clothes staring blankly during a video call, capturing a relatable moment from funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #67

    Cartoon character expressing frustration about working from home, highlighting the humor in work from home memes and challenges.

    _simple_man Report

    #68

    Three women posing playfully by lockers with labels referencing WFH emotional support water bottle, Spotify playlist, and me in a funny WFH meme.

    myworkrobe Report

    #69

    Woman with red hair looking excited during a Zoom call, depicting funny WFH meme about pre-meeting gossip.

    coweofficial Report

    #70

    Man peeking from behind a door with text about telling a manager about office days, a funny WFH meme about remote work.

    hurreelife Report

    #71

    Woman eating food on a couch, distracted during meetings while working from home in a funny WFH meme.

    professionalhragency Report

    #72

    Man in a suit taking a call outside 9-5 hours during work from home with a child in the background, funny WFH memes concept.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #73

    Drake meme contrasting working from home and preferring office meetings via Teams, highlighting funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #74

    Kermit the Frog working at a cluttered desk with coffee, illustrating funny WFH memes about Monday work struggles.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    #75

    Person wearing a mask and glasses resting head on laptop with another person sleeping on a couch, reflecting funny WFH memes.

    humorous_resources Report

    #76

    Man in shirt and tie pointing at chaotic wall of papers and strings in a funny WFH meme about remote work confusion.

    remoteworkmemes Report

    #77

    Scene from The Office showing a Zoom meeting meme, highlighting funny WFH moments with coworkers in a virtual setting.

    pixiekisses17 Report

    #78

    Traffic light hanging oddly with red light on, humorous work from home meme about struggling but still working for money.

    meme.ig Report

    #79

    Person lying in bed looking tired with text about joining a teams call, reflecting funny WFH memes about remote work life.

    corporate_millennial_memes Report

    #80

    Person face-down in a bowl at 9:09 am, humorously depicting challenges of working from home in funny WFH memes.

    Report

    #81

    Image of The Brady Bunch TV show grid with text about everyone hopping on a team call, a funny WFH meme concept.

    remoteworkmemes Report

