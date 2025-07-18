As we become more and more conscious of our mental health, some of us might discover that a lot of our quirks and weird behaviors stem from our neurodivergent brains. The CDC reports that one in 16 adults in the U.S. currently have an ADHD diagnosis.

For us, that means that one in 16 Pandas might relate to a certain kind of humor more. That's why we're bringing you the best funny pics from the community "ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks, and Relatable Memes". This one is for all our neurospicy kings, queens, and in-betweens; scroll away and chuckle at these ADHD memes!

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Text image listing relatable ADHD traits like cleaning the house and reorganizing, reflecting neurodivergents humor.

ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Tweet by Geraint Evans about ADHD, relatable post for neurodivergents on common experiences with focus and recommendations.

    GeraintWorks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously describing ADHD experiences relatable to neurodivergents during normal and crisis situations.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you're at all on social media, you might've noticed a trend in the last couple of years or so where people like to attribute ADHD and autism symptoms to themselves. A 2024 survey by the Ohio State University revealed that 25% of adults in America suspect they have undiagnosed ADHD. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This trend of self-diagnosing can be worrying, but it isn't so surprising once we consider the history of diagnosing neurodivergent people. 

    Social psychologist Devon Price writes that self-diagnosis can be liberating, especially for women. In the past, the tools to diagnose autism and ADHD have been suspiciously male-centric. Price writes that they were "designed with young, white, cisgender male patients with visibly obvious symptoms in mind." 
    #4

    Text image showing relatable ADHD traits including taking things personally, hyperfixating on crushes, anxiety, forgetfulness, scrolling paralysis, and impatience.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Tweet from a neurodivergent person describing struggles with verbal debate, memory, and confidence related to ADHD.

    AdhdVaguely Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Text image with a relatable neurodivergent post about sensory sensitivities to clothes, temperature, noise, and hair touch.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many patients with ADHD get misdiagnosed and dismissed because they don't fit that old criteria. One clue might be family members: since the disorder is genetic, people with neurospicy folks in their family tree are more likely to have the disorders, too.

    Psychologist and clinical assistant professor in Ohio State’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Justin Barterian, PhD, explains how some adults might realize they have ADHD one it's been diagnosed to their children.

    "There's definitely more awareness of how it can continue to affect folks into adulthood and a lot of people who are realizing, once their kids have been diagnosed, that they fit these symptoms as well, given that it's a genetic disorder."
    #7

    Man with papers on floor researching late at night, illustrating common behaviors relatable to neurodivergents and ADHD traits.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Social media post discussing autism and ADHD diagnosis, masking struggles, and relatable neurodivergent experiences.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Tweet listing less talked about autistic traits including listening to audio at 1.5x speed, reading captions, and emotional responses in neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When people ask, "What's up?" I usually answer, "Not me!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    You feel hyperactive sometimes? ADHD! You make impulse purchases online and regret them once the goods arrive? ADHD! This is something you might see on social media where people diagnose themselves and others with ADHD or autism without having proper credentials for it.

    Dr. Barterian says it's okay to watch such videos and suspect you might be neurodivergent. He does, however, advise to get checked out by a proper psychologist, psychiatrist, or physician. They're most likely to give you the most reliable assessment, not strangers on TikTok and Instagram.
    #10

    Tweet from neurodivergent person discussing stigma around direct and transparent communication as relatable neurodivergent posts

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Social media post humor about rating pain with zero stars, relatable for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Text poster describing ADHD traits relatable to neurodivergents, including setting big goals and craving order.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The biggest problem with self-diagnosing is that people tend to look at an autism or ADHD diagnosis as a explanation for their poor job performance, feelings of overwhelm, and other disappointing and frustrating experiences which may just be a normal part of life.

    "Often enough, it is fair to say, the everyday distress, role conflicts, and lifestyle issues that motivate the personal appropriation of these categories have little to do with a mental disorder," professor of Sociology Joseph E. Davis wrote for Psychology Today.
    #13

    Person rock climbing near water, illustrating a metaphor about ADHD challenges relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Tweet from ADHD_FFS about procrastination and time management struggles relatable to neurodivergents with ADHD symptoms.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Man with a surprised expression representing ADHD humor and bedtime procrastination, relatable to neurodivergents online.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Surprisingly, some experts believe that self-diagnosing can do good, too. Robert Chapman, a neurodivergent philosopher in the United Kingdom who specializes in disability theory, told the Los Angeles Times that psychology and psychiatry is rife with miscalculations and misdiagnoses. That doesn't mean that they're always wrong, but observing and trying to change one's behaviors after self-diagnosing can help some people reclaim power.
    #16

    Person sitting oddly on a chair with legs on a desk, showing a relatable moment for neurodivergents with ADHD behaviors.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Colorful gradient background with bold black text saying my mind is like someone emptied a junk drawer onto a trampoline, relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Four-panel meme showing different neurodivergent conditions with captions about their unique functioning styles.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    "You might notice you have all of these challenges with social relationships, sensory difficulties, or paying attention, and you might think it's autism for a while," Chapman explained. "And then you're like, 'Hang on, I fit more with ADHD.' Even if you've gotten it wrong, you've still learned about yourself, your differences and needs."
    #19

    Text post about neurodivergents feeling conflicted about making plans too far in advance or on short notice.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Tweet by Brendan Mahan about ADHD reframe, offering relatable insight for neurodivergents on memory and understanding ADHD.

    adhdessentials Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Cartoon of three-headed dragon illustrating ADHD work modes, a relatable neurodivergent meme about productivity levels.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Why does ADHD often is misdiagnosed, ignored, or overlooked in women? Mostly because they present symptoms a little bit differently. Generally, there are two types of ADHD: inattentiveness and impulsivity/hyperactivity. As ADHD often is diagnosed at an early age, in boys it presents as jumping around and getting in classmates' faces. Girls with ADHD, on the other hand, are social, energetic, and talkative.
    #22

    Text image describing ADHD with humorous relatable points about planners, reflecting neurodivergents' experiences.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Tweet by Callum Stephen discussing challenges neurodivergents face with yes/no questions and interpreting context.

    AutisticCallum_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Tweet about autistic people understanding but rejecting social hierarchies, relatable neurodivergents post on hierarchy views.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "Since girls often display fewer behavioral problems and less noticeable symptoms, their difficulties are often overlooked," says Dr. Lisa MacLean, M.D., a psychiatrist at Henry Ford Health. Other symptoms in girls with ADHD may include:

    1. Distractedness and forgetfulness,
    2. Fidgeting,
    3. Carelessness,
    4. Cluttered, messy environment,
    5. Disorganized thoughts.
    #25

    Cartoon character with ADHD sarcastically reacting to being told to just focus, illustrating neurodivergent frustration.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Gee, nobody in the last 20 years of my life has ever suggested that!"

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #26

    Text meme about ADHD brain, dopamine, and executive function struggles with meal prep, relatable for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing autistic traits, masking, and neurodivergent experiences with PTSD.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When women don't get diagnosed at an early age, they often develop coping mechanisms and learn to mask their symptoms. They might overcompensate the symptoms mentioned above by working late during the night to compensate what they haven't finished during the work day. Friendships and romantic relationships might suffer too, as patients might be afraid to show their true selves.
    #28

    Tweet about ADHD masking struggles, highlighting emotions neurodivergents find relatable and often unnoticed by others.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Man presenting two boards with text about ADHD planning and vibe changes, illustrating relatable neurodivergent experiences.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Illustration of Alice and the Cheshire Cat in a colorful forest discussing madness, relatable for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    How many neurodivergent Pandas have we got here among us? Share your ADHD, autism, or other diagnosis journeys with us in the comments! If you don't feel ready yet – no biggie. Just quietly upvote the pics you liked most from this list. And if you feel like scrolling through more funny ADHD pics, check out our previous post right here!
    #31

    Person with ADHD struggling to relax, surrounded by reasons including hyperactive thoughts and need for movement, neurodivergent traits.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Illustration showing ADHD meltdown signs including mood shifts, body tension, headache, and cognitive decline for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Illustration showing subtle signs of AuDHD with behaviors related to neurodivergents in autism and ADHD assessments.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Text image listing ADHD traits like being hungry, opening the fridge, standing confused, and forgetting why in relatable neurodivergent post style.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Illustration showing ADHD differences in children, teenagers, and adults with related neurodivergent traits and challenges.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Tweet humorously describing ADHD as surprise participation with relatable neurodivergent traits like confusion and emotional dysregulation.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Tweet by ADHD Comics discussing neurodivergents' challenges with criticism, self-esteem, and self-sabotaging perfectionism.

