39YO Recovers From Surgery, Friendly Neighbor Gifts Them Homemade Indian Food, Mom Throws It Away

ADVERTISEMENT

You know what’s great about good food? It brings people together and fills your soul (and your belly). It’s a universal love language – until someone decides that anything with a hint of seasoning is an existential threat.

The fear of the unknown, especially when it comes with a pinch of cumin and a dash of turmeric, has fueled many questionable decisions, like tossing a perfectly good homemade dish just because it doesn’t come frozen with a warning label. Just like one Redditor’s mom did, right before her 39-year-old child was about to taste some delicious Indian food.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people fear ghosts, others fear clowns, and some folks lose sleep over turmeric

Share icon

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One netizen’s mom throws out homemade Indian food prepared by their neighbor, assuming it is “dirty” and too spicy, despite never having tasted it

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster is recovering from hip surgery, so their parents moved in to help while they are in convalescence

Share icon

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The poster’s neighbor brings them some homemade Indian food, which the poster loves, but their mom declares it a “poisoning risk”

Image credits: quell3245

“Indians aren’t known for washing their hands well”: the poster’s mom throws away all the food, saying it’s a risk – especially after surgery

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP (original poster), a 39-year-old recovering from hip surgery, found themselves in an unexpected food war while temporarily living with their parents. If you’ve ever moved back home as an adult, you know the deal – you regress to childhood levels of powerlessness, and your parents, despite you being a fully grown human, suddenly start calling the shots again.

The OP’s generous next-door neighbor is a hardworking immigrant who owns a limousine company while also being the kind of guy who takes out the trash for you when you’re struggling. One Sunday, this neighbor had a big family gathering and offered the convalescent OP a feast of homemade Indian food, from curries to pastries.

It was a meal made with love and probably enough flavor to send someone’s taste buds straight to heaven. And the OP was very excited about trying it the following day since they love Indian food – especially the homemade kind. I can relate. Unfortunately, this meal would never see the light of day, as the OP’s mom took one look, made a disgusted face, and declared war on the spices.

Despite having never tasted Indian food, she dismissed it as being “too spicy,” which, let’s be honest, is boomer code for “too different.” And if that wasn’t enough, she took her paranoia to the next level by deciding that the food was a health risk. The crime? Existing outside of her frozen lasagna comfort zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

By morning, the feast had vanished into the trash. Her reasoning? It “looked rancid,” and, in a moment of blatant ignorance, she claimed Indians “aren’t known for washing their hands well.” Oof. Talk about a side of racism with that frozen lasagna.

Share icon

Image credits: Sylwia Pietruszka / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Racism and xenophobia aren’t just about hatred; they often come from ignorance, fear, and deeply ingrained biases passed down through generations. People tend to fear what they don’t understand, and when certain cultures are portrayed as “other” in media, history books, or family conversations, it creates a cycle of mistrust.

The idea that food from certain cultures is dirty or dangerous is a myth that has more to do with ignorance than actual hygiene. This kind of mindset not only disrespects entire communities but also limits people from experiencing some of the best flavors the world has to offer. The reality? Indian, Thai, Mexican, whatever cuisine it is, if it’s homemade, it’s probably made with more care than your average frozen lasagna.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

You know, when someone gifts you homemade food, especially from their cultural background, it’s an act of generosity and inclusion. Throwing it away doesn’t just waste food – it dismisses the effort, the cultural tradition, and the kindness behind the gesture. The OP’s mom was not only disrespectful but also ignorant and controlling, unwilling to accept anything outside of her own comfort zone.

Dealing with controlling parents is a battle that requires patience and strategy. When someone insists on running your life (or your fridge), the best approach is to set firm boundaries while dodging unnecessary conflict. Sometimes, it means explaining why their paranoia over “foreign” food is unfounded; other times, it’s about picking your battles and quietly storing your beloved biryani in a locked container.

So, what do you think? Have you ever had a family member throw out perfectly good food just because they didn’t trust it? Share your stories below!

Netizens were furious at the poster’s mom for wasting all the food, saying she was racist and narrow-minded

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT