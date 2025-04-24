“Bussin’ Or Just Guessin’?”: Take This 28-Word ’90s Slang Quiz And Find Out

ADVERTISEMENT

Slang in the ’90s had a vibe of its own. People were ‘gettin’ jiggy,’ ‘talking to the hand,’ and saying things were ‘all that and a bag of chips.’ Some of it we still hear today, some of it we don’t—but if they sound familiar, you’ll do just fine in this quiz!

You will get 28 slang terms from the ’90s. Your job is simple—guess what they actually mean.

Try not to bug out—let’s go! 🧢🎧

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Steve Johnson