    danidonovan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Text post describing ADHD moments relatable to neurodivergents about distraction and emotional overwhelm while tidying a desk.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet by Cindy Noir discussing the financial challenges and mental fatigue of having ADHD, relatable to neurodivergents.

    thecindynoir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Text image describing ADHD as losing track of time while scrolling, missing calls and milestones, and wondering what year it is.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Illustration of ADHD burnout symptoms including lack of motivation, difficulty concentrating, feeling overwhelmed, and irritability for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Screenshot of a tweet describing a common ADHD behavior related to impulsive buying, relatable to neurodivergents.

    adhdjesse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Pink water ripples background with text about ADHD and the lack of understanding, relating to neurodivergents experiences.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Tweet about neurodivergent experiences with emotional responses, relatable to many in the neurodivergent community.

    stefkaufman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tweet describing the neurodivergent cycle of motivation followed by exhaustion and living in piles on the floor.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Illustration of ADHD monsters representing neurodivergent challenges like anxiety, sensory processing, mood swings, and decision difficulties.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Tweet about ADHD Friday listing relatable tasks neurodivergents often plan to accomplish before the weekend arrives.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Text image listing common ADHD misconceptions and truths, highlighting neurodivergents' experiences with focus and self-confidence struggles.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Soft-focus image of a sleeping leopard cub with text about unfinished stories relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Tweet discussing the shift in labels from negative terms to Autistic and ADHD, relating to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Cartoon showing differences in reading styles between Autism and ADHD with relatable neurodivergent traits.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Tweet discussing ADHD traits of planning ahead or procrastinating, reflecting relatable neurodivergent experiences online.

    Thymbraeus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Text about ADHD permission to delete hundreds of screenshots, relatable for neurodivergents managing digital clutter.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Two neurodivergent brains connected by light beams, illustrating relatable ADHD conversation dynamics and connection.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Tweet about walking down the aisle with coworkers singing about ADHD, paired with a vintage wedding scene, relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Illustration showing memory recall lag and brain scrambling, relatable for neurodivergents with ADHD challenges.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Illustration of heartfelt advice for kids from a parent figure, emphasizing mental health and home support for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Text advocating open book exams to reduce stress and support neurodivergents with practical application over memory tests.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet text from No Nonsense Neurodivergent about relatable neurodivergent cleaning habits and struggles with space organization.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Handwritten list describing inattentive type ADHD symptoms in women, relevant to neurodivergents, including memory and anxiety struggles.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Social media post humor about neurodivergents googling actors' roles, relatable to autistic and ADHD experiences.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Cluttered circular workspace filled with papers and books depicting a neurodivergent's busy and chaotic mind.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Man in a black jacket illustrates neurodivergent ADHD perspective by noticing electrical panel, while non-ADHD sees ornate church decor.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Tweet showing contrasting reactions of neurotypicals and neurodivergents to autism or ADHD diagnosis.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Tweet about neurodivergent people relating to underreacting and overreacting in expected emotional situations.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Any other people find that this same picture has been posted twice on this list?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Tweet showing a misunderstood clock drawing illustrating challenges many neurodivergents face with time concepts.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    deborahbrett avatar
    Deborah B
    Deborah B
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you wanted an analogue clock, you should have specified. The majority of time-keeping is now digital.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #67

    Cartoon showing ADHD brain rejecting normality with random impulsive actions, relatable for neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Tweet from ADHD Jesse describing common misdiagnoses and misconceptions about ADHD by neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    List of ADHD moods showing hyperfocus, distraction, and emotional fluctuations relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Comic comparing neurotypicals with undiagnosed ADHD showing different behaviors relatable to neurodivergents.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Illustration showing subtle signs of ADHD including restlessness, hyperfocus, task switching, and motivation from external pressure.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Illustration explaining reasons why ADHDers get into arguments, highlighting neurodivergent communication challenges and emotional intensity.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Tweet discussing autism diagnosis emphasizing neurodivergent identity is constant with or without formal recognition.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Letter board with neurodivergent relatable text about remembering 80s song lyrics but forgetting why they entered the kitchen.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Text about overwhelmed overthinker experience and exhaustion relatable to neurodivergents handling constant hypervigilance and survival mode.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Man lying on the ground smiling and taking a photo on phone illustrating neurodivergents with ADHD relatable behavior.

    ADHD & ND Tips, Tricks and Relatable Memes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!