As we become more and more conscious of our mental health, some of us might discover that a lot of our quirks and weird behaviors stem from our neurodivergent brains. The CDC reports that one in 16 adults in the U.S. currently have an ADHD diagnosis.
For us, that means that one in 16 Pandas might relate to a certain kind of humor more. That's why we're bringing you the best funny pics from the community "ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks, and Relatable Memes". This one is for all our neurospicy kings, queens, and in-betweens; scroll away and chuckle at these ADHD memes!
If you're at all on social media, you might've noticed a trend in the last couple of years or so where people like to attribute ADHD and autism symptoms to themselves. A 2024 survey by the Ohio State University revealed that 25% of adults in America suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD.
This trend of self-diagnosing can be worrying, but it isn't so surprising once we consider the history of diagnosing neurodivergent people.
Social psychologist Devon Price writes that self-diagnosis can be liberating, especially for women. In the past, the tools to diagnose autism and ADHD have been suspiciously male-centric. Price writes that they were "designed with young, white, cisgender male patients with visibly obvious symptoms in mind."
Many patients with ADHD get misdiagnosed and dismissed because they don't fit that old criteria. One clue might be family members: since the disorder is genetic, people with neurospicy folks in their family tree are more likely to have the disorders, too.
Psychologist and clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Justin Barterian, PhD, explains how some adults might realize they have ADHD one it's been diagnosed to their children.
"There's definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder."
You feel hyperactive sometimes? ADHD! You make impulse purchases online and regret them once the goods arrive? ADHD! This is something you might see on social media where people diagnose themselves and others with ADHD or autism without having proper credentials for it.
Dr. Barterian says it's okay to watch such videos and suspect you might be neurodivergent. He does, however, advise to get checked out by a proper psychologist, psychiatrist, or physician. They're most likely to give you the most reliable assessment, not strangers on TikTok and Instagram.
The biggest problem with self-diagnosing is that people tend to look at an autism or ADHD diagnosis as a explanation for their poor job performance, feelings of overwhelm, and other disappointing and frustrating experiences which may just be a normal part of life.
"Often enough, it is fair to say, the everyday distress, role conflicts, and lifestyle issues that motivate the personal appropriation of these categories have little to do with a mental disorder," professor of Sociology Joseph E. Davis wrote for Psychology Today.
Surprisingly, some experts believe that self-diagnosing can do good, too. Robert Chapman, a neurodivergent philosopher in the United Kingdom who specializes in disability theory, told the Los Angeles Times that psychology and psychiatry is rife with miscalculations and misdiagnoses. That doesn't mean that they're always wrong, but observing and trying to change one's behaviors after self-diagnosing can help some people reclaim power.
"You might notice you have all of these challenges with social relationships, sensory difficulties, or paying attention, and you might think it's autism for a while," Chapman explained. "And then you're like, 'Hang on, I fit more with ADHD.' Even if you've gotten it wrong, you've still learned about yourself, your differences and needs."
Why does ADHD often is misdiagnosed, ignored, or overlooked in women? Mostly because they present symptoms a little bit differently. Generally, there are two types of ADHD: inattentiveness and impulsivity/hyperactivity. As ADHD often is diagnosed at an early age, in boys it presents as jumping around and getting in classmates' faces. Girls with ADHD, on the other hand, are social, energetic, and talkative.
"Since girls often display fewer behavioral problems and less noticeable symptoms, their difficulties are often overlooked," says Dr. Lisa MacLean, M.D., a psychiatrist at Henry Ford Health. Other symptoms in girls with ADHD may include:
- Distractedness and forgetfulness,
- Fidgeting,
- Carelessness,
- Cluttered, messy environment,
- Disorganized thoughts.
When women don't get diagnosed at an early age, they often develop coping mechanisms and learn to mask their symptoms. They might overcompensate the symptoms mentioned above by working late during the night to compensate what they haven't finished during the work day. Friendships and romantic relationships might suffer too, as patients might be afraid to show their true selves.
