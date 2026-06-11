Who Is Claire Holt? Claire Rhiannon Holt is an Australian-American actress recognized for her compelling roles in supernatural dramas. She brings a natural depth and intensity to her characters. Holt first captivated audiences as Emma Gilbert in H2O: Just Add Water. Her global recognition deepened significantly through her memorable portrayal of Rebekah Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off series The Originals.

Full Name Claire Rhiannon Holt Gender Female Height 5 feet 6.5 inches (169 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $1 million Nationality Australian American Ethnicity English Australian Education Stuartholme School Father Geoffrey Holt Mother Ann Holt Siblings David Holt, Rachael Holt, Madeline Holt Kids James Holt Joblon, Elle Madeline Holt Joblon, Ford Holt Joblon

Early Life and Education Born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Claire Holt showed an early athletic prowess, participating in swimming, volleyball, water polo, and Tae-Kwon-Do. She attended Stuartholme School, where she also sang in the school choir. Holt initially considered a career as a doctor, pursuing acting for extra income through commercials before her passion for performing grew.

Notable Relationships Claire Holt was married to television producer Matt Kaplan from 2016 until their divorce in 2017. She later married real estate executive Andrew Joblon in August 2018. They share three children: sons James Holt Joblon and Ford Holt Joblon, and daughter Elle Madeline Holt Joblon.

Career Highlights Claire Holt garnered early acclaim for her role as Emma Gilbert in the fantasy series H2O: Just Add Water. She then achieved worldwide recognition by portraying Rebekah Mikaelson across The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, and Legacies. Beyond television, Holt showcased her range in films such as the survival thriller 47 Meters Down. Her impactful performances earned her a Teen Choice Award nomination. In recent years, Holt has also branched into entrepreneurship, launching a website and collaborating on a swimsuit collection, while also engaging in significant charity work like running marathons for Boston Children’s Hospital.