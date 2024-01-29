ADVERTISEMENT

A norm just a few years ago thanks to the pandemic, working from home is now being slowly eliminated or minimized in some workplaces, to the joy or sadness of those who got used to wearing pajamas “to work”.

Like many things in life, this, too, is a double-edged sword; anyone who’s ever had to do their job remotely knows just how good it feels to get a little bit more sleep in the morning but how frustrating it can be asking can you hear me now? on Zoom for the sixth time.

These situations are just a couple of examples of how WFH affected our professional life, but there sure are more and you can find them on the list below, where we have compiled some of the best ‘Work From Home Memes’. Shared by an Instagram account titled exactly that, they perfectly sum up the good and the bad of working in your paja… working remotely, so wait no longer and scroll down to see if you’ve encountered any of the same joys/hardships yourself.