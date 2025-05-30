They say revenge is a dish best served cold, but in some cases it’s served room temperature and reeking of canned cat food. Office life is basically high school with ID badges and fluorescent lighting. Nothing gets people riled up like stolen lunches, loud chewers or the sacred workplace mug being swiped.

Forget HR complaints or passive-aggressive Post-its – one Redditor brewed the perfect cup of karmic justice. With a splash of sass, a sprinkle of stink, and one very bold strategy, he managed to teach an office mug thief a lesson he will never forget.

Office karma works in mysterious ways, but sometimes it smells like fish and shame

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One guy gets revenge on his mug-stealing coworker by smearing cat food on it, after repeatedly telling him not to use his personal mug

Image credits: alexanruiz / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man’s coworker constantly uses his mug, he despite being repeatedly asked not to take it

Image credits: andreypopov / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man smears cat food on his mug and leaves it in the office kitchen, his coworker uses it and gets sick

Image credits: ColoradoGuy303

The mug-thief is humiliated when coworkers start avoiding him because of the smell and he starts using paper cups after the incident

The OP (original poster) is just a regular employee, holding onto a small but cherished souvenir from his Hawaii trip: a bright blue mug, featuring a volcano design and his name lovingly branding it like a middle school lunchbox. It lived peacefully in the communal kitchen, until Mark came along.

Mark, the office mug bandit, is a man who, when politely asked to stop using someone else’s personal mug, responds with the corporate world’s most toxic catchphrase: “It’s just a mug.” Oh Mark, sweet, Mark. You don’t know what you’ve started. But rather than throwing hands or emailing HR, our OP played the game.

Over the weekend, he prepped the mug like it was part of a Food Network challenge, except instead of a garnish, it got a generous smear of canned cat food under the rim and sealed in a bag to marinate. Yumm. When Monday morning came, Mark fell for it.

By lunch time, the office smelled like something that crawled out of the dumpster behind a sushi restaurant. Coworkers were gagging and Mark looked like he was about to cry. He dumped the mug, left early, and has since downgraded to paper cups. The mug? Proudly perched on its rightful owner’s desk, with the scent of justice still lingering in the air.

Image generated by Bored Panda using chatGPT

But why do some people enjoy revenge so much? Well, apparently revenge isn’t just a petty impulse or getting even – it’s wired into our brains. Turns out, revenge activates the brain’s reward center, the same one that lights up for chocolate. It’s not just emotional satisfaction – it’s chemical. The pros say it gives people a sense of control and closure when something unfair happens.

It’s not always about being mean – it’s more about restoring balance. So, while it might not be the most mature response, it’s a deeply human one, and occasionally, a little stink gets the message across, especially when you’re dealing with a coworker who’s never heard of workplace etiquette.

Workplace etiquette might sound like a dry HR training video, but it’s really just about being a decent human in a shared space. That includes not microwaving fish, not blasting TikToks in the break room, and, you guessed it — not using someone else’s mug like it’s community property. Personal items are just that: personal.

But even so, does having your mug stolen justify publicly humiliating someone? Public humiliation at work is risky business, that can have severe and lasting consequences for mental health, but it’s surprisingly effective in low-stakes situations.

Apparently, embarrassment triggers self-awareness and social accountability — meaning people are more likely to correct their behavior after being publicly called out. In fact, individuals who experienced mild public embarrassment are more likely to change their actions to avoid future shame.

So, if you don’t want your morning coffee with a side of stink and a splash of humiliation, next time you spot a cute mug in the office kitchen that clearly isn’t yours, remember this story, and sniff before you sip.

What do you think of this story? Did the poster cross a line by smearing cat food on his mug? Let us know in the comments below!

Netizens had a field day with this story some saying the mug thief learned a lesson he will never forget

