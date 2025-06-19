ADVERTISEMENT

You’d think the most heated debates at work would be about deadlines or who’s hogging the printer. But nothing stirs up silent office rage quite like a missing lunch. Somewhere between 12 and 1 PM, a cold war breaks out behind the office fridge’s doors, and someone’s yesterday burrito becomes collateral damage.

Sharing is caring, that’s true, but not when it’s your carefully prepped lunch swiped by a coworker with the appetite of a racoon and the memory of a goldfish. Like one Redditor’s coworker, who suspiciously forgets her lunches on repeat and somehow always finds “abandoned” leftovers to save.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When hunger strikes at noon, some people reach for snacks while others reach for their coworker’s lovingly packed leftovers

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfour / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Woman constantly “forgets” her lunches at home, finds leftovers in the office fridge claiming they’re “abandoned” and eats them

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: hedgehog94 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ZAKSOLDIER

“Do not eat this, Dana”: the woman’s coworkers are fed up with having their leftovers stolen, and have started adding labels to their lunch boxes

The OP (original poster) is one of the many workers fed up with having their lunch stolen by Dana, the office’s resident lunchroom lurker. This lady has elevated the fine art of “accidentally forgetting” her lunch into a twice-weekly performance worthy of an Oscar.

She doesn’t steal food, per se. No, no, that would be uncivilized. Instead, she rescues it dramatically, with heavy sighs, drawn-out fridge inspections, and a tragic backstory about how she once again forgot her lunch.

It always plays out the same: Dana “discovers” an unmarked meal, which isn’t hers but might be up for grabs, and then begrudgingly makes the noble sacrifice of eating it, for the greater good, of course. Can’t let those sweet-and-sour chicken leftovers suffer in cold isolation.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when her coworkers try to label their food, Dana declares it’s bitter. One guy even scrawled “Do not eat. This means you, Dana” on his Tupperware. Did it work? Not quite. She found that note “a little hostile.” Honestly, at this point, people aren’t even mad anymore. They’re equal parts annoyed and impressed.

Dana is not just mooching – she’s playing lunchroom chess while the rest of the office is still trying to find locks for their lunchboxes. But wait, before you slap on that padlock or start a condiment-based revenge plan, it helps to think strategy. If your food keeps disappearing, start with clear labeling – it’s petty-proof and passive-aggressive in just the right way and it might just de-escalate the conflict.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Because navigating conflict with a coworker does take a bit of finesse—it’s a mix of diplomacy, patience, and a generous helping of self-control. Rather than calling someone out in front of the vending machine crowd, it’s smarter to have a calm, respectful chat in private. Address the issue head-on without delay, and try to keep the conversation constructive. You get bonus points for that.

ADVERTISEMENT

If that doesn’t smooth things over, bringing HR into the loop, quietly and professionally, might be your best bet. And hey, if you’re the one eating someone else’s lunch at work, maybe it’s time to switch things up. Less side-eyes, less drama.

Because that’s number 1 in the list of unspoken rules when it comes to office food etiquette – if it’s not yours, don’t touch it. Simple. Please, no heating up fish or other smelly foods, unless you’re angling to clear out the building. Clean up after yourself, don’t leave moldy meals for others to discover, and never use someone else’s condiments without asking.

Office kitchens aren’t restaurants, and your coworkers aren’t your servers. A little courtesy goes a long way in keeping the peace, and the fridge funk-free. And if you do forget your lunch? That’s on you. Don’t go on a scavenger hunt through your coworkers’ snacks like it’s an all-you-can eat buffet. Your hunger emergency isn’t everyone else’s problem.

So, the next time you lovingly pack your leftover Tuesday taco, double-check that label. And maybe add a friendly reminder that this is not a food-sharing startup.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you think of this story? How would you protect your food from a hungry, “forgetful” coworker? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens are disgusted by the woman’s behavior, saying eating someone else’s half-eaten food is simply gross

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT